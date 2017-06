Camping for Cause

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They brought the noise – and sleeping bags.

A group of activists camped outside of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s Manhattan office last week, seeking to call attention to the rising number of homeless people in New York.

Starting on June 14, about three dozen tenants, homeless individuals and housing advocates slept outside Cuomo’s Third Avenue headquarters for three nights, forming a makeshift encampment.

Dubbed “Cuomoville” by organizers, the camp was meant to invoke Depression-era shanty villages. Activists criticized the Governor for not doing enough to address housing issues in the city and state.

They called on Cuomo to expand funding for the New York City Housing Authority, enact stronger rent laws, end the developer tax break known as 421-a, and create a comprehensive plan to end homelessness across the state.

“Homelessness is as big as it’s ever been in the city,” said Fred Wright, a lead organizer with VOCAL-NY. “So many people are really just a paycheck away from not being able to afford rent and ending up on the street.”

Wright explained that the sight of people sleeping on the pavement should send Cuomo a message that he needs to do more to help vulnerable New Yorkers.

“We’re doing everything we can to get the Governor’s attention,” he remarked.

The action was led by a collection of advocacy groups that included VOCAL-NY, Alliance for Tenant Power, Communities Voices Heard (CVH), New York Communities for Change, Met Council on Housing, Picture the Homeless and Make the Road New York (MRNY).

Advocates noted that the number of homeless individuals in New York State has grown to more than 88,000 since Cuomo took office, an increase of 40 percent.

“He’s made a million promises to us,” protestor Asia Betancourt said of Cuomo. “Yet the problem is only getting worse.”

“It’s a human right,” she stated. “Everyone deserves a roof over their head.”

Betancourt, who is homeless and traveled from Staten Island to join the “Cuomoville” encampment, explained that she normally sleeps “in parks, street corners, on friend’s couches, wherever.”

She said she typically avoids shelters because she finds them unsafe.

“Ultimately, what we need is permanent, affordable housing,” Betancourt said.

“Some of the people out here are already used to sleeping in the street,” said Wright. “For those who aren’t it’s a bold commitment to do this for three days, but one they think is important to show how serious the issue is.”

Ace Cruz, who is from Harlem, said she lacks a permanent home and typically stays in a shelter.

Cruz remarked that Mayor Bill de Blasio’s plan to reduce homelessness in the city has merits, but said “we’re not seeing enough action” on the state level, she said.

“In reality, people who are homeless need some type of hope,” she said.

“The street will be the home address of a lot more people if the Governor doesn’t get on the ball,” said Vaughn Armour, an organizer with New York Communities for Change.

A longtime resident of Crown Heights, Armour said he is concerned about gentrification and rising rents pushing out low-income residents.

“It’s pulling communities apart,” he said. “Yet, Cuomo is giving big tax breaks to rich developers.”

Councilmember Jumaane Williams, who joined protestors for a daytime rally at the campsite, said that while the city has made efforts to reduce the homeless population, state government should be doing more, regarding rent laws in particular.

“The state has a lot more power that they’re not really exercising, particularly Cuomo,” Williams said. “He has the power to sway the legislature in a way that he isn’t.”

The Governor’s office responded to the encampment by pointing out that Cuomo had created a five-year, $20 billion plan to address affordable housing, and included $2.5 billion in anti-homelessness funding in this year’s budget.

“No governor in history has done more to protect and create more affordable housing than this one,” a Cuomo spokesperson said in a statement.

Protestors on Third Avenue were less lenient towards Cuomo.

“He’s turned his back on homeless issues,” remarked Armour.

“If Cuomo thinks he’ll be governor again in 2018, New Yorkers won’t forget,” he added. “We voted him in, we’ll vote him out.”