Canvas of Compassion

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

Beauty is revolutionary.

Visual artist Andrea Arroyo, probably best known for colorful and lyrical images of goddesses, recently won first prize in the 2017 United Nations/Ranan Lurie Political Cartoon Award.

The Washington Heights artist’s winning image is stark and powerful. Three female fists, raised to the sky, surrounded by unfurling leaves, inside a Venus symbol that forms part of the “T in “Me Too.” The black and white work was published in The Manhattan Times in December last year.

“I was so happy and so surprised,” she said. Not only is Arroyo the first woman to claim first prize in the international competition—she is the first woman to ever win any of the top prizes in the 13-year history of the award.

Her husband, Felipe Galindo, is a cartoonist whose work regularly appears in The New Yorker under the name Feggo. He encouraged his wife to submit her work, telling her, “It’s like the Oscar for the cartoon world.” He would know, as he’d earned second place in 2012.

Three top prizes and ten honorable mentions are granted for the political cartoons that best reflect the spirit of the United Nations. The judges include Former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Nobel Laureate Mikhail Gorbachev, actor Jeff Bridges, and syndicated cartoonist Ranan Lurie, for whom the prize is named.

“Her art makes the impossible real: it is at once a timely reflection of what is roiling and occupying us in dialogue now as much as a universal statement of conflict and joy that resonates absent a time stamp,” said Manhattan Times Editor Debralee Santos. “We have published her work for years, and we are proud of and delighted in her historic win.”

While the Me Too topic is often dark and disturbing, Arroyo’s image is a powerful and affirming message. “I’m interested in creating change and something that inspires hope, action and dialogue,” she said.

That change comes from beauty.

“We have a right to live a beautiful life,” Arroyo said. “People have to make a living, they have to work. They have to fight against injustice. We live in a busy world. But I don’t think a lot of people have time to pay attention to beauty.”

“I do believe beauty is revolutionary,” she said. “And we have preconceived notions of what we need to look at in the world.”

Paying attention to beauty is as simple as noticing the color of the sky, the direction of the wind or birds in trees. “I think focusing on beauty can make people much more aware of other human beings,” she said. It shifts the focus from the material to the spiritual and has the subtle ripple effect of caring for nature and instilling compassion and respect for others,

“In the past year, even compassion has become revolutionary,” she said.

For more information, please visit www.andreaarroyo.com.