Story and photos by Gregg McQueen Bring the bold. It’s what elected officials, criminal justice groups and immigrant advocates are calling on New York State’s Chief Judge Janet DiFiore and the Office of Court Administration (OCA) to do in the face of intensified courthouse raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents that have occurred under the Trump administration. At a large rally on the steps of City Hall, officials and advocates called on DiFiore and OCA to more aggressively implement policies that would keep ICE officials from arresting immigrants at the state’s courthouses. “Courthouse arrests are a shameful, predatory tactic that makes our city less safe, because it destroys the trust that our city officials and law enforcement offices have worked so hard to build,” said Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito. The June 22 rally came just days after an ICE raid occurred at Queens Criminal Court, which included the attempted arrest of a young woman appearing in Queens Human Trafficking Intervention Court, an action that has rattled the immigrant community. “They are spreading waves of fear across our most vulnerable people,” said Judy Harris Kluger of Sanctuary for Families. Tina Luongo, Attorney-in-Charge of the Criminal Practice for the Legal Aid Society, said ICE agents have been seen at New York City courthouses much more frequently since President Donald Trump took office on January 20. Since then, there have been 38 arrests and attempted arrests at courthouses in New York State, said Luongo, with 19 of the arrests occurring in New York City. She noted that in several of those cases, Legal Aid Society attorneys asked the judge for bail to protect immigrants from deportation, based on the retainer law that requires federal agents to present a warrant. “ICE is disobeying our laws, disobeying our Constitution, disobeying our sanctuary city,” remarked Luongo. While the NYPD offers limited cooperation with ICE based on its sanctuary city policy, currently federal agents can appear unannounced at city courthouses. “It is offensive, highly inappropriate and dangerous for ICE officials to continue interrogating and apprehending individuals in our courthouses,” stated Mark-Viverito, who noted that the chief judges of California and New Jersey had written letters to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, urging them to restrict ICE agents from courthouses. She called on DiFiore to do the same, and to take a stand in protecting the city’s immigrants. Mark-Viverito said she had a meeting with DiFiore more than a month ago, but has yet to see any change in policy. “She needs to be more engaged, and more proactive,” Mark-Viverito said of DiFiore. “She needs to be more bold.” Councilmember Rory Lancman noted that the Council will hold an oversight hearing on June 29 to examine actions by ICE agents at courthouses. Under current ICE guidelines, agents are to avoid making arrests in certain “sensitive” locations, such as schools, hospitals, churches and ceremonies; courthouses are not listed specifically as such. Lancman said that ICE is disrupting the court system by forcing people to decide between ignoring a scheduled court date or risk being deported. “We want ICE to treat courthouses as sensitive locations, as they do for schools, houses of worship and healthcare facilities,” said Lancman. “At the very least, ICE should adhere to its own guidelines that when it is engaged a courthouse, it’s limited to cases where the person poses some kind of threat to public safety.” Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, chair of the Council’s Immigration Committee, called on advocates to voice their concerns loudly in order to get the state to act. “We need the people to rise up and to defend us on the streets, and bring your voices to the streets,” Menchaca said. “When it’s not safe to walk into a court, that’s unacceptable,” he stated. “That is not New York.” Courthouse arrests by ICE “feed into the notion some have that immigrants are bad people,” said Mizue Aizeki, Deputy Director of the Immigrant Defense Fund. “The impact of ICE arrests is just so devastating,” she said. “This type of behavior needs to stop. Today it’s the courts, tomorrow it’s schools, tomorrow it’s churches, tomorrow it’s community-based organizations,” said Carlos Vargas of Make the Road New York (MRNY). Terry Lawson, a Bronx attorney with Legal Services NYC, explained that her clients are highly concerned about showing up for court, fearing deportation. “Before January 20, there was nothing to worry about,” said Lawson. “But now, I can’t tell my clients that there is no risk.” Lawson said that OCA “needs to be pushed” into taking action. “My concern is that they’re waiting for a tragedy to happen before they take action,” she said. “We don’t want anyone martyred for this cause.