Charges filed against bail bond agent for unlawful practices

The bail agent has been bounced.

The city’s Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) has announced charges against bail bond agent Marvin Morgan, as well as several insurance and management companies for engaging in deceptive and unlawful trade practices that preyed on vulnerable New Yorkers.

The charges, to be filed with the New York State Supreme Court, allege numerous violations of the Consumer Protection Law by Morgan, four insurance companies (Crum & Forster Insurance Brokers, Inc., Evergreen National Indemnity Company, Financial Casualty & Surety, Inc., Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc.) and several management companies that the insurance companies hired to oversee Morgan (Cutting Edge Bail Bonds, LLC, Steven Krauss, C.E. Parish General Agency, Inc., Cyril E. Parish, Williams National Surety Corp., and the estate of Bradley Williams).

“The for-profit bail bond industry has a history of exploiting economically disadvantaged consumers in their most desperate hours — after the arrest and incarceration of a loved one,” said DCA Commissioner Lorelei Salas. “Here in New York City, we are leveraging all the tools we have to curb predatory business practices in the for-profit bail bond industry, which threatens the financial stability of families who often are already struggling financially. Today’s charges put all corporate insurance companies, management companies and bail bond agents on notice that this type of illegal and exploitative behavior will not be tolerated.”

According to a DCA press release, the agency is seeking more than $57,500 in fines and restitution for 16 consumers and a restitution fund for the affected consumers who have not yet filed complaints with DCA.

On average, the consumers cited in DCA’s complaint are owed over a thousand dollars each, the release said.

Thousands of additional New Yorkers sought Morgan’s services since 2012, Salas said. She encouraged any consumers who might have been victims of Morgan’s deceptive practices to contact the agency by calling 311, or by filing a complaint at nyc.gov/dca.

“Addressing problems associated with money bail is one of the city’s strategies to ensure a smaller, safer and fairer system. Going after predatory practices in the bail industry is a big step toward fairness in the justice system,” said Elizabeth Glazer, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

An investigation by DCA found that Morgan, who owned and operated Around the Clock Bail Bonds, Marvin Morgan Bail Bond Agency, Marvin’s Fianzas, and Marvin’s Bail Bonds, charged illegal fees, refused to provide copies of documents to consumers and failed to return collateral owed to consumers.

His insurance companies and managers looked the other way while Morgan was ripping off consumers, DCA said.

Morgan’s bail bond agent license was recently revoked by the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS).

Reform advocates, who have long criticized the commercial bail bond industry, applauded DCA’s charges.

“While we fight to eliminate this industry we must not lose sight of the immediate needs of directly impacted people. Furthermore, while this enforcement action explicitly puts insurance company actors on notice — we hope that judges and district attorneys will also acknowledge that when they require commercial bail bonds be used to secure release that they are sending vulnerable New York residents into an encounter where they may be taken advantage of and possibly defrauded,” said Nick Encalada-Malinowski of VOCAL-NY and Peter Goldberg of Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, in a statement issued on behalf of the Bail Bond Accountability Coalition.

“For too long, Legal Aid’s clients and their families have been subjected to illegal fees and unscrupulous practices by bond agents looking to profit on the inequities of the criminal justice system,” said Tina Luongo, Attorney in Charge of the Legal Aid Society’s Criminal Defense Practice. “We are happy to see that DCA is now taking a stand against those abuses, as Legal Aid and our allies continue look for ways to end wealth-based detention in New York once and for all.”

Consumers are encouraged to file a complaint about predatory bail bond agents online at nyc.gov/dca or by contacting 311.