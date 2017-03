Calling Strike at Spectrum

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They went from rigging cable lines to walking picket‎ lines.

Technicians at Spectrum-Time Warner Cable are looking to pull the plug on a labor dispute with the cable giant, as more than 1,700 unionized workers in New York and New Jersey went on strike March 28.

The workers, mostly field technicians who service customers’ cable, internet and phone service, are members of Local Union #3, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).

Striking workers outside Spectrum-Time Warner Cable’s Northern Manhattan shop on West 219th Street in Inwood said on Tuesday that the company wants to stop contributions into worker pension and medical plans, and to take away certain paid holidays and personal time off.

Richard Shabman, a shop steward at the Inwood site, home base to about 275 employees, accused the company of wanting to subcontract work out to non-union labor and move jobs outside of New York.

“Right now, they’re closing different areas of our shop, and sending them out to places like Texas and Colorado,” said Shabman. “We have three divisions that are no longer going to be used here. They want to eliminate those departments without any say from the people who work there.”

“Meanwhile, the CEO of Charter, [Tom] Rutledge, just earned $98 million last year,” remarked Craig Shields, a plant maintenance technician.

Union members said that they have been on the job without a contract for the past four years, and have attempted to negotiate a new deal with Time Warner Cable since 2011. The company, bought out last year by Charter Communications and renamed Spectrum-Time Warner Cable, currently has 2.5 million customers in New York State.

“We’re trying to protect what is due to us, our rights and benefits, to take care of our families and keep our career going,” said Shabman.

The strike comes at a rocky time for Spectrum-Time Warner’s New York operations, after Attorney General Eric Schneiderman brought a lawsuit against the company in February for allegedly conducting “a deliberate scheme to defraud and mislead” New York customers by promising internet speeds the company knew it could not deliver.

“Spectrum-Time Warner Cable has been ripping you off,” Schneiderman said in announcing the suit.

Employees blamed the slow internet speeds on outdated network infrastructure.

“The reason why you can’t get the speeds or is because the equipment needs to be replaced,” Shabman said. “It’s old. It’s like driving a car with bald tires.”

Shields said IBEW workers are unfairly punished for the shortcomings of its field equipment.

“We have repeat service calls and the big issue is speed on the internet,” he said. “The first technician that goes there is unable to resolve the issue, though it’s not their fault. Then the next week another technician goes there, and the first person still gets banged on the issue because it wasn’t resolved.”

A spokesperson for Charter Communications insisted that the company strives to “provide great service to our customers and we believe fairly compensated field technicians are critical to that objective.”

“This is why Spectrum is offering our field technicians an even larger pay increase than the union has demanded, along with competitive and robust healthcare and retirement benefits,” said spokesperson John Bonomo. “Spectrum made this offer on Feb. 12 and didn’t receive a counterproposal from Local 3 until two days ago (March 26).”

Moreover, Bonomo said that the strike would not affect or disrupt service, as the company had a “solid contingency plan in place.”

The strike takes place days after CEO Rutledge met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to tout the company’s $25 billion dollar infrastructure investment over the next four years and the hiring of 20,000 American workers while closing all offshore call centers.

During the meeting, Trump praised Rutledge and the Charter team for its “culture of customer service and excellence.”

On the ground on Tuesday, Shabman and Shields, who have both worked for the company for over 30 years, argued that the Spectrum-Time Warner Cable is alienating an experienced employee base.

“Our people here have built this,” remarked Shabman, who said workers are prepared to stay on strike until the company budges on some of the issues causing an impasse. “The only people who can run this equipment are the union workers. We keep the engine running.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2nL08XA.