City unveils Inwood Action Plan

The fireworks came early uptown.

‎The official release of the Inwood NYC 2017 Action Plan by Mayor Bill de Blasio, New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) President and CEO James Patchett and City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez has sparked an early round of criticism from community groups.

The wide-ranging strategy, a coordinated effort by eight different city agencies, is intended to address the neighborhood’s need for affordable housing, better infrastructure, workforce development and other improvements, city officials said.

“This community-driven plan means creating and preserving affordable housing, improving parks and access to the Harlem River, a new library, roads, schools, job development and vital business districts,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio in a statement. “We are working closely with Councilmember Rodríguez and residents to ensure those living in Inwood today can stay and benefit from what is to come.”

The 2017 Action Plan is considered a key milestone of the Inwood NYC Neighborhood Planning Initiative, which has been in the works for two years.

A major component of the initial plan involved streets east of 10th Avenue and north of Academy Street up to 218th Street and was focused on development designed to make better use of the Harlem River waterfront.

In April, NYCEDC indicated it would consider a contextual rezoning plan for west of 10th Avenue, from 218th Street in the north to Dyckman Street in the south, in order to help preserve the neighborhood’s personality.

Contextual zoning regulates the height and bulk of new buildings, their setback from the street line and width along the street frontage, in attempt to produce buildings that are more consistent with existing neighborhood character.

According to an NYCEDC spokesperson, the agency will present further details of its contextual rezoning strategy at a meeting of Community Board 12 on July 13.

Graham Ciraulo, a member of advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, said his group had submitted requests to NYCEDC months earlier to extend the contextual rezoning area south of Dyckman Street to include Hillside Avenue, as well as Broadway and Nagle, the site of the since-scrapped Sherman Plaza development site.

“Stakeholders were quite clear in our request to the City for an expanded study area and contextual zoning,” said Ciraulo. “We asked for R7A contextual zoning West of 10th Avenue and that South of Dyckman be included and receive zoning protections. These requests have either been twisted to fit Mayor de Blasio’s agenda or simply ignored.”

The Action Plan will seek to create permanently affordable housing through the Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) program. NYCEDC officials said that the plan will attempt to use city-owned land and subsidies to build 100 percent affordable developments and aggressively seek out building owners to preserve affordability of existing rent-regulated housing.

To help address community concerns about displacement, NYCEDC opened an office at 5030 Broadway to provide free legal services to tenants. The city’s tenant support unit has also gone door-to-door at more than 25,000 uptown residences to inform tenants of rights and connect them with resources, officials said.

The Action Plan also includes the proposed redevelopment of the Inwood branch of the New York Public Library (NYPL). That project, led by the Department of Housing Preservation and Development in partnership with the Robin Hood Foundation and NYPL, would see the current branch at 4790 Broadway knocked down, with a new building featuring new library space as well as affordable housing built in its place.

Under the plan, the city will provide free workshops and business development programs to support local entrepreneurship, and in March awarded $1.1 million to local nonprofits to support Inwood businesses.

“This Action Plan outlines comprehensive strategies to address Inwood’s most pressing challenges, such as rising rents, antiquated zoning, lack of access to the waterfront and outdated infrastructure,” said Patchett. “With the continued leadership and advocacy of Councilmember Rodríguez and Borough President Brewer, the city is committed to preserving Inwood’s distinct character, while creating and preserving affordable housing, expanding economic opportunities and improving neighborhood livability so that it remains an affordable and vibrant community.”

“This marks a new phase that will guide our conversations with stakeholders for the coming months so we can finalize a plan that brings our community to a new level,” said Rodríguez. “At the end of this process, Inwood will continue to thrive as a home for longtime residents and a destination for all who choose to live here.”

But many local stakeholders disagreed that the plan met the community’s needs.

While local resident Nancy Bruning said she welcomed a strategy for growth and new development in Inwood, she suggested that the current Action Plan missed the mark.

“While the plan presents some worthwhile actions especially regarding parks and tenant rights, it feels more like a steamroller in sheep’s clothing than a guide for a healthy future for Inwood,” Bruning remarked.

She explained that she attended most public meetings for the Inwood NYC project as well as for the library redevelopment, and said the 2017 Action Plan does not meet the needs voiced by community members at those feedback sessions.

“We have all had to quickly become experts in zoning and city planning, and even a novice can see that the zoning that is most protective of what we already have — a walkable, lively, mixed-used small town at the northern tip of a huge metropolis — is R7A, not the sneaky upzoning proposed in the plan,” said Bruning. “R7A would allow for affordable housing to be built without tearing down the beautiful and affordable mid-rise buildings we now have and replacing them with soulless high-rises that are only 30 percent affordable, if that. Inwood is already a gem, and hacking away at it via inappropriate rezoning will not increase its luster — it will destroy it.”

David Thom, a member of Inwood Owners Coalition, said the plan left essential parts of the neighborhood out of the proposed contextual rezoning area.

“It excludes residential areas in southern Inwood below Dyckman Street and northern parcels like Baker Field and the Allen Hospital, leaving them free for future non-contextual developments,” said Thom. “It does not reflect negative community input from last year over undesired R8 and R9 zoning variants being applied to the former industrial areas east of 10th Avenue and upper Broadway.”

“And perhaps most disturbingly, it adds brand new language about requiring affordable housing as part of the expanded rezoning area west of 10th Avenue,” Thom added. “The only way to require affordable housing in an existing residential area is to significantly upzone it, which by definition would undermine any new height caps and contextual design requirements. Residents have been asking for zoning that matches the as-built conditions, not zoning that incentivizes teardowns. Is the city going back on their stated promise to protect the neighborhood’s distinctive built character in order to advance the Mayor’s housing agenda at any cost?”

Another advocacy group, Inwood Preservation, was launched by concerned residents after a February 2016 community meeting with NYCEDC regarding the Inwood NYC Neighborhood Planning Initiative, said Maggie Clarke, one of the group’s founders.

She said that the city left neighborhood parks, and key infrastructure improvements, out of its Action Plan.

“No improvements to Ft. Tryon or Inwood Hill or Ft. Washington,” said Clarke. “No Dyckman greenway connector. We need replacement of aging mains, gas and electric and other underground infrastructure. We don’t need more demand on the infrastructure.”

“We don’t need more concentration of residents, we need more funds for our public schools and our decaying infrastructure,” said longtime Inwood resident Renzo F. Moyano-Condia. “The local government needs to invest in the community and not force the eviction of the people they say they serve. This proposal, as it is written, would destroy the community factory. And would certainly jeopardize the well-being of our Latino families and the next generations who want to stay close to their families in Inwood.”

To view details on the Inwood NYC 2017 Action Plan in English, please visit http://bit.ly/2tqq1PP.

For materials in Spanish, please visit http://bit.ly/2u7pX4X.