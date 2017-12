Care by CORNER

“My family’s story is a common one”

By Elizabeth Ritter

Since my husband and I are planning to relocate in 2018, I’ve been winding down my community activism here in northern Manhattan.

For the most part I’ve declined requests to join boards and the like.

But when the folks at The Washington Heights CORNER Project asked me to be on the host committee for their annual gala, I couldn’t say no.

For those of you unfamiliar with the CORNER Project, check out their website at www.cornerproject.org, or watch the excellent Inside Edition short at http://ietv.co/2BVyDyE. The CORNER Project provides addicts with clean needles and other paraphernalia to reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C, and other diseases. They provide condoms for safer sex. They installed and maintain needle disposal units in the community to reduce the number of dirty needles left on the ground where folks use. They offer a clean place for addicts – many of whom are homeless – to get a shower or do laundry. At the space, they can get medical care, connect with resources and information to get clean, and find fellowship in a world that so often shuns addicts as somehow less-than. They also work with the Parks Department to sweep areas of used needles in advance of planting and clean-up events.

For years I have been proud to support the CORNER Project. Maybe you heard me talk about them on WNYC’s Brian Lehrer Show on Giving Tuesday.

But this year, I am particularly grateful for their work: everything I know about coping with and supporting someone with a heroin addiction I learned from the CORNER Project. Yes, you read that right.

If you who think that the opioid crisis you’ve been reading about in the papers is something that affects “somebody else,” think again.

My family’s story is a common one. A cousin joined the Air Force, graduated from basic training with top grades and special honors, and then blew out his back in a training exercise. Instead of providing adequate treatment, the docs prescribed ever-increasing dosages of OxyContin. Two years later they discharged him honorably with a permanent disability, crippling pain, and a serious opioid addiction.

To make matters worse, everything you’ve read about the hot mess that is the VA healthcare “system” is true. Even after involving his Congressperson in this reddest of states (North Carolina, where you’d think they’d care about vets), we got nowhere: no medical care for the opioid addiction, for pain management, or to correct the underlying back problem. He quickly learned that heroin was cheaper and more readily available than prescription drugs.

Fortunately North Carolina has strong harm reduction programs. He could access clean needles, and when he overdosed someone had Narcan® (naloxone, an opioid antidote available in most states without a prescription), and saved his life. He was able to get clean on his own, but without adequate medical care, without a decent job that matched his ability, without a social network or professional help to support his sobriety, it was a lot easier to turn back to heroin.

Last week he said that he wanted to go into rehab, but his insurance only covers programs run by the state, and those have waiting lists that are at least a month long. We weren’t sure he’d make it that long, and we didn’t want to him to change his mind. We found an excellent residential detox and treatment program. They bought him a plane ticket and – thank God – he actually got on that plane. We were hoping he’d take that step, but it had to be his choice.

I don’t know how this story will end.

I pray it ends well, but heroin addiction is powerful, and fighting it is very hard. It’s not a matter of will, it’s a matter of chemistry, and a matter of support. I am truly grateful for the resources and support of the CORNER Project. Please join me in supporting them.

Elizabeth Ritter is a long-time community advocate in Northern Manhattan.

For more information, please visit www.cornerproject.org or call 212.923.7600.