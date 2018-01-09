Closing Time at Coogan’s

Story by Gregg McQueen

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

It’s the very last call.

An institution will be closing its doors for good this spring.

Coogan’s Restaurant, a popular pub that catered to the diverse community uptown, hosted countless family events and served as a meeting place for local leaders for more than 30 years, will shut down at the end of May.

The restaurant’s longtime owners — Peter Walsh, Dave Hunt and Tess McDade — insist they are being forced out by a massive rent increase from the building’s landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

Opened in 1985, Coogan’s immediately set out to be a welcoming establishment that embraced customers from all walks of life, Walsh said.

“When we opened, we were one of the first integrated bars in New York, and maybe the country,” said Walsh. “We were Dominican, African-American, Irish, Jewish, and everyone got along. We embraced the neighborhood. It worked. But thirty-three years ago, you didn’t see that kind of thing.”

The restaurant continued to operate at 4015 Broadway while many other Washington Heights businesses closed their doors in the late 80’s and early 90’s, as the neighborhood was plagued by crime, drugs and riots.

“We were really a safe haven,” remarked Walsh, who said that Coogan’s stayed open around the clock during riots that rocked Washington Heights in July 1992, following the fatal shooting of a local resident by a police officer.

As unrest raged outside of the restaurant’s walls, Walsh introduced Police Commander Nick Estavillo to Guillermo Linares, then a member of the City Council, who was dining inside.

“The riots stopped the next day,” Walsh said.

Coogan’s current lease expires at the end of May. Hunt explained that the restaurant had been in negotiations for a lease extension with Royal Charter, the real estate arm for New York-Presbyterian, but said the hospital wanted to more than triple the current rent, to $62,000 a month.

“No small business can survive that type of rent increase,” said Hunt.

“They say they want to maximize rents,” Walsh said. “They’re a hospital, but they’re pulling the plug on us.”

Royal Charter and New York-Presbyterian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Coogan’s owners informed their employees on January 8 that the eatery was slated to close.

Walsh said his staff of about 40 workers, most of them from the local community, will all have jobs until the last day of operations.

“And then, it’s our mission to get everybody new jobs,” he said. “We feel we have enough connections in the industry to do that.”

Raelynn Nicolai, who has been a server at the restaurant for five years, said working at another establishment won’t be quite the same.

“I think Coogan’s is a staple of all of Northern Manhattan,” she stated. “I don’t think I know anyone who hasn’t heard of it.”

Bélgica Borges has been a bartender at Coogan’s for the past 16 years, her first job after arriving in New York City from Aruba.

“It’s a lot of memories here,” she remarked. “I’ll miss the customers; it’s like a family here.”

McDade said that all of the restaurant’s special events will continue as planned, including comedy shows, celebrations for the Millrose Games, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day, and a full slate of birthday parties, bar mitzvahs and other community events.

“It’ll be business as usual until the last day of May,” she said. “We want people to know that we’ll be going strong for the next four-plus months.”

Located around the corner from the Washington Heights Armory, Coogan’s became synonymous with track and field, as the eatery was once adorned with hundreds of collegiate runners’ jerseys.

Though the jerseys are no longer hanging, the walls are still loaded with historic neighborhood photos and other pictures from three decades worth of Coogan’s visitors, which have included celebrities and political power brokers.

“This is not a generic pub,” said Walsh. “This is living, breathing history here. There’s a story behind every photo on the wall.”

Over the years, Coogan’s remained a popular haunt with police officers and firefighters, as well as employees and visitors from nearly New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

“I’ll miss the camaraderie here,” said Cheryl Murray-Francis, a hospital employee who has been frequenting Coogan’s for 31 years. She recounted using Coogan’s for many holiday parties and catered lunches

over the decades.

“Everyone knows the owners, and you feel like you have a connection with so many of the customers,” Murray-Francis said. “You come in here and it feels like home.”

“It’s a big loss for the community,” said Brendan Straw, who worked as a Coogan’s bartender from 1992 to 1999. “For local politicians, this was the meeting place. Deals got done here. They would hash it out.”

In his book Crossing Broadway: Washington Heights and the Promise of New York City, historian Robert Snyder acknowledged the multicultural atmosphere of Coogan’s, calling the restaurant “one of the most amiably integrated institutions in the city of New York.”

“Whoever you were, you could find a place at the bar, a table for dinner, and a picture on the wall that reminded you of someone you knew” wrote Snyder.

And while Walsh and Hunt cited visits by Al Gore, Van Morrison, Hillary Clinton and Irish leader Gerry Adams as among their favorite Coogan’s visitors, McDade said the restaurant’s doors were open to everyone.

“It’s just the fact that we were so inclusive. Everybody was welcome,” she said.

The Coogan’s owners expressed uncertainty about their future plans — Walsh said he might focus on a music career or political activism, Hunt remarked that he’d like to work as a restaurant consultant and McDade shrugged that she was unsure of her plans.

Yet all three managers agreed they had no plans to open another Coogan’s elsewhere.

“We can’t replicate what we had here,” Hunt said. “It was special.”

Walsh acknowledged that longtime patrons would likely be sad about Coogan’s closure, but stressed that he wanted the restaurant’s final days to remain upbeat.

“We want to make these last few months a celebration of what we’ve been,” he said. “This isn’t going to be like a funeral. It’s going to be like a great party.”