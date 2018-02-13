Community Board 12 (CB12) is planning to vote in March on the city’s hotly debated proposal to rezone Inwood. At a meeting of CB12’s Land Use Committee on February 8, members announced that the board committees would meet again in February to debate the rezoning plan, then convene in March to draft a resolution. In addition, the board will sponsor a public hearing on February 22 to hear comments on the rezoning, which has received intense pushback from neighborhood residents concerned that the plan will speed gentrification and create high-rise buildings that are out of character for the neighborhood, among other concerns. The clock officially started on the public review process on January 16, when the City Planning Commission (CPC) certified the Inwood rezoning plan, kicking off the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process by which neighborhood rezonings are approved or denied. After CB12 votes in March, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer will issue a non-binding recommendation on the proposal, which will then be voted on by the CPC and finally the City Council. At the Land Use Committee meeting, as well as a meeting of the Housing and Human Service Committee on February 9, representatives of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which is spearheading the rezoning effort, made presentations on the Inwood plan. The city’s plan calls for up to 1,300 units of permanently affordable apartments, mixed-use waterfront space, as well as commercial and community space in the neighborhood. Charlie Samboy, NYCEDC’s Assistant Vice President of Government and Community Relations, stressed to attendees that the rezoning was not designed to drive out longtime residents. “Our plan is to create affordable housing and housing of different types,” Samboy insisted. “This is not a plan for displacement.” Lena Meléndez, a Washington Heights resident and member of Dominicanos Pro Defensa Negocios y Viviendas (DDNV), a grassroots group advocating for small business and affordable housing, pointed out that heavy displacement occurred in Williamsburg, Brooklyn after redevelopment took place there. “Why do you want us to believe that it’s not going to happen here?” she asked. Graham Ciraulo, representing the advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, criticized the city for failure to engage the neighborhood’s substantial Spanish-speaking population in rezoning conversations, and implored CB12 to stand up for the needs of local residents. “To the city’s power brokers, Inwood is just one more egg they need to crack to make their omelette,” said Ciraulo. “That is why we are appealing to the community board to be our voice.” With the most recent version of the Inwood rezoning proposal, the city agreed to use a contextual rezoning west of 10th Avenue, from 218th Street in the north to Dyckman Street in the south, to set limits on building height and density in order to help preserve the neighborhood’s character. Currently, the majority of Inwood buildings are two- to six-stories. The NYCEDC said Inwood’s residential areas would have an eight-story height limit on buildings, but under-utilized land by the Harlem River would have zoning designations that allow buildings of over 20 stories. Residents and Community Board members pushed back against this, with some pointing out that the same number of housing units could be realized by creating medium-density, mixed-use buildings. Community members also repeated a request, proposed by several advocacy groups in recent months, for the city to extend the contextual rezoning area south of Dyckman Street. However, NYCEDC said that altering the proposed rezoning area would cause extensive delays to the project. Sanboy told CB12 members their recommendations would be strongly considered. “We take your conditions very seriously and we will look at that very closely,” he said. The Inwood rezoning is the fifth rezoning proposal from the de Blasio administration to enter the ULURP process, following plans for the East New York, Far Rockaway and East Harlem neighborhoods, as well as Jerome Avenue in the Bronx. The East New York, Far Rockaway and East Harlem rezonings have already been approved by the City Council. For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2Cg3x4x or call 212.619.5000. A public hearing on the Inwood rezoning will be held on Thurs., Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at IS 52, located at 650 Academy Street. Community Board 12 will hold its next general board meeting on Tues., Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center Auditorium, located at 104 Haven Avenue. Votaran en marzo. La Junta Comunitaria 12 (CB12, por sus siglas en inglés) planea votar en marzo sobre la propuesta acaloradamente debatida de la ciudad para rezonificar Inwood. En una reunión del Comité de Uso de la Tierra de la CB12 el 8 de febrero, los miembros anunciaron que los comités de la junta se reunirían nuevamente en