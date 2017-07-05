Story and photos by Gregg McQueen “Do something, somebody.” That was the plea issued by an exasperated Tina Luongo. At a recent oversight hearing, Luongo, the Attorney-in-Charge of the Criminal Practice for the Legal Aid Society, pleaded for the city and state to take action to halt the spike in courthouse arrests of immigrants by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents since President Donald Trump took office. According to the Legal Aid Society, there have been 19 arrests by ICE at New York City courthouses under the Trump administration. Luongo said that ICE agents are posing as police officers, and have no legitimate reason to be in the courthouse. “There is a difference between law enforcement activities and what we see here,” said Luongo. “When NYPD comes into the courtroom, it doesn’t necessarily instill fear.” The June 29 City Council hearing, held jointly by the Committees on Immigration and Courts and Legal Services, was meant to examine the presence of ICE agents in courthouses and seek suggestions on how to potentially address the issue. Councilmembers pondered whether courthouse access for ICE agents could be limited since many consider courthouse hallways to be public places, a notion that legal advocates pushed back on. “If hallways were public, then court officers couldn’t stop anybody from coming in,” said Luongo. “It’s not a park,” remarked Justine Olderman, Managing Director of Bronx Defenders. In April, the Office of Court Administration (OCA) issued a memo to its officers containing guidelines for immigration agents in courtrooms. It specified that arrests were not permitted inside courtrooms, but were allowed elsewhere in the courthouse, and also said that judges should be notified of planned arrests involving individuals in their cases. However, legal advocates testified that ICE is ignoring the guidelines in the memo. “There’s a disconnect between what is on this memo and what is actually happening every day in courthouses,” stated Stan German of New York County Defender Services, who said ICE agents sometimes fail to identify themselves properly or notify court officials why they’re there. German also complained that court staffers are “aiding and abetting” ICE agents by helping to identify individuals ICE is seeking by calling out their names in hallways, or adjusting the timing of court appearances to coincide with the arrival of immigration agents. “We could make it as hard as possible for ICE to do their job,” said German. “It’s about not becoming an accomplice,” he added. Several public defenders and immigrant advocates urged the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore, and the OCA to implement policies that would keep ICE agents out of courthouses, or restrict court officers from cooperating with agents. They said the threat of ICE showing up at courthouses is causing immigrants to choose between keeping court dates and risking deportation. “New York should be leading the way,” said José Pérez, Deputy General Counsel of LatinoJustice/PRLDEF. “If we’re truly a state interested in protecting the immigrant community, we should be setting the example.” Carmen María Rey, Deputy Director of Sanctuary for Families, said ICE arrests were interfering with the justice system and harming immigrants by leaving people’s court cases in limbo. “They were coming to court to clear their name, or plead not guilty to an offense,” said Rey. “It actually makes it harder to fight a deportation case, because they still have an outstanding matter.” Attorney Karina Alomar told Councilmembers that the fear of ICE is adversely affecting domestic violence victims, explaining that one of her undocumented immigrant clients is too afraid to seek an order of protection against her husband, who beat her and kidnapped their daughter. “Her husband told her that if she files for custody, he’ll tell ICE where she is,” said Alomar. “We cannot assure her of her safety in our courts.” “The anti-violence movement has been all about bringing people out of the shadows. This is sending them fleeing into the shadows again,” remarked Terry Lawson of Legal Services NYC. But in April, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary John F. Kelly insisted, in correspondence issued to California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, that ICE agents have long conducted arrests at courthouses and that they would continue to do so. A DHS spokesperson, David Lapan, underscored the agency’s position also in April in a separate news briefing. “Just because they’re a victim in a certain case does not mean there’s not something in their background that could cause them to be a removable alien,” said Lapan. “Just because they’re a witness doesn’t mean they might not pose a security threat for other reasons.’’ But Pérez argued that courthouses should be treated as sensitive locations, similar to churches, schools and places of worship. He also noted that LatinoJustice PRLDEF sued ICE in 2008 for conducting rogue home raids, and said the same tactic could potentially be used to keep ICE out of courthouses. “Sometimes it takes a lawsuit,” he remarked. “There are many smart lawyers working on these issues, and we’ll continue to put our heads together.” Some advocates suggested that the city could keep vulnerable immigrants out of the court system to begin with by cutting down on arrests for minor offenses and reducing court backlog. “There are some things we could do to make the court system leaner — fewer arrests, prosecutions,” said Luongo. “All of that has to be looked at through the lens of becoming a true sanctuary city.” Afterwards, Menchaca said the hearing was intended to pull information together to examine next steps. He remarked that the Council can be “a strong bully pulpit in the city of New York” and would continue to advocate for stopping ICE courthouse arrests. “We’ll pass resolutions if we have to, to send messages from the City Council,” remarked Menchaca, who said that ultimately, DiFiore and the OCA have the greatest power to act. “She has the opportunity to make some bold changes,” he commented. “And OCA can have a positive effect for the lives of people. We’re trying to get into the hearts and minds of people who have the ability to change the system and make it evolve in times that we’re seeing today.” Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen “Alguien haga algo”. Esa fue la súplica de una exasperada Tina Luongo. La abogada a cargo de la Práctica Penal de la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal pidió en una reciente audiencia de supervisión que la ciudad y el estado tomen medidas para detener el aumento en las detenciones de inmigrantes por agentes del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE, por sus siglas en inglés) desde que el presidente Donald Trump asumió el cargo. Según la Sociedad de Ayuda Legal, el ICE ha detenido a 19 personas en los tribunales de la ciudad de Nueva York bajo el gobierno de Trump. Luongo dijo que los agentes del ICE se hacen pasar por oficiales de policía y que no tienen motivos legítimos para estar en el juzgado. “Hay una diferencia entre las actividades de aplicación de la ley y lo que vemos aquí”, dijo Luongo. “Cuando el NYPD entra en la sala de audiencias no necesariamente infunde miedo”. La audiencia del 29 de junio, celebrada conjuntamente por los Comités de Inmigración y Tribunales y Servicios Legales, tuvo por objeto examinar la presencia de los agentes del ICE en las cortes y solicitar sugerencias sobre cómo abordar potencialmente el problema. Los concejales reflexionaron sobre si el acceso a los tribunales para los agentes de ICE podría ser limitado ya que muchos consideran que los pasillos de los juzgados son lugares públicos, una noción que los defensores legales rechazaron. “Si los pasillos fuesen públicos, los oficiales de la corte no podrían impedir que nadie entrara”, dijo Luongo. “No es un parque”, comentó Justine Olderman, directora gerente de Defensores del Bronx. En abril, la Oficina de Administración de la Corte (OCA, por sus siglas en inglés) emitió un memorando a sus oficiales con pautas para los agentes de inmigración en los tribunales. Precisó que las detenciones no estaban permitidas dentro de las salas de audiencias, pero sí en otros lugares del juzgado, y también dijo que los jueces debían ser notificados sobre las detenciones planeadas que involucraran a individuos en sus casos. Sin embargo, los defensores legales declararon que el ICE está ignorando las pautas del memorándum. “Hay una desconexión entre lo que está en este memorándum y lo que realmente sucede todos los días en los tribunales”, dijo Stan German de Servicios de Defensores del Condado de Nueva York County, señalando que los agentes del ICE a veces no se identifican adecuadamente o no notifican a los funcionarios de la corte por qué están ahí. German también se quejó de que los empleados de la corte están “apoyando y estimulando” a