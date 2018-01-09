- English
- Español
Closing Time at Coogan’s
Story by Gregg McQueen
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
It’s the very last call.
An institution will be closing its doors for good this spring.
Coogan’s Restaurant, a popular pub that catered to the diverse community uptown, hosted countless family events and served as a meeting place for local leaders for more than 30 years, will shut down at the end of May.
The restaurant’s longtime owners — Peter Walsh, Dave Hunt and Tess McDade — insist they are being forced out by a massive rent increase from the building’s landlord, New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
Opened in 1985, Coogan’s immediately set out to be a welcoming establishment that embraced customers from all walks of life, Walsh said.
“When we opened, we were one of the first integrated bars in New York, and maybe the country,” said Walsh. “We were Dominican, African-American, Irish, Jewish, and everyone got along. We embraced the neighborhood. It worked. But thirty-three years ago, you didn’t see that kind of thing.”
The restaurant continued to operate at 4015 Broadway while many other Washington Heights businesses closed their doors in the late 80’s and early 90’s, as the neighborhood was plagued by crime, drugs and riots.
“We were really a safe haven,” remarked Walsh, who said that Coogan’s stayed open around the clock during riots that rocked Washington Heights in July 1992, following the fatal shooting of a local resident by a police officer.
As unrest raged outside of the restaurant’s walls, Walsh introduced Police Commander Nick Estavillo to Guillermo Linares, then a member of the City Council, who was dining inside.
“The riots stopped the next day,” Walsh said.
Coogan’s current lease expires at the end of May. Hunt explained that the restaurant had been in negotiations for a lease extension with Royal Charter, the real estate arm for New York-Presbyterian, but said the hospital wanted to more than triple the current rent, to $62,000 a month.
“No small business can survive that type of rent increase,” said Hunt.
“They say they want to maximize rents,” Walsh said. “They’re a hospital, but they’re pulling the plug on us.”
Royal Charter and New York-Presbyterian did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Coogan’s owners informed their employees on January 8 that the eatery was slated to close.
Walsh said his staff of about 40 workers, most of them from the local community, will all have jobs until the last day of operations.
“And then, it’s our mission to get everybody new jobs,” he said. “We feel we have enough connections in the industry to do that.”
Raelynn Nicolai, who has been a server at the restaurant for five years, said working at another establishment won’t be quite the same.
“I think Coogan’s is a staple of all of Northern Manhattan,” she stated. “I don’t think I know anyone who hasn’t heard of it.”
Bélgica Borges has been a bartender at Coogan’s for the past 16 years, her first job after arriving in New York City from Aruba.
“It’s a lot of memories here,” she remarked. “I’ll miss the customers; it’s like a family here.”
McDade said that all of the restaurant’s special events will continue as planned, including comedy shows, celebrations for the Millrose Games, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day, and a full slate of birthday parties, bar mitzvahs and other community events.
“It’ll be business as usual until the last day of May,” she said. “We want people to know that we’ll be going strong for the next four-plus months.”
Located around the corner from the Washington Heights Armory, Coogan’s became synonymous with track and field, as the eatery was once adorned with hundreds of collegiate runners’ jerseys.
Though the jerseys are no longer hanging, the walls are still loaded with historic neighborhood photos and other pictures from three decades worth of Coogan’s visitors, which have included celebrities and political power brokers.
“This is not a generic pub,” said Walsh. “This is living, breathing history here. There’s a story behind every photo on the wall.”
Over the years, Coogan’s remained a popular haunt with police officers and firefighters, as well as employees and visitors from nearly New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
“I’ll miss the camaraderie here,” said Cheryl Murray-Francis, a hospital employee who has been frequenting Coogan’s for 31 years. She recounted using Coogan’s for many holiday parties and catered lunches
over the decades.
“Everyone knows the owners, and you feel like you have a connection with so many of the customers,” Murray-Francis said. “You come in here and it feels like home.”
“It’s a big loss for the community,” said Brendan Straw, who worked as a Coogan’s bartender from 1992 to 1999. “For local politicians, this was the meeting place. Deals got done here. They would hash it out.”
In his book Crossing Broadway: Washington Heights and the Promise of New York City, historian Robert Snyder acknowledged the multicultural atmosphere of Coogan’s, calling the restaurant “one of the most amiably integrated institutions in the city of New York.”
