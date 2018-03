Chancellor Chaos

It was an academic about-face.

It’s back to the drawing board for a Mayor Bill de Blasio in his search for a new Schools Chancellor.

De Blasio publicly announced on Wed., Feb. 28 that he had selected Alberto Carvalho, the longtime head of Miami’s public school system, to take over for Carmen Fariña, who is retiring at the end of the current school year.

That didn’t last long.

Carvalho stunned City Hall on Thursday when he revealed at a meeting of the Miami-Dade school board that he would be rejecting the job.

“I’m making this decision not on the basis of what is opportunistic and best for me but out of honor and respect for this community,” said Carvalho at the televised meeting, where ‎numerous educators and community members openly begged him not to leave Miami.

“Thank you Mayor de Blasio for your trust and I am sorry that our short-term friendship did not evolve beyond conversations of what is best for our communities,” he added.

“Carvalho backed out. He won’t be coming to NYC. There is…never a dull moment in our great city,” de Blasio spokesperson Eric Phillips said on Twitter.

“He was a Yes for a week+, until he was a No 15 minutes ago. Bullet dodged,” Phillips later tweeted.

Carvalho’s announcement that he is staying in Miami means the months-long search for a leader to run the New York City public school system, the nation’s largest with 1.1 million children, will continue.

At a City Hall press conference on Thursday afternoon, de Blasio expressed surprise Carvalho had changed his mind, insisting he had said yes to the job more than a week prior.

“This process had been going on for quite a while. We’ve been engaged with him for many weeks, multiple meetings here in New York, multiple conversations by phone. I mean, obviously that involved leaving Miami,” said de Blasio.

“And obviously, whatever happened here is quite unusual, but if he wasn’t interested in the job, I don’t know why he’d fly up here several times and had incessant conversations about all the details and agreed to the release of the information publicly,” he added.

De Blasio said that Farina would remain as Schools Chancellor until the end of March. The city was resuming a national search for a replacement and a new announcement would come soon, he said.

In the statement on Wednesday announcing Carvalho’s hire, de Blasio called him “a world-class educator with an unmatched track record” for success.

“I am very confident that our extensive, national search has found New York City the best person to lead the nation’s largest school system into the future,” he said.

A Portuguese immigrant, the 53-year-old Carvalho has served as the superindendent of Miami-Dade, the nation’s fourth-largest school system, since 2008. The system has seen dramatic improvements in test scores and a record-high graduation rates under his tenure.

Carvalho, who’d immigrated as a teenager from Portugal and had once worked as a busboy, was honored at the White House with the National Superintendent of the Year award in 2014, won the Harold W. McGraw Jr. prize in K through 12 education, and was appointed by the Obama administration to the National Assessment for Education Progress.

Even one of de Blasio’s fiercest critics, Success Academy Chief Executive Officer Eva Moskowitz, had praised the mayor for giving Cavalho the job.

“Alberto M. Carvalho is a nationally recognized expert on education transformation whose leadership drove Miami-Dade County Public Schools to unprecedented increases in student achievement and graduation rates. He’s not only the kind of top-tier educator we had hoped New York City could attract, he’s specifically one of the candidates I suggested to the Mayor in December,” Moskowitz said in a statement. “Congratulations to Mayor de Blasio and all the families in New York City schools on this excellent hire.”

Among others who have been reported to be under consideration are New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia; St. Louis Schools Superintendent Kelvin R. Adams; and Orange County Public Schools (based in Orlando, FL) Superintendent Barbara M. Jenkins.

