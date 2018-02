Cluster Closure

City announces phase-out of 1,500 units

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They’re getting closer to complete closure.

The Department of Homeless Services (DHS) has announced that the city has phased out the use of more than 1,500 cluster units for sheltering homeless families.

A practice used by the city for the past 18 years, cluster units are private apartments in residential buildings rented on a per-unit basis to house the homeless.

Since the de Blasio administration committed last year to completely end the use of cluster units by 2021, DHS has already phased out more than 42 percent of cluster units, DHS Commissioner Steven Banks said at a press conference on February 26.

“That means that more than 5,000 men, women and children are no longer housed in cluster apartments, and are either in permanent housing or higher-quality shelters,” remarked Banks, who said the city’s use of cluster sites represented a “haphazard” approach to homelessness that did not provide families with social services or safety.

“The move away from cluster apartments to actual shelters allows the city to provide these families and individuals with the support they deserve, with the support they need,” stated Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Dr. Herminia Palacio, who said that people with more stable housing are less likely to miss work or school, or suffer from health problems.

“When we ensure homeless New Yorkers are sheltered in supportive environments, we give people the chance to turn around their lives at a much greater speed,” she said.

Banks said that people living in cluster sites were sometimes located there outside of their home boroughs. “The goal was to get people back to their own communities,” he said. “It’s a family by family analysis, not a one-size-fits-all approach. In all cases, we want to match the family’s needs.”

Last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his “Turning the Tide on Homelessness in New York City” plan, which includes elimination of all 360 cluster sites and commercial hotel facilities citywide, while opening a smaller number of 90 new shelters.

In December, the city also announced it would convert 800 cluster units into permanent housing for homeless families, “so that whenever possible, families that are living in them can remain in upgraded, rehabilitated units,” Banks said.

He explained that the city would negotiate with landlords and help nonprofit developers acquire the residential buildings, and convert them into permanent affordable housing.

The press conference was held at a Bronx building on Ogden Avenue, where 50 percent of the units were once used as cluster apartments.

Councilmember Vanessa Gibson noted that nearly 1,000 Bronx cluster units have been eliminated, the greatest concentration of which were in her district.

“I have never been a fan of cluster housing,” Gibson said.

“I am so grateful that this administration has recognized that we no longer need cluster housing in our portfolio, but instead we need long-term, permanently affordable housing options for our families and our children,” she added.

“Getting rid of cluster sites actually achieves two things – it gives places for families that are homeless to have services available to them, and it gives us back some of these affordable units that are so incredibly necessary,” said State Senator Gustavo Rivera.

“Converting cluster sites to permanent affordable housing and properly regulated facilities with adequate services will provide better solutions for some of the most vulnerable New Yorkers,” added Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi, Chair of the State Assembly Social Services Committee‎.

At its height, the city’s cluster program used 3,658 units across 314 buildings, Banks said, including 2,877 in the Bronx.

The city is also in the process of transitioning roughly 300 cluster units to state-licensed Tier II shelters operated by local nonprofit social service providers.

“That’s why we want to phase out this [cluster] program,” Banks said. “It’s very hard to provide the basic things that are important in shelters — onsite social services, security, and the other kinds of things that provide a safe, appropriate environment for children and families.”

For more information, please visit www1.nyc.gov/site/dhs or call 311.