febrero para debatir el plan de rezonificación, y luego nuevamente en marzo para redactar una resolución. Además, la junta patrocinará una audiencia pública el 22 de febrero para escuchar comentarios sobre la rezonificación, la cual ha recibido un fuerte rechazo de los residentes del vecindario preocupados de que el plan acelere el aburguesamiento y cree edificios de gran altura fuera de la naturaleza del vecindario, entre otras preocupaciones. El tiempo comenzó oficialmente para el proceso de revisión pública el 16 de enero, cuando la Comisión de Planificación de la Ciudad (CPC) certificó el plan de rezonificación de Inwood, iniciando el proceso de Procedimiento de Revisión del Uso Uniforme de la Tierras (ULURP, por sus siglas en inglés) mediante el cual se autorizan o rechazan las rezonificaciones de los vecindarios. Después de la votación de la CB12 en marzo, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer, emitirá una recomendación no vinculante sobre la propuesta, que luego será votada por la CPC y finalmente por el Concejo Municipal. En la reunión del Comité de Uso de la Tierra, así como en una reunión del Comité de Vivienda y Servicios Humanos el 9 de febrero, representantes de la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de Ciudad de Nueva York (NYCEDC, por sus siglas en inglés), quienes están encabezando el esfuerzo de rezonificación, realizaron presentaciones sobre el Plan Inwood. El plan de la ciudad requiere hasta 1,300 unidades de apartamentos permanentemente accesibles, espacio de uso mixto frente al mar, así como espacio comercial y comunitario en el vecindario. Charlie Samboy, vicepresidente asistente de Gobierno y Relaciones Comunitarias de la NYCEDC, enfatizó a los asistentes que la rezonificación no fue diseñada para expulsar a los residentes de mucho tiempo. “Nuestro plan es crear viviendas asequibles y de diferentes tipos”, insistió Samboy. “Este no es un plan para el desplazamiento”. Lena Meléndez, residente de Washington Heights y miembro de Dominicanos Pro Defensa Negocios y Viviendas (DDNV), un grupo de base que defiende a los pequeños negocios y la vivienda asequible, señaló que el gran desplazamiento se produjo en Williamsburg, Brooklyn, después de que la reurbanización tuvo lugar ahí. “¿Por qué quieren que creamos que no va a suceder aquí?”, preguntó. Graham Ciraulo, en representación del grupo de defensa El Norte de Manhattan no Está En Venta, criticó a la ciudad por no involucrar a la numerosa población hispanohablante del vecindario en las conversaciones de rezonificación, e imploró a la CB12 defender las necesidades de los residentes locales. “Para los agentes del poder de la ciudad, Inwood es sólo un huevo más que necesitan romper para hacer su omelette”, dijo Ciraulo. “Es por eso que estamos apelando a la junta comunitaria para que sea nuestra voz”. Con la versión más reciente de la propuesta de rezonificación de Inwood, la ciudad acordó usar una rezonificación contextual al oeste de 10ª Avenida, desde la Calle 218 -en el norte- hasta la Calle Dyckman -en el sur- para establecer límites a la altura y la densidad de los edificios, con el fin de ayudar a preservar el carácter del vecindario. Actualmente, la mayoría de los edificios de Inwood son de dos a seis pisos. La NYCEDC dijo que las áreas residenciales de Inwood tendrían un límite de altura de ocho pisos en los edificios, pero las tierras subutilizadas por el Río Harlem tendrían designaciones de zonificación que permitirían construcciones de más de 20 pisos. Residentes y miembros de la Junta Comunitaria se opusieron a esto, y algunos señalaron que la misma cantidad de unidades de vivienda se podría realizar creando edificios de uso mixto de densidad media. Miembros de la comunidad también repitieron una solicitud, propuesta por varios grupos de defensa en los últimos meses, para que la ciudad extienda el área de rezonificación contextual al sur de la Calle Dyckman. Sin embargo, la NYCEDC dijo que alterar el área de rezonificación propuesta causaría grandes retrasos en el proyecto. Sanboy dijo a los miembros de la CB12 que sus recomendaciones serían fuertemente consideradas. “Nos tomamos muy en serio sus condiciones y las analizaremos muy de cerca”, dijo. La rezonificación de Inwood es la quinta propuesta de rezonificación de la administración del alcalde de Blasio para ingresar al proceso ULURP, siguiendo los planes de los vecindarios del Este de Nueva York, Far Rockaway y también de East Harlem, así como de la Avenida Jerome en el Bronx. Las rezonificaciones de East New York, Far Rockaway y de East Harlem ya han sido aprobadas por el Ayuntamiento. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://bit.ly/2Cg3x4x o llame al 212.619.5000. Una audiencia pública sobre la rezonificación de Inwood se llevará a cabo el jueves 22 de febrero a las 6:30 p.m. en la IS 52, ubicada en el No. 650 de la calle Academy. La Junta Comunitaria 12 celebrará su próxima reunión de la junta general el martes 27 de febrero a las 6:30 p.m. en el Auditorio del Centro Educativo Roy y Diana Vagelos, ubicado en el No. 104 de la avenida Haven.
