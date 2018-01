A day wise and wistful

Celebrating with Los Magos and Miranda

Story by Desiree Johnson

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

There’d be time enough for policy and politics.

First, storytime.

Families braved the blistering cold and filed into the Julia de Burgos Latino Cultural Center in East Harlem this past Sat., Jan. 6 to mark Three Kings’ Day holiday, a touchstone holiday for many Latinos who observe the Epiphany, in which the three wise men – on camels – visit the infant Jesus bearing gifts.

Fittingly, the theater was festooned with brightly colored garland, twinkling holiday lights and a complete Nativity scene.

Children of all ages fidgeted anxiously beside their parents while gawking and pointing to the many toys and gifts that filled the stage.

“Aquí le recibimos con mucho amor [We receive you with much love here],” exclaimed Mónica Tavares, Vice President of External Affairs for the Hispanic Federation, in her welcoming remarks.

The gifts had been collected as part of the “Toys4PuertoRico” toy drive, which was conducted in collaboration with the Hispanic Federation, Toys’R’Us, Telemundo, cultural arts group R.Evolución Latina – and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and his extended family. The drive, which began on December 12th, was timed to conclude by the Three Kings’ Day holiday so that the bounty would be distributed throughout cities in the United States and in Puerto Rico to families specifically affected by Hurricane María.

It has been estimated that more than 140,000 Puerto Ricans have left the island since the storm on September 20th and that over 300,000 more are likely to leave during the next two years.

Since mid-October, the Julia de Burgos Center uptown has served as a central clearinghouse for in-person support and access to services to individuals affected.

“I was surprised to be invited,” said Elliot Contreras, who arrived from Puerto Rico with his wife and two daughters in November. “It’s a tradition back home.”

Organizers said the concern was that the serious crises facing Puerto Rico would dampen the traditional celebration in which families gather for a meal, music and gifts.

Instead, donors contributed nearly 40,000 toys through Toys’R’Us, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Just Play, LLC., and FAO Schwarz, which were distributed at 40 sites throughout Puerto Rico. In the United States, over 3,000 were shared with families in Boston, Chicago, Wallingford, Danbury, Orlando and in New York City.

“Thanks to the overwhelming generosity of donors throughout the world and our phenomenal partner organizations, we blew the roof off our initial goal of collecting 10,000 toys for kids from Puerto Rico,” explained Miranda. “I remember how special Three Kings Day was for me as a kid, with images of camels and kings roaming around my house with presents. I’m so proud that so many people from across the world have come together in the spirit of unity to make sure that families from Puerto Rico can celebrate together.”

On Saturday, the festivities got underway with live folkloric rhythms playing onstage, while children crafted paper crowns and brandished balloon swords or flowers. Small bites of cuchifrito were shared.

“I am happy we could enjoy Three Kings,” said Katherina Cabrera, who hails from Carolina, Puerto Rico. “Especially my son.”

Beside her, 4-year-old Omar clutched his sword-shaped balloon to his chest tightly and beamed.

The deep ties to tradition and memory resonated for many.

“I remember my first time when we moved from Ponce a long time ago and wondering where was I going to get the grass for the camels,” recalled Ricardo Venegas, who serves on the Hispanic Federation board. “I was wondering, ‘How are the camels going to find us?’ But they found us. And my family kept that tradition. And I’m happy to continue that tradition here.”

Mirna Paredes, who was born in the Dominican Republic and raised in New York, was seeking to forge new customs with her family.

“This holiday is dear and near to me,” said Paredes. “I have spoken to my kids about the culture, but I want them to practice it.”

There were also a few surprises.

John Calvelli, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), announced that families present would receive free admission for visits to the city’s WCS sites, which include the Bronx Zoo and the New York Aquarium.

At his turn at the podium, Miranda, who’s been outspoken in advocating for greater relief and assistance to Puerto Rico, said he’d table that agenda, for a bit.

“Tomorrow we get back to politics, tomorrow we get back to bringing power back to Puerto Rico, and continuing to fight for Puerto Rico in every sense,” he said. “But today, we are going to read the story of Los Tres Magos [The Three Wise Men].”

Miranda, ever the storyteller, then focused on a playful, animated reading of the tale of the journeymen.

Afterwards, three volunteers dressed in royal garb took to the stage to help distribute the gifts.

“They received what they wanted,” said an elated Zuleika Ramos, who had arrived in the city last year on a humanitarian flight with her three children

Mayor Bill de Blasio underscored the strong bonds between Puerto Rico and New York and hailed the resilience of displaced families.

“Their strength has been remarkable,” said de Blasio. “We have to be the same in our response. When the people ask if we’re still with Puerto Rico, if we’re still committed, the proper answer is this: ¡Presente!”

The city’s relief service center is located at 1680 Lexington Avenue and offers in-person support and access to services to individuals affected by the hurricanes. For more information, please visit nyc.gov or call 311.