“Whoever you were, you could find a place at the bar, a table for dinner, and a picture on the wall that reminded you of someone you knew” wrote Snyder.
And while Walsh and Hunt cited visits by Al Gore, Van Morrison, Hillary Clinton and Irish leader Gerry Adams as among their favorite Coogan’s visitors, McDade said the restaurant’s doors were open to everyone.
“It’s just the fact that we were so inclusive. Everybody was welcome,” she said.
The Coogan’s owners expressed uncertainty about their future plans — Walsh said he might focus on a music career or political activism, Hunt remarked that he’d like to work as a restaurant consultant and McDade shrugged that she was unsure of her plans.
Yet all three managers agreed they had no plans to open another Coogan’s elsewhere.
“We can’t replicate what we had here,” Hunt said. “It was special.”
Walsh acknowledged that longtime patrons would likely be sad about Coogan’s closure, but stressed that he wanted the restaurant’s final days to remain upbeat.
“We want to make these last few months a celebration of what we’ve been,” he said. “This isn’t going to be like a funeral. It’s going to be like a great party.”
Hora de cerrar Coogan’s
Historia por Gregg McQueen
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
Es la última llamada.
La institución cerrará sus puertas definitivamente esta primavera.
El Restaurante Coogan’s, un pub popular que atendía a la diversa comunidad del norte del condado, que organiza incontables eventos familiares y sirvió como lugar de encuentro para los líderes locales durante más de 30 años, cerrará a finales de mayo.
Los propietarios del restaurante desde hace mucho tiempo -Peter Walsh, Dave Hunt y Tess McDade- insisten en que se ven obligados a irse por un aumento masivo en el alquiler del propietario del edificio, el Hospital Presbyterian de Nueva York.
Inaugurado en 1985, Coogan’s inmediatamente se propuso ser un establecimiento acogedor que recibía a clientes de todos los ámbitos de la vida, dijo Walsh.
“Cuando abrimos, fuimos uno de los primeros bares integrados en Nueva York, y tal vez en el país”, dijo Walsh. “Éramos dominicanos, afroamericanos, irlandeses, judíos y todo el mundo nos llevábamos bien. Abrazamos el vecindario. Funcionó. Pero hace treinta y tres años, no veías ese tipo de cosas”.
El restaurante continuó operando en el No. 4015 de Broadway, mientras que muchos otros negocios de Washington Heights cerraban sus puertas a finales de los 80 y principios de los 90, ya que el vecindario estaba plagado de delincuencia, drogas y disturbios.
“Realmente éramos un refugio seguro”, comentó Walsh, quien dijo que Coogan’s permaneció abierto siempre durante disturbios que sacudieron Washington Heights en julio de 1992, tras el tiroteo fatal de un residente local por parte de un oficial de policía.
Mientras el descontento se desarrollaba afuera de las paredes del restaurante, Walsh presentó al comandante de la policía Nick Estavillo con Guillermo Linares, entonces miembro del Concejo Municipal, quien estaba cenando adentro.
“Los disturbios se detuvieron al día siguiente”, dijo Walsh.
El contrato actual de Coogan’s vence a finales de mayo. Hunt explicó que el restaurante había estado en negociaciones para una extensión del contrato de arrendamiento con Royal Charter, el brazo de bienes raíces del Presbyterian de Nueva York, pero dijo que el hospital quería más del triple de la renta actual, más de $62,000 dólares mensuales.
“Ningún negocio pequeño puede sobrevivir a ese tipo de aumento de renta”, dijo Hunt.
“Dicen que quieren maximizar los alquileres”, dijo Walsh. “Son un hospital, pero nos están echando”.
Royal Charter y el New York-Presbyterian no respondieron de inmediato a una solicitud de comentarios.
Los dueños de Coogan’s informó a sus empleados el 8 de enero que el restaurante está programado para cerrar.
Walsh dijo que su personal de alrededor de 40 trabajadores, la mayoría de ellos de la comunidad local, tendrán trabajo hasta el último día de operaciones.
“Y luego, nuestra misión será conseguir nuevos puestos de trabajo para todos”, dijo. “Creemos que tenemos suficientes conexiones en la industria para hacerlo”.
