Calling for courts free of ICE

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

It’s what elected officials, criminal justice groups and immigrant advocates are calling on New York State’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to do in the face of intensified courthouse raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents that have occurred under the Trump administration.

At a large rally on the steps of City Hall, officials and advocates called on DiFiore and OCA to more aggressively implement policies that would keep ICE officials from arresting immigrants at the state’s courthouses.

“Courthouse arrests are a shameful, predatory tactic that makes our city less safe, because it destroys the trust that our city officials and law enforcement offices have worked so hard to build,” said Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito.

The June 22 rally came just days after an ICE raid occurred at Queens Criminal Court, which included the attempted arrest of a young woman appearing in Queens Human Trafficking Intervention Court, an action that has rattled the immigrant community.

“They are spreading waves of fear across our most vulnerable people,” said Judy Harris Kluger of Sanctuary for Families.

Tina Luongo, Attorney-in-Charge of the Criminal Practice for the Legal Aid Society, said ICE agents have been seen at New York City courthouses much more frequently since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

Since then, there have been 38 arrests and attempted arrests at courthouses in New York State, said Luongo, with 19 of the arrests occurring in New York City. She noted that in several of those cases, Legal Aid Society attorneys asked the judge for bail to protect immigrants from deportation, based on the retainer law that requires federal agents to present a warrant.

“ICE is disobeying our laws, disobeying our Constitution, disobeying our sanctuary city,” remarked Luongo.

While the NYPD offers limited cooperation with ICE based on its sanctuary city policy, currently federal agents can appear unannounced at city courthouses.

“It is offensive, highly inappropriate and dangerous for ICE officials to continue interrogating and apprehending individuals in our courthouses,” stated Mark-Viverito, who noted that the chief judges of California and New Jersey had written letters to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, urging them to restrict ICE agents from courthouses.

She called on DiFiore to do the same, and to take a stand in protecting the city’s immigrants.

Mark-Viverito said she had a meeting with DiFiore more than a month ago, but has yet to see any change in policy.

“She needs to be more engaged, and more proactive,” Mark-Viverito said of DiFiore. “She needs to be more bold.”

Councilmember Rory Lancman noted that the Council will hold an oversight hearing on June 29 to examine actions by ICE agents at courthouses.

Under current ICE guidelines, agents are to avoid making arrests in certain “sensitive” locations, such as schools, hospitals, churches and ceremonies; courthouses are not listed specifically as such.

Lancman said that ICE is disrupting the court system by forcing people to decide between ignoring a scheduled court date or risk being deported.

“We want ICE to treat courthouses as sensitive locations, as they do for schools, houses of worship and healthcare facilities,” said Lancman. “At the very least, ICE should adhere to its own guidelines that when it is engaged a courthouse, it’s limited to cases where the person poses some kind of threat to public safety.”

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, chair of the Council’s Immigration Committee, called on advocates to voice their concerns loudly in order to get the state to act.

“We need the people to rise up and to defend us on the streets, and bring your voices to the streets,” Menchaca said.

“When it’s not safe to walk into a court, that’s unacceptable,” he stated. “That is not New York.”

Courthouse arrests by ICE “feed into the notion some have that immigrants are bad people,” said Mizue Aizeki, Deputy Director of the Immigrant Defense Fund.

“The impact of ICE arrests is just so devastating,” she said.

“This type of behavior needs to stop. Today it’s the courts, tomorrow it’s schools, tomorrow it’s churches, tomorrow it’s community-based organizations,” said Carlos Vargas of Make the Road New York (MRNY).

Terry Lawson, a Bronx attorney with Legal Services NYC, explained that her clients are highly concerned about showing up for court, fearing deportation.

“Before January 20, there was nothing to worry about,” said Lawson. “But now, I can’t tell my clients that there is no risk.”

Lawson said that OCA “needs to be pushed” into taking action.

“My concern is that they’re waiting for a tragedy to happen before they take action,” she said. “We don’t want anyone martyred for this cause.”