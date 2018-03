Carranza is new Schools Chancellor

Photos: Office of the Mayor

The second time’s the charm.

Days after Mayor Bill de Blasio’s initial pick, Alberto Carvalho, declined the job, de Blasio has appointed Richard A. Carranza as New York City’s next Schools Chancellor.

Formerly the Superintendent of the Houston Independent School District, Carranza led the effort to reopen schools there after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Carranza also previously served as the Superintendent of the San Francisco Unified School District, where he raised graduation rates to historic highs.

Carranza was introduced during a press conference at City Hall on March 5.

He will replace Carmen Fariña, who will retire in March.

“Richard Carranza understands the power of public education to change lives, and he has a proven record of strengthening public schools and lifting up students and families,” said de Blasio. “He understands the tremendous work New York City educators do every day to put our children on the path to success. Richard is the right person to lead our school system forward as we build on the progress we’ve made over the past four years and make our vision of equity and excellence for every child a reality.”

“I am thrilled Richard will be New York City Schools Chancellor,” said Fariña. “We are philosophically on the same page and he has a proven track record as an educator with a laser focus on what’s in the classroom. He’s made critical investments in professional development, strengthened the leadership pipeline for principals and has immersed himself in the community to empower families. Every step of his career, he’s focused on equity for all not just some. I know he will deepen the Equity & Excellence agenda and bring new ideas that will make New York City better.”

“As the son of blue collar workers and a lifetime educator, it is an honor to serve New York City’s 1.1 million children as Schools Chancellor,” said Carranza. “I want to thank the Mayor and First Lady for the opportunity to join an administration that knows public education is an investment in our future. I will work every day to further the progress Chancellor Fariña has made in strengthening our public schools for generations to come.”

In Houston, Carranza was widely praised for leading the successful effort to reopen schools two weeks after Hurricane Harvey. This included coordinating transportation for students living in shelter and providing counseling for all students and staff. He served as Superintendent there since 2016.

During his eight years as Deputy Superintendent and then Superintendent in San Francisco, Carranza drove progress in academic outcomes, outpacing gains in the state and narrowing the achievement gap. He raised graduation rates for African-American students by 13.9 percentage points, and for Hispanic students by 15.4 percentage points, significantly faster than the overall growth rates in California as a whole.

“Mr. Carranza has earned a reputation for collaboration with teachers, parents and school communities and has been a real champion of public schools,” said United Federation of Teachers (UFT) President Michael Mulgrew.

“We are encouraged by his commitment to all children, his resistance to a ‘testing culture’ and his support for the community schools approach.”

“Congratulations to Chancellor Carranza. We look forward to showing you the 46 Success Academies that make up the highest performing school district in the state,” added Success Academy Chief Executive Officer Eva Moskowitz.

The son of Mexican immigrants, Carranza is the past chairman of the Board of Directors for the Council of the Great City Schools, where he served as a national spokesperson on significant issues facing urban school districts. He also served on the Board of Directors of the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents, the National Commission on Teaching and America’s Future, the American Association of School Administrators Executive Committee, and the K to College Advisory Board.