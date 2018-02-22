Call to ‎ban ICE from courts

Get ICE out.

So insist a collective of elected officials, including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, City Council Immigration Committee Chair Carlos Menchaca, Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and numerous other Councilmembers, who issued a letter to New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, urging her to ban U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from New York State courts.

In the February 16 letter, the officials noted that over the past year, New York courthouses have seen a 900 percent increase in reports of ICE arrests or attempted arrests, some for individuals with no prior criminal history. Several documented immigrants holding green cards and valid visas have been arrested as well, they said.

“Squads of ICE agents are conducting these enforcement operations in criminal and family courts alike,” the letter read. “They are preying on people with documented mental illness, people who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence, immigrants who are documented and undocumented, and others from the most vulnerable populations in our state.”

“These arrests have created widespread fear of the courts in immigrant and mixed-status communities,” the officials added.

The letter requested that Judge DiFiore use her constitutional authority to protect the civil rights of immigrants and uphold the sanctity of New York’s courts.

“ICE agents entering courts not only interferes with highly sensitive matters being handled in our court system, but also creates a culture of fear amongst both documented and undocumented immigrants,” said Johnson in a statement. “If we are to be a city that respects the judicial process, we must keep ICE out of our courts. I join my colleagues in calling on Chief Judge DiFiore to do the right thing.”

“Our justice system should not be compromised by xenophobic policies coming from the White House. For this reason, I ask Chief Judge DiFiore to keep ICE agents out of our courts. Their presence at courthouses intimidates immigrants who might be witnesses in a case, or victims of a crime. They have the right to due process,” said Menchaca.

“ICE’s unfettered presence in local courts undermines our legal system and deters immigrants and other New Yorkers from seeking justice. We can’t allow this to continue to happen. We need immediate action from the Office of Court Administration and bold policy that addresses the core of this issue,” said Tina Luongo, Attorney-In-Charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society.

Lee Wang, Staff Attorney at the Immigrant Defense Project, said reports of courthouse arrests have been pouring into his group’s hotline.

“Each new arrest not only terrorizes our immigrant communities, but undermines trust in our state courts,” said Wang. “

But in a statement to The Manhattan Times | The Bronx Free Press,‎ Lucian Chalfen, a spokeperson for the New York State Unified Court System (UCS), stressed that the courts are unable to ban law enforcement officers.

“What the signatories of this letter are asking us to do, which they are fully aware is illegal, is to shut down a public building to law enforcement. We cannot do that and we will not do that,” Chalfen said. “There is not one state court system in the country that bars law enforcement from their courthouses.”

Chalfen said that New York’s court system would continue to communicate with ICE regarding the agency’s actions within state courthouses.

“We will continue to request that they treat all courthouses as sensitive locations, and will continue to raise these issues with ICE officials as we continue to ensure that any activity by outside law enforcement agencies does not cause disruption or compromise court operations,” said Chalfen.