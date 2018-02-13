CB12 vote on rezoning slated for March

They’ll vote in March.

Community Board 12 (CB12) is planning to vote in March on the city’s hotly debated proposal to rezone Inwood.

At a meeting of CB12’s Land Use Committee on February 8, members announced that the board committees would meet again in February to debate the rezoning plan, then convene in March to draft a resolution.

In addition, the board will sponsor a public hearing on February 22 to hear comments on the rezoning, which has received intense pushback from neighborhood residents concerned that the plan will speed gentrification and create high-rise buildings that are out of character for the neighborhood, among other concerns.

The clock officially started on the public review process on January 16, when the City Planning Commission (CPC) certified the Inwood rezoning plan, kicking off the Uniform Land Use Review Procedure (ULURP) process by which neighborhood rezonings are approved or denied.

After CB12 votes in March, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer will issue a non-binding recommendation on the proposal, which will then be voted on by the CPC and finally the City Council.

At the Land Use Committee meeting, as well as a meeting of the Housing and Human Service Committee on February 9, representatives of the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), which is spearheading the rezoning effort, made presentations on the Inwood plan.

The city’s plan calls for up to 1,300 units of permanently affordable apartments, mixed-use waterfront space, as well as commercial and community space in the neighborhood.

Charlie Samboy, NYCEDC’s Assistant Vice President of Government and Community Relations, stressed to attendees that the rezoning was not designed to drive out longtime residents.‎

“Our plan is to create affordable housing and housing of different types,” Samboy insisted. “This is not a plan for displacement.”

Lena Meléndez, a Washington Heights resident and member of Dominicanos Pro Defensa Negocios y Viviendas (DDNV), a grassroots group advocating for small business and affordable housing, pointed out that heavy displacement occurred in Williamsburg, Brooklyn after redevelopment took place there.

“Why do you want us to believe that it’s not going to happen here?” she asked.‎

Graham Ciraulo, representing the advocacy group Northern Manhattan is Not for Sale, criticized the city for failure to engage the neighborhood’s substantial Spanish-speaking population in rezoning conversations, and implored CB12 to stand up for the needs of local residents.

“To the city’s power brokers, Inwood is just one more egg they need to crack to make their omelette,” said Ciraulo. “That is why we are appealing to the community board to be our voice.”

With the most recent version of the Inwood rezoning proposal, the city agreed to use a contextual rezoning west of 10th Avenue, from 218th Street in the north to Dyckman Street in the south, to set limits on building height and density in order to help preserve the neighborhood’s character.

Currently, the majority of Inwood buildings are two- to six-stories.

The NYCEDC said Inwood’s residential areas would have an eight-story height limit on buildings, but under-utilized land by the Harlem River would have zoning designations that allow buildings of over 20 stories.

Residents and Community Board members pushed back against this, with some pointing out that the same number of housing units could be realized by creating medium-density, mixed-use buildings.

Community members also repeated a request, proposed by several advocacy groups in recent months, for the city to extend the contextual rezoning area south of Dyckman Street.

However, NYCEDC said that altering the proposed rezoning area would cause extensive delays to the project.

Sanboy told CB12 members their recommendations would be strongly considered.

“We take your conditions very seriously and we will look at that very closely,” he said.

The Inwood rezoning is the fifth rezoning proposal from the de Blasio administration to enter the ULURP process, following plans for the East New York, Far Rockaway and East Harlem neighborhoods, as well as Jerome Avenue in the Bronx.

The East New York, Far Rockaway and East Harlem rezonings have already been approved by the City Council.

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2Cg3x4x or call 212.619.5000.

A public hearing on the Inwood rezoning will be held on Thurs., Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at IS 52, located at 650 Academy Street.

Community Board 12 will hold its next general board meeting on Tues., Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Roy and Diana Vagelos Education Center Auditorium, located at 104 Haven Avenue.