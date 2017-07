CareGiving 101

Are you taking care of a loved one?

Do you need some help or support?



Stressed or overwhelmed?

Almost one in six adults in the U.S. is a caregiver for an ill or disabled relative–and more are likely to assume that role. That’s why you, or someone you know should attend “Caregiving 101: The essentials of caring for others—and yourself,” an event centered around the challenges facing caregivers and their families.

Sunday, July 23, 2017 – 12 noon – 5 p.m.

Fordham Law School, 150 West 62nd Street

Panels will address key questions: How can caregivers stay healthy? What services are available to you and those you care for? How can assistive technology help? What is the best home design for optimal care? Exhibitors and partners will share information and resources.