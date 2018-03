Change up the Charoset

“Charoset,” the relish often made of chopped apples, walnuts and wine, is an integral part of the Passover seder. The Workmen’s Circle here offers a few updates to enhance the holiday table or as a topping for granola, ice cream, and yogurt. Or just eat it with a spoon. The Workmen’s Circle will be demonstrating how to make charoset recipes at “Matzapalooza” on March 18th at the Museum at Eldridge Street, NYC.

For additional information about Matzapalooza, please visit www.circle.org.

California Charoset

1 large avocado, diced into cubes

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup pitted dates, chopped

1/8 cup figs, chopped

1/8 cup prunes, chopped

Juice of half a lemon

Grated peel of half an orange

1/8 cup orange juice, or to taste

Tropical Charoset

1/2 can crushed pineapple, drained

1 small can mandarin oranges, drained

1 banana, sliced

1 cup papaya, cubed

1/4 cup shredded coconut

1/4 cup dried mango pieces

1/4 cup orange juice

2 teaspoons candied ginger, chopped

Preparation for Charosets

In large bowl, stir together all ingredients. Store covered at room temperature until ready to serve.