Charter to pay $13 million settlement

The state’s largest cable provider has a large payment to make.

Charter Communications Inc., which provides digital cable television, broadband internet and VoIP telephone service to more than two million subscribers in New York State in more than 1,150 communities, has reached a potential settlement agreement with the state’s Department of Public Service over the company’s failure to meet its requirement to build out its cable network – as required with its 2016 acquisition of Time Warner Cable Inc.

The company was found to have missed deadlines for building out its broadband network, and will pay back $1 million to low income customers as part of the settlement.

“The Commission conditioned its approval of the merger on Charter’s agreement to undertake several types of investments and other activities,” said Department of Public Service Interim Chief Executive Officer Gregg C. Sayre in a June 20 press release. “While Charter is delivering on many of them, it failed to expand the reach of its network to un-served and under-served communities and commercial customers in the time allotted.”

To obtain approval for its acquisition of Time Warner Cable, Charter agreed to a number of conditions required by the Commission, including delivering broadband speed upgrades to 100 Mbps statewide by the end of 2018, and 300 Mbps by the end of 2019, and building out its network to pass an additional 145,000 unserved or underserved homes and businesses within four years of the closing of the transaction.

While Charter has reported that it completed the first speed upgrade ahead of schedule, as of May 18, 2017, it had only extended its network to pass 15,164 of the 36,250 premises it was required to pass in the first year, the Department of Public Service said.

To avoid a potential penalty for missing its build-out target, Charter agreed to pay $1 million in grants for equipment to provide computer and internet access to low-income users, and to set aside $12 million as a security to meet its network expansion commitment going forward.

Charter has also agreed to develop a communications plan within 60 days of the settlement’s execution to inform New Yorkers whether they are part of the build-out plan.

In a statement, the company insisted that it had worked diligently to meet the deadlines and pointed to infrastructural issues as cause for the delays.

“Charter has met and even exceeded the vast majority of our key year-one commitments in New York associated with the merger. Delays in pole-attachment approvals and make-ready by pole owners made it impossible to extend our network to the targeted number of homes in the first year post-merger – an important fact that the settlement appropriately reflects,” read the statement.

It also pointed to areas where service delivery had proven successful: “Thousands of upstate consumers now have access to Spectrum services where approvals and make-ready have occurred, and we have a solid deployment plan to reach the thousands of additional homes in our commitment.”

The settlement offer will be issued for public comment, and it will then require final Commission approval to take effect.

For more information, please visit www.dps.ny.gov or call 518.474.2500.