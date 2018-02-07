- English
Canvas of Compassion
Story by Sherry Mazzocchi
Beauty is revolutionary.
Visual artist Andrea Arroyo, probably best known for colorful and lyrical images of goddesses, recently won first prize in the 2017 United Nations/Ranan Lurie Political Cartoon Award.
The Washington Heights artist’s winning image is stark and powerful. Three female fists, raised to the sky, surrounded by unfurling leaves, inside a Venus symbol that forms part of the “T in “Me Too.” The black and white work was published in The Manhattan Times in December last year.
“I was so happy and so surprised,” she said. Not only is Arroyo the first woman to claim first prize in the international competition—she is the first woman to ever win any of the top prizes in the 13-year history of the award.
Her husband, Felipe Galindo, is a cartoonist whose work regularly appears in The New Yorker under the name Feggo. He encouraged his wife to submit her work, telling her, “It’s like the Oscar for the cartoon world.” He would know, as he’d earned second place in 2012.
Three top prizes and ten honorable mentions are granted for the political cartoons that best reflect the spirit of the United Nations. The judges include Former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, Nobel Laureate Mikhail Gorbachev, actor Jeff Bridges, and syndicated cartoonist Ranan Lurie, for whom the prize is named.
“Her art makes the impossible real: it is at once a timely reflection of what is roiling and occupying us in dialogue now as much as a universal statement of conflict and joy that resonates absent a time stamp,” said Manhattan Times Editor Debralee Santos. “We have published her work for years, and we are proud of and delighted in her historic win.”
While the Me Too topic is often dark and disturbing, Arroyo’s image is a powerful and affirming message. “I’m interested in creating change and something that inspires hope, action and dialogue,” she said.
That change comes from beauty.
“We have a right to live a beautiful life,” Arroyo said. “People have to make a living, they have to work. They have to fight against injustice. We live in a busy world. But I don’t think a lot of people have time to pay attention to beauty.”
“I do believe beauty is revolutionary,” she said. “And we have preconceived notions of what we need to look at in the world.”
Paying attention to beauty is as simple as noticing the color of the sky, the direction of the wind or birds in trees. “I think focusing on beauty can make people much more aware of other human beings,” she said. It shifts the focus from the material to the spiritual and has the subtle ripple effect of caring for nature and instilling compassion and respect for others,
“In the past year, even compassion has become revolutionary,” she said.
For more information, please visit www.andreaarroyo.com.
Lienzo de compasión
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
La belleza es revolucionaria
La artista visual Andrea Arroyo, probablemente mejor conocida por sus coloridas y líricas imágenes de diosas, recientemente ganó el primer lugar del Premio de Caricatura Política de las Naciones Unidas/Ranan Lurie.
La imagen ganadora de la artista de Washington Heights es dura y poderosa. Tres puños femeninos, levantados hacia el cielo, rodeados por hojas desplegándose, dentro de un símbolo de Venus que forma parte de la “T” en “Me Too”. La obra en blanco y negro fue publicada en The Manhattan Times en diciembre del año pasado.
“Estaba tan feliz y sorprendida”, dijo. No solo es la primera mujer en reclamar el primer premio en la competencia internacional: es la primera mujer en ganar uno de los principales premios en los 13 años de historia del premio.
Su esposo, Felipe Galindo, es un caricaturista cuyo trabajo aparece regularmente en The New Yorker bajo el nombre de Feggo. Él animó a su esposa a presentar su obra, diciéndole: “Es como el Oscar del mundo de las caricaturas”. Lo sabe bien, ya que obtuvo el segundo lugar en 2012.
Se otorgan tres premios principales y diez menciones honoríficas para las caricaturas políticas que mejor reflejan el espíritu de las Naciones Unidas. Los jueces incluyen al ex secretario general Kofi Annan, al Premio Nobel Mikhail Gorbachev, al actor Jeff Bridges y al caricaturista sindicado Ranan Lurie, cuyo nombre lleva el premio.
“Ella hace que lo imposible sea real: es a la vez un reflejo oportuno de lo que está turbio y nos ocupa en el diálogo actual, tanto como una declaración universal de conflicto y alegría que resuena sin una marca de tiempo”, dijo la editora del Manhattan Times, Debralee Santos. “Hemos publicado su obra durante años, y estamos orgullosos y encantados de su histórica victoria”.
Si bien el tema Me Too a menudo es oscuro e inquietante, la imagen de Arroyo es un mensaje poderoso y afirmativo. “Estoy interesada en crear cambios y en algo que inspire esperanza, acción y diálogo”, dijo.
Ese cambio proviene de la belleza.
“Tenemos derecho a vivir una vida hermosa”, dijo Arroyo. “La gente tiene que ganarse la vida, tiene que trabajar. Debe luchar contra la injusticia. Vivimos en un mundo ocupado, pero no creo que mucha gente tenga tiempo para prestar atención a la belleza”.
“Creo que la belleza es revolucionaria”, dijo. “Y tenemos nociones preconcebidas de lo que debemos mirar en el mundo”.
Prestar atención a la belleza es tan simple como notar el color del cielo, la dirección del viento o las aves en los árboles. “Creo que enfocarse en la belleza puede hacer que las personas sean mucho más conscientes de otros seres humanos”, dijo. Cambia el enfoque de lo material a lo espiritual y tiene el sutil efecto dominó de cuidar la naturaleza e infundir compasión y respeto por los demás.
“En el último año, incluso la compasión se ha vuelto revolucionaria”, dijo.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.andreaarroyo.com.