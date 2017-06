Call for oversight of commercial bail bond industry

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Bear down on the bail bond companies.

Advocates are making a push to ensure that New Yorkers caught up in the criminal justice system are not getting fleeced by commercial bail bond companies.

“Roughly 45,000 presumptively innocent New Yorkers will be jailed this year for their inability to afford bail,” said Peter Goldberg, Executive Director of the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund, an organization that pays bail for over 1,500 low-income individuals annually in Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Staten Island.

“Every day we see the harmful effects and the commercial actors who profit from it, as people turn to bail bond companies unless they want to fight their case from a jail cell,” Goldberg said.

At a City Hall press conference on June 14, the Brooklyn Community Bail Fund released a new report that details commercial bail bond companies in New York City operating in violation of state laws and regulations. It also highlights the apparent lack of oversight in the industry, which advocates said leads many bail bond outfits to take advantage of consumers whose loved ones are facing jail time.

“Every year, this privatized, for-profit industry gets rich by exploiting consumers when they’re at their most vulnerable,” said Nick Malinowski, Civil Rights Campaign Director at VOCAL-NY, one of the advocacy groups who helped announce the report.

“Nobody has done an industry-wide audit or could even tell us who the biggest players in the industry are,” he said.

According to the report, many bondsmen operate without state licenses, and also fail to comply with state-required reporting obligations.

“There’s a complete lack of transparency,” Goldberg said. “The name of a bond company outside their store will be different than the name of their company if you call them.”

“The illegal, deceptive practices of bondsmen, coupled with the lack of periodic audits by any state agency means we really don’t even know which companies are operating right now it New York City,” he added.

The advocates called city upon state and city regulators — specifically Governor Andrew Cuomo, Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) and the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) — to create oversight and enhance regulation of the commercial bail bond industry.

“This is an industry that by its very nature is predatory and harmful,” remarked Goldberg.

Nasoan Sheftel-Gomes, Supervising Attorney at the Community Development Project at Urban Justice Center, said that bail industry practices represent “classic consumer fraud operating within the criminal justice system.”

She said that many bail bond companies charge illegal fees, fail to return collateral, and create purposeful delays in bailing people out of jail.

“Predatory bail lending targets low-income communities of color and drains these communities of money needed,” Sheftel-Gomes said. “New Yorkers who are paying for bondsmen are doing so instead of paying rent or utilities.”

Malinowski said that advocacy groups have met with city and state regulators over the past two years to explain the issues facing the industry.

“We’ve seen more conversations about how cash bail and commercial bail bonds negatively impact people, but we haven’t seen any momentum in terms of people stepping up to do something about it,” he remarked.

“We know that meaningful oversight works, because we’ve seen it succeed in other industries,” said Sheftel-Gomes, noting that that debt collection businesses, once slammed for dishonest practices, were reined in by efforts from by DFS, the Attorney General and DCA.

Advocates also commented that the practice of cash bail also needs to be eliminated, as it unfairly punishes poor New Yorkers.

“If you want to close Rikers, you have to get rid of cash bail,” stated Goldberg.

“Cash bail punishes and imprisons people simply because they’re poor,” he said. “Nearly 80 percent of the folks on Rikers are presumptively innocent, and they’re sitting there simply because they can’t afford to buy their own freedom.”

Janos Marton, Director of Policy for Just Leadership USA, said the city should support regulation of the bail bond industry based on the de Blasio administration’s efforts to help low-income New Yorkers in other policy efforts.

“The bail bond practices are at odds with our identity as a city,” said Marton.

“At the local level, anything the city can do to address this issue, it should be doing,” added Erin George, an Advocacy Coordinator with Just Leadership USA. “Right now, this industry is pretty much unregulated. Hopefully this report will help spread the word about the issue.”

For more information or to view the report, go to www.brooklynbailfund.org.