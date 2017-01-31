By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Time to pony up for higher ed. Though some educators believe New York State is on the right track, they say it needs to invest more in higher education. Three weeks ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo unveiled a plan to make the state and city university systems tuition free for low- and middle-income New Yorkers. Testifying at state budget hearings this past week, Andrew Pallotta, Executive Vice President of the New York State United Teachers, praised the governor’s commitment to higher education, but noted that over the past decade, state support of the schools has dropped by about 16 percent. Pallotta says more state support would help hire more full-time faculty, expand support for students and expand course options, investments that would increase the on-time graduation rate. The free tuition plan will cost the state an estimated $163 million. But the budget the governor has proposed for the coming fiscal year again would keep state support of the schools at about the same levels. Pallotta says there are ways to raise the additional funds. “With additional funding coming into the state from an enhanced millionaires’ tax and also the carried interest loophole, we can possibly raise over $5 billion over the next few years,” he explains. He also is calling on the state to increase funding for community colleges by $250 for every full-time equivalent student, and a multi-year investment plan that would increase funding for the entire system every year. “We are asking something where the governor and the Legislature would commit a substantial amount of money to make these colleges the best in the country,” he states For more information, please visit www.nysut.org. Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Es hora de apoyar a la educación superior. Aunque algunos educadores creen que el estado de Nueva York está en buen camino, también dicen que necesita invertir más en educación superior. Hace tres semanas, el gobernador Andrew Cuomo dio a conocer un plan para que los sistemas de universidades estatales y de la ciudad ofrezcan matrícula gratuita para los neoyorquinos de ingresos bajos y medios. Andrew Pallotta, vicepresidente ejecutivo de Maestros Unidos del Estado de Nueva York, elogió el compromiso del gobernador con la educación superior, pero señaló que durante el último decenio, el apoyo estatal a las escuelas ha disminuido en un 16 por ciento. “A lo largo de los años, por lo general los fondos suben”, dijo. “Cuando no hay cambio, es un problema y cuando es menos de lo que era cuando la Gran Recesión golpeó es incluso peor que eso”. Pallotta dice que un mayor apoyo de parte del estado ayudaría a contratar más profesores de tiempo completo, ampliaría la ayuda a los estudiantes y también las opciones de cursos, inversiones que incrementarían el número de graduados a tiempo. El plan de matrícula gratuita costará al estado un estimado de $163 millones de dólares. Pero el presupuesto que el gobernador ha propuesto para el próximo año fiscal de nuevo mantendría el apoyo estatal de las escuelas en los mismos niveles. Pallotta dice que hay maneras de recaudar fondos adicionales. “Con fondos adicionales que llegan al estado a partir del impuesto a millonarios y también la brecha de intereses ganados, posiblemente podríamos recaudar más de $5 mil millones de dólares en los próximos años”, explica. Pallotta añade que los cambios en la forma en que el estado recopila los impuestos por venta en línea podrían atraer otros $200 millones de dólares en dos años. También pide al estado que aumente el financiamiento para los colegios comunitarios en $250 dólares por cada estudiante de tiempo completo equivalente, y un plan de inversión plurianual que aumentaría los fondos para todo el sistema cada año. “Estamos pidiendo un punto en el que el gobernador y la legislatura puedan comprometer una cantidad sustancial de dinero para hacer de estos colegios los mejores en el país”, afirma El sindicato representa a casi 80,000 profesores y personal de educación superior. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.nysut.org.
