Get ICE out. So insist a collective of elected officials, including City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, City Council Immigration Committee Chair Carlos Menchaca, Public Advocate Letitia James, Comptroller Scott Stringer, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz, Jr. and numerous other Councilmembers, who issued a letter to New York Chief Judge Janet DiFiore, urging her to ban U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents from New York State courts. In the February 16 letter, the officials noted that over the past year, New York courthouses have seen a 900 percent increase in reports of ICE arrests or attempted arrests, some for individuals with no prior criminal history. Several documented immigrants holding green cards and valid visas have been arrested as well, they said. “Squads of ICE agents are conducting these enforcement operations in criminal and family courts alike,” the letter read. “They are preying on people with documented mental illness, people who are survivors of domestic violence and sexual violence, immigrants who are documented and undocumented, and others from the most vulnerable populations in our state.” “These arrests have created widespread fear of the courts in immigrant and mixed-status communities,” the officials added. The letter requested that Judge DiFiore use her constitutional authority to protect the civil rights of immigrants and uphold the sanctity of New York’s courts. “ICE agents entering courts not only interferes with highly sensitive matters being handled in our court system, but also creates a culture of fear amongst both documented and undocumented immigrants,” said Johnson in a statement. “If we are to be a city that respects the judicial process, we must keep ICE out of our courts. I join my colleagues in calling on Chief Judge DiFiore to do the right thing.” “Our justice system should not be compromised by xenophobic policies coming from the White House. For this reason, I ask Chief Judge DiFiore to keep ICE agents out of our courts. Their presence at courthouses intimidates immigrants who might be witnesses in a case, or victims of a crime. They have the right to due process,” said Menchaca. “ICE’s unfettered presence in local courts undermines our legal system and deters immigrants and other New Yorkers from seeking justice. We can’t allow this to continue to happen. We need immediate action from the Office of Court Administration and bold policy that addresses the core of this issue,” said Tina Luongo, Attorney-In-Charge of the Criminal Defense Practice at The Legal Aid Society. Lee Wang, Staff Attorney at the Immigrant Defense Project, said reports of courthouse arrests have been pouring into his group’s hotline. “Each new arrest not only terrorizes our immigrant communities, but undermines trust in our state courts,” said Wang. “ But in a statement to The Manhattan Times | The Bronx Free Press, Lucian Chalfen, a spokeperson for the New York State Unified Court System (UCS), stressed that the courts are unable to ban law enforcement officers. “What the signatories of this letter are asking us to do, which they are fully aware is illegal, is to shut down a public building to law enforcement. We cannot do that and we will not do that,” Chalfen said. “There is not one state court system in the country that bars law enforcement from their courthouses.” Chalfen said that New York’s court system would continue to communicate with ICE regarding the agency’s actions within state courthouses. “We will continue to request that they treat all courthouses as sensitive locations, and will continue to raise these issues with ICE officials as we continue to ensure that any activity by outside law enforcement agencies does not cause disruption or compromise court operations,” said Chalfen. Sacar al ICE. Insiste un colectivo de funcionarios electos, incluido el presidente del Concejo Municipal Corey Johnson, el presidente del Comité de Inmigración del Concejo Municipal Carlos Menchaca, la defensora pública Letitia James, el contralor Scott Stringer, la presidenta del condado de Manhattan Gale Brewer, el presidente del condado del Bronx Ruben Díaz, Jr., y otros concejales, quienes emitieron una carta a la jueza jefe de Nueva York Janet DiFiore, instándola a prohibir el ingreso a los agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) a los tribunales del estado de Nueva York. En la carta del 16 de febrero, los funcionarios señalaron que, durante el año pasado, los juzgados de Nueva York vieron un aumento del 900 por ciento en los informes de arrestos o intentos de arrestos del ICE, algunos para personas sin antecedentes penales previos. Varios inmigrantes documentados que tienen tarjetas de residencia y visas válidas también han sido arrestados, dijeron. “Escuadrones de agentes del ICE están llevando a cabo estas operaciones en tribunales penales y familiares por igual”, decía la carta. “Están atacando a personas con enfermedad mental documentada, personas que son sobrevivientes de violencia doméstica y violencia sexual, inmigrantes documentados e indocumentados, y otros de las poblaciones más vulnerables de nuestro estado”. “Estos arrestos han creado un miedo generalizado a los tribunales en las comunidades de inmigrantes y de estatus mixto”, agregaron los funcionarios. La carta solicita que la jueza DiFiore use su autoridad constitucional para proteger los derechos civiles de los inmigrantes y defender la santidad de los tribunales de Nueva York. “Los agentes del ICE que ingresan a los tribunales no solo interfieren con los asuntos altamente delicados que se manejan en nuestro sistema judicial, sino que también crean una cultura de temor entre los inmigrantes documentados e indocumentados”, dijo Johnson en un comunicado. “Si vamos a ser una ciudad que respete el proceso judicial, debemos mantener al ICE fuera de nuestros tribunales. Me uno a mis colegas pidiéndole a la jueza jefe DiFiore que haga lo correcto”. “Nuestro sistema de justicia no debería verse comprometido por políticas xenófobas provenientes de la Casa Blanca. Por esta razón, le pido a la jueza jefe DiFiore que mantenga a los agentes del ICE fuera de nuestros tribunales. Su presencia en los juzgados intimida a los inmigrantes que podrían ser testigos en un caso o víctimas de un crimen. Tienen derecho al debido proceso”, dijo Menchaca. “La presencia irrestricta del ICE en los tribunales locales socava nuestro sistema legal y disuade a los inmigrantes y a otros neoyorquinos de buscar justicia. No podemos permitir que esto continúe sucediendo. Necesitamos una acción inmediata de la Oficina de Administración de Tribunales y una política audaz que aborde el núcleo de esta cuestión”, dijo Tina Luongo, abogada encargada de la práctica de defensa penal en la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal. Lee Wang, abogado del Proyecto de Defensa de los Inmigrantes, dijo que los informes de detenciones en los tribunales han estado llegando a la línea directa de su grupo. “Cada nuevo arresto no solo aterroriza a nuestras comunidades de inmigrantes, sino que socava la confianza en nuestros tribunales estatales”, dijo. Pero en una declaración a The Manhattan Times | The Bronx Free Press, Lucian Chalfen, un portavoz del Sistema de Cortes Unificadas del Estado de Nueva York (UCS, por sus siglas en inglés), hizo hincapié en que los tribunales no pueden prohibir el ingreso a los agentes de la ley. “Lo que los signatarios de esta carta nos están pidiendo que hagamos, y que ellos saben perfectamente que es ilegal, es cerrar un edificio público para hacer cumplir la ley. No podemos hacer eso y no haremos eso “, dijo Chalfen. “No hay un sistema judicial estatal en el país que prohíba la aplicación de la ley en los tribunales”. Chalfen dijo que el sistema judicial de Nueva York continuará comunicándose con el ICE respecto a las acciones de la agencia dentro de los juzgados estatales. “Continuaremos solicitando que traten a todos los juzgados como lugares sensibles, y continuaremos planteando estos asuntos a los funcionarios del ICE mientras seguimos asegurando que cualquier actividad de las agencias externas de la ley no cause interrupciones ni comprometa las operaciones judiciales”, dijo Chalfen.
