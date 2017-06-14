Celebrate NYC DANCE WEEK

Ailey Extension celebrates NYC Dance Week, a citywide festival from June 15-24, by offering 30 free dance and fitness classes for new students*.

Continuing through Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Lincoln Center engagement June 14-18, free classes will be held at The Ailey Studios – home to the world-renowned Ailey dancers – featuring nearly all of Ailey Extension’s 25 techniques, many taught with live accompaniment.

To kick off the festival, join Ailey at Lincoln Center’s Josie Robertson Plaza on Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. for a free jazz dance class. Ailey Extension instructor Jeffrey Bynum will teach an exhilarating, heart-pumping outdoor class for all ages and levels, sure to get participants excited for Ailey’s performances inspired by the sounds of jazz. No event registration is required for this public class.

The celebration continues at The Ailey Studios from now through Saturday, June 24 with three free classes offered each day, including Horton (the modern dance technique seen in Alvin Ailey’s must-see masterpiece Revelations), West African,Ballet, Samba, Masala Bhangra Workout, and Afro-Cuban. The celebration will culminate on Saturday, June 24 with Katherine Jiménez’s NY Style Mambo class, free for all students (new and returning). Katherine will teach the fundamentals of mambo, a flirtatious Cuban dance made up of points, kicks, exaggerated hip movements, and sharp quick steps.

Stepping from the studio to the stage, Ailey Extension students can see the techniques offered during NYC Dance Week performed during Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s Lincoln Center season. In addition to watching Horton technique performed throughout Revelations, audiences will see influences of jazz, theatre dance, and NY Style Mambo in Billy Wilson’s The Winter in Lisbon; contemporary dance in Hope Boykin’s r-Evolution, Dream., Mauro Bigonzetti’s Deep, Johan Inger’s Walking Mad, or artistic director Robert Battle’s Mass and Ella; and Afro-Cuban Folkloric rhythms in Kyle Abraham’s Untitled America.

To view the complete Ailey Extension NYC Dance Week schedule, visit http://bit.ly/2syC7pr. A downloadable NYC Dance Week voucher must be presented for all classes at The Ailey Studios, available at http://bit.ly/2s8v7gB.

*New students may only take one free class; returning students will receive a bonus class with a purchase of a 10-class card.