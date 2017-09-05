By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Civil rights organizations have filed lawsuits to block President Donald Trump’s ban on military service by transgender people from going into effect. A presidential directive issued Fri., Sept. 1st bars transgender individuals from enlisting, prohibits coverage for certain medical procedures and bans those already in the military from further service. On Mon., Sept. 4th, Lambda Legal and OutServe-SLDN filed a federal lawsuit in Seattle on behalf of two transgender individuals who want to enlist and one who already is serving. According to Matt Thorn, Executive Director of OutServe, the suit is based on the Constitutional guarantees of equal protection, due process and free speech. “The Equal Protection Clause has been used multiple times in a number of different cases on both sexual orientation and gender identity where courts have ruled on our side of this issue,” he says. In a series of tweets sent in late July, Trump said the military “cannot be burdened by the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.” But a 2016 RAND study showed the medical costs of allowing transgender people to serve openly would be relatively small, and their service would not impact military readiness. Thorn adds that reversing the policy of acceptance would be unprecedented. “Once DOD has made changes in its personnel policy, they’ve never reverted back on it,” he says. “So this is the history-making decision on the president’s part. They’ve never gone back on policies once they’ve been implemented.” Estimates of the number of transgender people currently on active duty in the military range from about 1,300 to almost 9,000. Thorn said those estimates don’t include the National Guard, which he says adds a note of irony to Trump signing the ban on the day Hurricane Harvey slammed into Texas. “They’re usually the first to be activated and put in place when we have natural disasters like this, so it’s a broader impact not just on service members but on us responding to crises,” Thorn notes. The ACLU has filed a similar suit in Maryland on behalf of six active-duty service members. For more information, please visit www.outserve-sldn.org. Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Organizaciones de derechos civiles han presentado demandas para evitar que entre en vigor la prohibición del presidente Donald Trump del servicio militar de las personas transgénero. Una directiva presidencial emitida el viernes 1 de septiembre prohíbe a las personas transgénero inscribirse, prohíbe también la cobertura de ciertos procedimientos médicos y que los que ya están en el ejército puedan continuar con el servicio. El lunes 4 de septiembre, Lambda Legal y OutServe-SLDN presentaron una demanda federal en Seattle en nombre de dos personas transgénero que quieren alistarse y uno que ya está rindiendo sirviendo. De acuerdo con Matt Thorn, director ejecutivo de OutServe, la demanda se basa en las garantías constitucionales de protección igualitaria, debido proceso y libertad de expresión. “La cláusula de protección igualitaria ha sido usada varias veces en un número de casos diferentes sobre la orientación sexual y la identidad de género donde los tribunales han fallado a nuestro favor de este asunto”, dice. En una serie de tuits enviados a finales de julio, Trump dijo que los militares “no pueden ser agobiados por los tremendos costos médicos y la alteración que implicarían las personas transgénero en el ejército”. Pero un estudio de RAND de 2016 mostró que los costos médicos de permitir que las personas transgénero sirvan abiertamente serían relativamente pequeños, y su servicio no afectaría la preparación militar. Thorn añade que la reversión de la política de aceptación no tendría precedentes. “Una vez que el DOD ha hecho cambios en su política de personal, nunca las han revertido”, dice. “Así que esta es la decisión histórica por parte del presidente. Nunca han regresado a las políticas una vez que se han implementado”. Las estimaciones del número de transgénero actualmente en servicio activo en el ejército oscilan entre aproximadamente 1,300 y casi 9,000. Thorn dijo que esas estimaciones no incluyen a la Guardia Nacional, lo cual, dice, agrega una nota de ironía a Trump firmando la prohibición el día en que el huracán Harvey se estrelló contra Texas. “Por lo general son los primeros en ser movilizados y puestos en el lugar cuando tenemos desastres naturales como este, por lo que es un impacto más amplio no sólo en los miembros del servicio sino en nuestra respuesta a las crisis”, destaca Thorn. La ACLU ha presentado una demanda similar en Maryland a nombre de seis miembros activos del servicio. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.outserve-sldn.org.
