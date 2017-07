Carter in Charge

New DHS Administrator named

More than a year after the city moved to revamp the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), the agency finally has a new leader.

On July 10, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that Joslyn Carter would serve as Administrator of DHS, now part of the Department of Social Services (DSS).

“The Department of Homeless Services is on the frontlines working every day with families and individuals who have lost their homes and the stability that provides,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Earlier this year, we announced a new borough-based approach to the shelter system designed to help homeless New Yorkers stay close to their support networks in order to get back on their feet and move out of shelter. Joslyn Carter has dedicated her life’s work to helping homeless New Yorkers, and I am confident that her leadership will further strengthen the agency.”

Carter has worked for DHS for 13 years, and most recently served as the agency’s Associate Commissioner of Family Intake, where she oversaw operation of the intake site where families apply for shelter, and was responsible for the application process for all shelter families.

She will report to Department of Social Services Commissioner Steven Banks, who has run both DHS and the Human Resources Administration (HRA) since de Blasio reorganized them after a 90-day review of homeless services was completed in April 2016.

As part of the review, de Blasio ordered that DHS and HRA should report to a single commissioner, with an administrator appointed to directly manage each agency.

Grace Bonilla was previously selected to fill the Administrator position at HRA.

“Beginning during the 90-day review of homeless services last year and continuing over the past year as we have been implementing the reforms to the city’s approach to homelessness, I have worked directly with Joslyn Carter and seen her make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Banks. “I know first-hand the management skills that she will bring to this important new role to help transform how we provide shelter and services to homeless New Yorkers.”

Prior to joining DHS, Carter worked for Kings County Hospital as a social worker, and for the American Red Cross as the Director of Social Services.

She received her Master of Social Work degree from the Hunter College School of Social Work in 1993, and completed a post-graduate Clinical Social Work Fellowship from Yale University in 1996.

“Having dedicated the majority of my working life to the Department of Homeless Services, I’m honored and excited to have the opportunity to help lead the implementation of the mayor’s new borough-based approach at DHS,” said Carter. “I’m confident that working with my partners on DHS’ strong leadership team and with support from the Department of Social Services, we will improve quality of life for New Yorkers experiencing the challenge of homelessness, including improving how we provide shelter and how we help them transition into permanent housing.”