Raelynn Nicolai, quien ha sido mesera del restaurante durante cinco años, dijo que trabajar en otro establecimiento no sería lo mismo.
“Creo que Coogan’s es un elemento básico de todo el norte de Manhattan”, afirmó. “No creo conocer a nadie que no haya oído hablar de él”.
Bélgica Borges ha sido camarera en Coogan’s durante los últimos 16 años, su primer trabajo después de llegar a la ciudad de Nueva York desde Aruba.
“Hay muchos recuerdos aquí”, comentó. “Extrañaré a los clientes; es como una familia aquí”.
McDade dijo que todos los eventos especiales del restaurante continuarán según lo planeado, incluidos los espectáculos de comedia, las celebraciones de los Juegos Millrose, el Día de San Valentín y el Día de San Patricio, y una lista completa de fiestas de cumpleaños, bar mitzvahs y otros eventos comunitarios.
“Serán días normales como siempre hasta el último día de mayo”, dijo. “Queremos que la gente sepa que vamos a estar fuertes durante los próximos cuatro meses”.
Ubicado a la vuelta de la esquina de la Armería de Washington Heights, Coogan’s se convirtió en sinónimo de atletismo, ya que el restaurante estuvo adornado con cientos de jerseys de corredores universitarios.
Aunque los jerseys ya no están colgados, las paredes todavía están cargadas con fotos históricas del vecindario y otras imágenes de tres décadas de visitantes de Coogan’s, que incluyen celebridades y agentes de poder político.
“Este no es un pub genérico”, dijo Walsh. “Esto es historia viva, que respira”. Hay una historia detrás de cada foto en la pared “.
A lo largo de los años, Coogan’s siguió siendo un lugar frecuentado por policías y bomberos, así como por empleados y visitantes del Hospital Presbyterian de Nueva York.
“Extrañaré la camaradería aquí”, dijo Cheryl Murray-Francis, una empleada del hospital que ha frecuentado Coogan’s durante 31 años. Ella contó haber usado Coogan’s para muchas fiestas navideñas y almuerzos a lo largo de las décadas.
“Todos conocen a los propietarios y sientes que tienes una conexión con muchos de los clientes”, dijo Murray-Francis. “Entras aquí y te sientes como en casa”.
“Es una gran pérdida para la comunidad”, dijo Brendan Straw, quien trabajó como camarero en Coogan’s entre 1992 y 1999. “Para los políticos locales, este era el lugar de encuentro. Se alcanzaron acuerdos aquí. Lo resolvían”.
En su libro Crossing Broadway: Washington Heights and the Promise of New York City, el historiador Robert Snyder reconoció la atmósfera multicultural de Coogan’s, llamando al restaurante “una de las instituciones más amistosas e integradas en la ciudad de Nueva York”.
“Fueses quien fueras, podías encontrar un lugar en el bar, una mesa para cenar y una foto en la pared que te recordara a alguien que conocías”, escribió Snyder.
Y aunque Walsh y Hunt mencionaron las visitas de Al Gore, Van Morrison, Hillary Clinton y el líder irlandés Gerry Adams entre sus memorias favoritas de Coogan’s, McDade dijo que las puertas del restaurante estaban abiertas para todos.
“Es solo el hecho de que fuimos tan inclusivos. Todos fueron bienvenidos”, dijo.
Los propietarios de Coogan’s expresaron incertidumbre sobre sus planes para el futuro: Walsh dijo que podría enfocarse en una carrera musical o el activismo político, Hunt comentó que le gustaría trabajar como consultor de restaurantes y McDade se encogió de hombros porque no estaba segura de sus planes.
Sin embargo, los tres gerentes acordaron no tener planes de abrir otro Coogan’s en otro lado.
“No podemos replicar lo que tenemos aquí”, dijo Hunt. “Es especial”.
Walsh reconoció que los clientes de toda la vida probablemente se sentirán oprimidos por el cierre de Coogan’s, pero enfatizó que quiere que los últimos días del restaurante sigan siendo optimistas.
“Queremos hacer de estos últimos meses una celebración de lo que hemos sido”, dijo. “Esto no va a ser como un funeral, va a ser como una gran fiesta”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite coogans.com.