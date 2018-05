Call for amnesty on taxi driver fines

Give ‘em a break.

Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez is asking the Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) to forgive fines against taxi drivers that are not related to public safety.

Standing with drivers during a press conference in Inwood on Monday, Rodríguez pointed to the plummeting value of taxi medallions, and the recent suicides of four cab drivers as a sign that drivers are in financial distress.

“We are in the middle of a crisis in the taxi industry that is hurting hard-working New Yorkers, many of whom are immigrants that came to this country in search of a better future for their families,” said Rodríguez, who drove a taxi himself after he first immigrated from the Dominican Republic. “It is incumbent upon us as policymakers to employ any tools at our disposal to make sure we’re not abandoning these families to their fate.”

Rodríguez said the 180,000 TLC-licensed drivers in the city cumulatively owe between $2 million and $3 million in TLC fines.

At a City Council hearing on May 10, TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi said her agency would consider reviewing the number of drivers that owe substantial fines not related to safety, but noted that most tickets were for more serious violations.

“Most of our tickets, and certainly most of our tickets that carry heavy fines, are for public safety or illegal activity, so they’re not ones that we would be prepared to give amnesty on,” she said.

Joshi added that the TLC Driver Protection Unit is working closely with drivers to create payment plans to assist them in paying their fines.