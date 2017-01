Call on the Cards

Lawmakers in IDNYC records suit bolster legal team

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

No deal on the “dismembering.”

State Assemblymembers Ron Castorina and Nicole Malliotakis, who are suing to block the city from purging enrollment documents from IDNYC cardholders, are girding for their court battle by adding help to their legal team.

At a press conference outside of City Hall on Tues., Jan. 3rd, the pair of Republican lawmakers from Staten Island announced that attorney Ravi Batra would serve as co-counsel on their lawsuit seeking a permanent injunction against the city destroying the records, which they claim is a “dismembering” of the Constitution.

Batra will work pro bono to assist attorney Jeffrey Alfano, who has represented the Assemblymembers during previous court hearings.

The de Blasio administration has said it wants to destroy the records of the more than 900,000 New Yorkers who have already signed up for IDNYC, in part to keep the information from being obtained by the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has vowed to deport millions of immigrants.

Copies of passports, birth certificates and other documents will be verified for IDNYC enrollment but no longer kept, city officials have said.

A temporary restraining order banning the city from destroying documents was first issued on December 5 by New York Supreme Court Judge Philip G. Minardo, who is hearing the case on Staten Island.

Minardo extended the restraining order at another hearing on December 21.

The plaintiffs and their attorneys insist that destroying the data would violate state public-records law.

They said they also feared it would be too easy for criminals or terrorists to obtain an IDNYC card with fraudulent documents, and that if records are purged, law enforcement would have no ability to monitor.

“When you destroy records, you are literally dismembering the Constitution,” said Batra. “New York cannot exist outside of the Constitution.”

Individuals involved with terrorism could acquire fraudulent identification, or open a bank account with IDNYC for criminal purposes, suggested Castorina.

He explained that the lawsuit was initiated because the Department of Financial Services superintendent sent a September letter to the New York Bankers Association and New York Credit Union Association, encouraging them to accept IDNYC as a form of identification for account opening.

“This is a major security issue,” said Castorina. “The IDNYC card is scantily vetted.”

“Anyone with nefarious intent, or anyone who wants to engage in criminal conduct, would easily be able to appropriate this ID because of its scant vetting process,” he said, noting that people who are in homeless shelters for at least 15 days can satisfy the proof of residence requirements for the card.

“You cannot give out 900,000 identification cards and then throw out all of the documents,” stated Malliotakis, who said that IDNYC records should be handled the same way the Department of Motor Vehicles handles data.

IDNYC records should be kept for at least five years, the period that the municipals IDs are valid, Malliotakis added.

Castorina, who remarked that IDNYC was “being given out as if it were a rewards card of some sort,” insisted that the lawsuit was based on security concerns and not immigration.

“This is not a Republican issue, or Democratic issue — it’s an American issue,” he said. “This is about security. It’s about keeping New Yorkers and keeping Americans safe.”

Malliotakis noted that all but one of the 9/11 hijackers had some type of government identification obtained by fraudulent means.

She scoffed at the notion that the lawsuit was anti-immigrant, pointing out that she herself is a child of immigrants.

“Quite frankly, I find that [talk] offensive. My mother was a Cuban refugee, and my father came from Greece,” Malliotakis said. “We should move beyond that rhetoric and be talking about the legal credibility of this case going forward.”

Alfano said the addition of Batra should indicate to doubters that the lawsuit is bi-partisan in nature.

“Everyone in New York City knows Mr. Batra’s standing in the Democratic Party,” said Alfano.

Batra, who is a native of India who and grew up in Queens, is a seasoned trial lawyer and has served on the state’s ethics committee and as an advisor to the United Nations.

He said that the IDNYC lawsuit is a matter of national security, and lauded Castorina and Malliotakis for their efforts.

“Defending America is not a politically correct or political topic,” stated Batra. “It’s what all of us are duty-bound to do as citizens. If you see something, say something. Ron and Nicole saw something, and they said something.”

While Castorina admitted there has so far been no proof of any criminal activity related to IDNYC, he said it was imperative to act to prevent that from happening.

“We’re trying to get in front of the problem before there is a tragedy,” he said.

Castorina stressed that he did not wish to do away with IDNYC.

“Certainly, in my opinion, the IDNYC program provides a certain value to several segments of our population that are unable to obtain identification, and I think that it is a good program with respect to that issue,” he said.

The parties are due to return to court later in January for another hearing.

During the previous meeting on December 21, Minardo specifically requested that Mayor de Blasio and City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito attend the January hearings.

“It would be helpful if they themselves appeared,” he said, noting that he would not order them to do so.

City Hall spokeswoman Rosemary Boeglin said that the administration would provide whatever information and witnesses were necessary to present the strongest legal defense.

“A decision will be made by the city’s legal team if that strategy will include the Mayor,” Boeglin stated.

“We’re absolutely confident that the law is on our side and that guarding these records is the right move to protect New Yorkers’ privacy and keep our communities safe,” she added.

While speaking at a meeting of ethnic media journalists in early December, de Blasio asserted that the lawsuit by Castorina and Malliotakis was misguided.

“I think they’re wrong,” de Blasio remarked. “I think they’re misunderstanding everything we were trying to do here. I think the lawsuit is ideologically motivated, and I don’t think it’s legally well grounded, and I believe we will win the day.”