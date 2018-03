CB12 issues rezoning resolution

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

They turned the rhetoric into resolution.

Loudly and repeatedly, local residents have gathered to cite concerns and voice opposition to various components of the city’s proposed rezoning of Inwood.

It seems Community Board 12 has heard them clearly.

The New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has proposed a major rezoning of large swaths of Inwood.

And the draft resolution on rezoning approved ‎by the Board’s Executive Committee on Thurs., March 15th incorporated many of the residents’ demands.

CB12 Chair Shah Ally said, “It was a once-in-a-generation ask and we gave a once-in-a-generation response. “

During the meeting, the detailed 14-page resolution sought to address what were perceived as the plan’s shortcomings.

“We engaged in a very aggressive fact-finding mission,” explained Ally. He added that while they listened to the community, the board members also referenced their own past positions on local building. “This is an affirmation of what we’ve done before.”

The draft resolution argued that the city’s Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) was wanting, as it does not specify what happens to the current infrastructure if many thousands of residents are added to Inwood. The resolution adds that funding must be provided to support existing services, including, “schools, community facilities, uniformed services, sanitation and other municipal services.”

The resolution states that new buildings should not compete with the views of the Cloisters, Fort Tryon and Inwood Hill Parks. It also seeks to limit the maximum height of many new buildings to the height of existing structures. Retail spaces, except for supermarkets, will be contained to 2000 square feet.

In the resolution, the board also called for protection of existing businesses along Dyckman Street by providing incentives to support spur development instead of creating a new “Commercial U” district. It also declared that excessively tall buildings in that area would set an unwanted precedent for new buildings south of Dyckman.

The resolution declared that new development along the waterfront should be mostly residential instead of commercial or institutional buildings. Instead of the proposed 29-story buildings, the resolution argues that the buildings’ heights should be capped by the height of the nearby Dyckman Houses.

The resolution also asked that any development of the Inwood Public Library site for affordable housing and universal Pre-K classrooms be a separate proposal and not folded into the larger rezoning plan.

The draft proposal incorporated residents’ suggestions to grant protection to sites of historic importance to African and Native American Heritage. And it issued broader calls for the city and state to protect affordable housing and eliminate preferential rent laws.

One of the most controversial parts of the rezoning is Mandatory Inclusionary Housing (MIH) where private developers create buildings with market rate apartments—and rent approximately 20 percent at a so-called affordable rent. However, residents have vociferously stated that what is “affordable” in all of Manhattan is not true for Inwood. CB12’s draft proposal asks that the condition of affordability be calculated specifically with Inwood’s Area Median Income of just over $41,000 instead of almost $73,000. It also states that buildings on city-owned property be 100 percent affordable.

Resident Nancy Preston said she was very pleased with the Board’s draft resolution. “They went above and beyond what I could have expected,” she said. “We couldn’t ask for more and we are grateful.”

The full Board is expected to vote on the draft resolution on Tuesday, March 20. The Borough President then reviews the city’s proposal on April 10th.