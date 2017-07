Call for Full Credit

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Samantha De La Rosa is prepping.

“Instead of living day to day, I have a plan for my career and [my] savings,” says De La Rosa.

Last year, she sought assistance last year from a Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) run by Phipps Neighborhoods, which provides one-on-one financial counseling, and was able to build her savings.

But the work of community-based banking options such as those offered by Phipps is in peril and must be more adequately supported, argues Public Advocate Letitia James.

Citing a “financial health crisis” for low-income residents, James is asking the city to increase support of community banks, credit unions and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), in order to stimulate access to loans and banking products for underserved New Yorkers.

James pointed to data from the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) that indicated that one in nine New York City households does not have a bank account.

On Mon., July 17th, James visited Spring Bank to release a report detailing her recommendations to increase the city’s use of smaller, community banks and credit unions, which tend to customize banking services to low-income consumers.

Spring Bank has two branch locations – in Harlem and the South Bronx.

“As you walk around [here], you will not see your traditional banks,” remarked James. “Credit unions and community banks are economically targeted to serve low-income communities.”

“We must ensure that we are expanding and strengthening our community banks and our credit unions so we can improve our financial health for individuals as well as our local communities and small business as well,” stated James, who said those institutions offer a lifeline to small businesses and individuals who are often denied loans by larger banks.

“Community banks are often the ones giving people and small businesses the money they need to succeed,” she said.

In her recommendations, James called on the city to deposit funds with those institutions, create a small-dollar loan program available to certain city workers, and increase local funding for CDFIs, a federal program to stimulate loans to underserved communities.

Spring Bank President Eric Pallas said CDFI funding allowed his bank to provide loan products to help low-income clients avoid high-cost lending.

“They’re not only an alternative, but they help to change the culture,” he remarked. “They come with a savings mechanism that helps the customer to break the cycle of poverty.”

James slammed a proposal in President Donald Trump’s 2018 budget that would cut federal CDFI funding by 30 percent, calling the potential effects on low-income New Yorkers “devastating.”

She also voiced opposition to pending state legislation that would allow check cashing businesses to provide loans to small businesses.

Tuesday Brooks, a small business owner from Harlem, explained how Spring Bank provided a loan to help her firm.

Brooks founded Ajoy Management Enterprise, which provides payroll, accounting and tax assistance to other small businesses in the city, eight years ago, but said she lacked resources for marketing and was turned down by large banks due to lack of capital.

“It was difficult, because I didn’t have enough funds to market myself,” she said.

“These community banks, credit unions, CDFIs, they’re able to service us in a much different way than commercial banks.”

Rei Pérez, Vice President of Carver Federal Savings Bank, said loans for low- and moderate-income bankers improve the economy of the city, while CDFIs can help stimulate infrastructure.

“We need stronger funding at every level of government for CDFIs so that we could provide spending for affordable housing ― which is a critical issue in this city ― and the building of schools, the building of daycare centers,” said Pérez.

‎In De La Rosa’s case, knowledge was power.

She had a $500 debt to her cell phone company and said she was unaware of its impact in preventing her from getting credit.

“I had heard of a credit score before but I didn’t know what it was,” she said.

Her work with Phipps led De La Rosa to set up a credit building loan and a savings account to quickly rebuild her score and Phipps convinced the cell phone company to remove the debt from her credit report.

“I’ve paid off $800 of my $1000 credit building loan and also have over $800 in savings,” said De La Rosa, who said her credit score, which once hovered around 500, has increased to about 700.

“More people need to understand how important programs like these are,” said De La Rosa.‎ “It’s made a huge difference in my life.”

Derison Puntier, a financial counselor with Phipps Neighborhoods, said his firm launched the nation’s first FEC in 2008, in partnership with DCA and the city’s Office of Financial Empowerment.

Last year, Phipps held over 1,900 one-on-one counseling sessions, he said, helping low-income residents with debt, opening bank accounts, applying for government bank accounts, identity theft and other issues.

“Credit building loans are one of most important tools we have,” said Puntier. “We have to make sure that every dollar counts.”

For more information, please visit pubadvocate.nyc.gov or call 212.669.7250.