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Mas fuerza en la defensa. Es lo que funcionarios electos, grupos de justicia penal y defensores de los inmigrantes están pidiendo a la jueza principal Janet DiFiore del Estado de Nueva York y a la Oficina de Administración de Tribunales (OCA, por sus siglas en inglés), que hagan frente a las intensificadas redadas de los agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) que han ocurrido bajo la administración Trump. En un gran mitin en las escaleras del Ayuntamiento, funcionarios y defensores pidieron a DiFiore y OCA que implementen de manera más agresiva políticas que eviten que funcionarios del ICE arresten a inmigrantes en los tribunales estatales. “Los arrestos en las cortes son una táctica vergonzosa y depredadora que hace que nuestra ciudad sea menos segura, porque destruye la confianza que nuestros funcionarios de la ciudad y las oficinas de aplicación de la ley han trabajado tan duro para construir”, dijo la presidenta del Concejo, Melissa Mark-Viverito. La manifestación del 22 de junio se produjo apenas unos días después de una incursión del ICE en el Tribunal Penal de Queens, que incluyó el intento de arresto de una joven que apareció en el Tribunal de Intervención de Tráfico de Personas de Queens, una acción que ha sacudido a la comunidad inmigrante. “Están propagando olas de miedo a través de nuestra gente más vulnerable”, dijo Judy Harris Kluger de Santuario para las Familias. Tina Luongo, abogada a cargo de la práctica criminal de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal, dijo que agentes del ICE han sido vistos en los tribunales de la ciudad de Nueva York con mucha mayor frecuencia desde que el presidente Donald Trump asumió el cargo el 20 de enero. Desde entonces, se han producido 38 arrestos e intentos de detención en los tribunales del estado de Nueva York, dijo Luongo, con 19 de los arrestos ocurridos en la ciudad de Nueva York. Señaló que, en varios de estos casos, los abogados de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal pidieron al juez la libertad bajo fianza para proteger a los inmigrantes de la deportación, basándose en la ley de retención que requiere que los agentes federales presenten una orden judicial. “El ICE está desobedeciendo nuestras leyes, nuestra Constitución y nuestra ciudad santuario”, comentó Luongo. Si bien el NYPD ofrece una cooperación limitada al ICE con base en su política de ciudad santuario, actualmente los agentes federales pueden aparecer sin previo aviso en los tribunales de la ciudad. “Es ofensivo, altamente inapropiado y peligroso que los funcionarios del ICE continúen interrogando y deteniendo a individuos en nuestros tribunales”, dijo Mark-Viverito, quien señaló que los jueces jefe de California y Nueva Jersey han escrito cartas al fiscal general Jeff Sessions y al secretario de Seguridad Nacional, John Kelly, instándoles a restringir a los agentes del ICE de los tribunales. Pidió a DiFiore hacer lo mismo y a tomar una postura sobre la protección de los inmigrantes de la ciudad. Mark-Viverito dijo que tuvo una reunión con DiFiore hace más de un mes, pero aún no ha visto ningún cambio en la política. “Ella necesita ser más comprometida, y más proactiva”, dijo Mark-Viverito de DiFiore. “Tiene que ser más audaz”. El concejal Rory Lancman señaló que el Concejo celebrará una audiencia de supervisión el 29 de junio para examinar las acciones de los agentes del ICE en los tribunales. Bajo las actuales directrices del ICE, los agentes deben evitar arrestos en ciertos lugares “sensibles”, como escuelas, hospitales e iglesias y ceremonias; los tribunales no figuran específicamente como tales. Lancman dijo que el ICE está interrumpiendo el sistema judicial forzando a la gente a decidir entre ignorar una fecha de corte programada o arriesgarse a ser deportados. “Queremos que el ICE trate los tribunales como lugares sensibles, como lo hacen con las escuelas, las casas de culto y los centros de salud”, dijo Lancman. “Por lo menos, el ICE debe adherirse a sus propias directrices que cuando está involucrada una corte de justicia, se limite a los casos en los que la persona plantea algún tipo de amenaza a la seguridad pública”. El concejal Carlos Menchaca, presidente del Comité de Inmigración del Concejo, pidió a los defensores expresar sus preocupaciones a todo pulmón para que el estado actúe. “Necesitamos que la gente se levante, nos defienda y lleve sus voces a las calles”, dijo Menchaca. “Es inaceptable que no sea seguro entrar en un tribunal”, declaró. “Eso no es Nueva York”. Las detenciones en los tribunales por parte del ICE “alimentan la noción de que algunos de los inmigrantes son malos”, dijo Mizue Aizeki, subdirectora del Fondo de Defensa del Inmigrante. “El impacto de las detenciones del ICE es tan devastador”, señaló. “Este tipo de comportamiento tiene que parar, hoy son las cortes, mañana son las escuelas, las iglesias, las organizaciones comunitarias”, dijo Carlos Vargas de Make the Road New York (MRNY). Terry Lawson, abogada del Bronx con Servicios Legales NYC, explicó que sus clientes están muy preocupados por presentarse a la corte, pues temen ser deportados. “Antes del 20 de enero, no había nada de qué preocuparse”, dijo Lawson. “Pero ahora, no puedo decirles a mis clientes que no hay riesgo”. Lawson dijo que OCA “necesita ser impulsado” a la acción. “Mi preocupación es que están esperando que ocurra una tragedia antes de que tomen acción”, dijo. “No queremos a nadie martirizado por esta causa”.
Calling for courts free of ICE
Tribunales libres del ICE
