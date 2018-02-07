By the books

Story by Desiree Johnson

Mimi Levin Lieber picked up Molly’s Puppy Tale, and flipped gently through the pages.

“I love seeing so many books,” she said, smiling brightly and gesturing towards the large pile of books on the table beside her. “It means so much to the kids that get them.”

Lieber, the Founder of Literacy, Inc. (LINC), recently paid a visit to the organization’s offices in Northern Manhattan and shared in an informal roundtable with group members.

Founded in 1996, LINC focuses on improving the academic success of young children from lower-income neighborhoods by providing opportunities at an early age for reading and literacy. The non-profit estimates that 8,000 children and 6,000 parents from New York City participate in the program.

“Literacy instruction begins at birth,” states part of the group’s mission, and it seeks to overcome the obstacles that prevent more active literacy engagement in the homes of families with less economic resources. The group engages parents, teachers and instructors alike in programs within and outside the academic setting.

Nostalgia overtook the room as familiar books were spotted and reminiscing began in earnest.

“I might take this,” joked Carolina Pichardo, Early Childhood Program Manager. She held up a copy of Pete the Cat. “My son loves this book. He sings them all the time.”

“Oh, the Betsy-Tacy stories,” gasped Sarah Morgridge, who serves as Development Associate. “They were my daughter’s favorite.”

The books were donated in part by staff and families of The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press – a welcome addition to the literary supply LINC members look to keep passing along to families.

The team was preparing on January 25th for a pajama night at the Kingsbridge Library, during which they would read a story aloud to the children, who had been invited to attend dressed in their favorite nightwear. The donated books would be distributed to the children to encourage reading at home with their parents.

“It’s empty advice if they don’t have books,” explained Morgridge.

LINC’s programs can be found across the city, and the organization plans to expand their early childhood reading program to include daycare sites, Head Start programs, and Woman, Infants, and Children (WIC) offices.

Lieber said it was imperative that books should be readily available.

“There should be high-quality books sold at every drugstore and grocery store,” said Lieber. “We should be sure that every kid gets all the opportunities to read.”

For more information and for opportunities to donate gently used books to LINC, please visit lincnyc.org.