los agentes del ICE, ayudándoles a identificar a individuos que buscan gritando sus nombres en pasillos o ajustando el momento de las comparecencias para que coincidan con la llegada de los agentes de inmigración. “Podríamos hacer lo más difícil posible el que ICE haga su trabajo”, dijo German. “Se trata de no convertirnos en cómplice”, agregó. Varios defensores públicos y defensores de los inmigrantes instaron a la jueza jefe estatal, Janet DiFiore, y a la OCA, a implementar políticas que mantengan a los agentes del ICE fuera de los tribunales o restrinjan a los oficiales de la corte de cooperar con ellos. Dijeron que la amenaza de que el ICE aparezca en los tribunales está haciendo que los inmigrantes elijan entre asistir a sus citas en la corte y arriesgarse a ser deportados. “Nueva York debería liderar el camino”, dijo José Pérez, asesor general adjunto de LatinoJustice/PRLDEF. “Si realmente somos un estado interesado en proteger a la comunidad de inmigrantes, deberíamos dar el ejemplo”. Carmen María Rey, directora adjunta de Santuario para las Familias, dijo que las detenciones del ICE están interfiriendo con el sistema de justicia y perjudicando a los inmigrantes, pues dejan los casos judiciales en el limbo. “Venían a los tribunales a limpiar su nombre o a declararse inocentes de un delito”, dijo Rey. “De hecho se vuelve más difícil luchar contra un caso de deportación, porque todavía tienen un asunto pendiente”. La abogada Karina Alomar dijo a los concejales que el temor al ICE está afectando negativamente a las víctimas de violencia doméstica, explicando que una de sus clientas, una inmigrante indocumentada tiene demasiado miedo de pedir una orden de protección contra su esposo, quien la golpeó y secuestró a su hija. “Su marido le dijo que, si ella pide la custodia, él le dirá al ICE dónde está”, explicó Alomar. “Nosotros no podemos garantizar su seguridad en nuestros tribunales”. “El movimiento anti-violencia ha tratado de sacar a la gente de las sombras. Esto los está haciendo huir a las sombras”, comentó Terry Lawson de Servicios Legales NYC. Pero en abril, el Secretario del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS por sus siglas en ingles), John F. Kelly, insistió en correspondencia enviada a la jueza jefe estatal de California Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, que los agentes de ICE han siempre llevado a cabo arrestos en los tribunales y que seguirían haciéndolo. Un portavoz del DHS, David Lapan, subrayó la posición de la agencia también en abril en una conferencia separada. “Sólo porque alguien sea una víctima en un determinado caso no significa que no haya algo en su entorno que pueda hacer que sean un alienígena extraíble”, dijo Lapan. “Sólo porque son testigos no significa que no representen una amenaza para la seguridad por otras razones”. Pero Pérez sostuvo que los tribunales deben ser tratados como lugares sensibles, similares a iglesias, escuelas y lugares de culto. También señaló que LatinoJustice/PRLDEF demandó al ICE en 2008 por realizar allanamientos deshonestos de casas, y dijo que la misma táctica podría ser usada para mantener al ICE fuera de los tribunales. “A veces se necesita una demanda”, comentó. “Hay muchos abogados inteligentes trabajando en estos temas y seguiremos laborando juntos”. Algunos defensores sugirieron que la ciudad podría mantener a los inmigrantes vulnerables fuera del sistema judicial para empezar, reduciendo las detenciones por delitos menores y reduciendo el retraso judicial. “Hay algunas cosas que podríamos hacer para que el sistema de tribunales sea más reducido: menos arrestos y procesamientos”, dijo Luongo. “Todo eso tiene que ser visto a través de la lente de convertirnos en una verdadera ciudad santuario”. Después, Menchaca dijo que la audiencia buscó reunir información para examinar los próximos pasos. Señaló que el Concejo puede ser “un púlpito fuerte en la ciudad de Nueva York” y que seguirá abogando por detener las detenciones del ICE en los tribunales. “Aprobaremos resoluciones, si es necesario, para enviar mensajes desde el Ayuntamiento”, señaló Menchaca, explicando que, en última instancia, DiFiore y la OCA tienen el mayor poder para actuar. “Ella tiene la oportunidad de hacer algunos cambios audaces”, comentó. “Y la OCA puede tener un efecto positivo en la vida de las personas, estamos tratando de entrar en los corazones y las mentes de quienes pueden cambiar el sistema y hacer que evolucionen a los tiempos que vemos hoy”.
Call for Cease on ICE
Llamado para detener al ICE
