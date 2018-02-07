Story by Desiree Johnson Mimi Levin Lieber picked up Molly’s Puppy Tale, and flipped gently through the pages. “I love seeing so many books,” she said, smiling brightly and gesturing towards the large pile of books on the table beside her. “It means so much to the kids that get them.” Lieber, the Founder of Literacy, Inc. (LINC), recently paid a visit to the organization’s offices in Northern Manhattan and shared in an informal roundtable with group members. Founded in 1996, LINC focuses on improving the academic success of young children from lower-income neighborhoods by providing opportunities at an early age for reading and literacy. The non-profit estimates that 8,000 children and 6,000 parents from New York City participate in the program. “Literacy instruction begins at birth,” states part of the group’s mission, and it seeks to overcome the obstacles that prevent more active literacy engagement in the homes of families with less economic resources. The group engages parents, teachers and instructors alike in programs within and outside the academic setting. Nostalgia overtook the room as familiar books were spotted and reminiscing began in earnest. “I might take this,” joked Carolina Pichardo, Early Childhood Program Manager. She held up a copy of Pete the Cat. “My son loves this book. He sings them all the time.” “Oh, the Betsy-Tacy stories,” gasped Sarah Morgridge, who serves as Development Associate. “They were my daughter’s favorite.” The books were donated in part by staff and families of The Manhattan Times and The Bronx Free Press – a welcome addition to the literary supply LINC members look to keep passing along to families. The team was preparing on January 25th for a pajama night at the Kingsbridge Library, during which they would read a story aloud to the children, who had been invited to attend dressed in their favorite nightwear. The donated books would be distributed to the children to encourage reading at home with their parents. “It’s empty advice if they don’t have books,” explained Morgridge. LINC’s programs can be found across the city, and the organization plans to expand their early childhood reading program to include daycare sites, Head Start programs, and Woman, Infants, and Children (WIC) offices. Lieber said it was imperative that books should be readily available. “There should be high-quality books sold at every drugstore and grocery store,” said Lieber. “We should be sure that every kid gets all the opportunities to read.” For more information and for opportunities to donate gently used books to LINC, please visit lincnyc.org. Historia por Desiree Johnson Mimi Levin Lieber eligió Molly’s Puppy Tale, y hojeó suavemente las páginas. “Me encanta ver tantos libros”, dijo, sonriendo alegremente y gesticulando hacia la gran pila de libros sobre la mesa a su lado. “Significa mucho para los niños que los reciben”. Lieber, fundadora de Literacy, Inc. (LINC), realizó recientemente una visita a las oficinas de la organización en el Norte de Manhattan y compartió en una mesa redonda informal con miembros del grupo. Fundada en 1996, LINC se enfoca en mejorar el éxito académico de los niños pequeños de vecindarios de bajos ingresos ofreciendo oportunidades a temprana edad para la lectura y la alfabetización. La organización sin fines de lucro estima que 8,000 niños y 6,000 padres de la ciudad de Nueva York participan en el programa. “La alfabetización comienza al nacer”, indica una parte de la misión del grupo, y busca superar los obstáculos que impiden un compromiso más activo de alfabetización en los hogares de las familias con menos recursos económicos. El grupo involucra a padres, maestros e instructores por igual en programas dentro y fuera del entorno académico. La nostalgia se apoderó de la habitación cuando se descubrieron libros familiares y se comenzó a rememorar en serio. “Podría tomar esto”, bromeó Carolina Pichardo, gerente del programa de Infancia Temprana. Ella sostuvo una copia de Pete the Cat. “A mi hijo le encanta este libro. Lo canta todo el tiempo”. “Oh, las historias de Betsy-Tacy”, susurró Sarah Morgridge, quien funge como asociada de Desarrollo. “Eran los favoritos de mi hija”. Los libros fueron donados en parte por el personal y las familias de The Manhattan Times y The Bronx Free Press – una adición bienvenida a la reserva literaria que los miembros de LINC buscan seguir transmitiendo a las familias. El equipo se preparó el 25 de enero para una noche de pijamas en la biblioteca Kingsbridge, durante la cual leerían una historia en voz alta a los niños, a quienes invitaron a asistir vestidos con su ropa de dormir favorita. Los libros donados se distribuirán a los niños para fomentar la lectura en casa con sus padres. “Es un consejo vacío si no tienen libros”, explicó Morgridge. Los programas de LINC se pueden encontrar en toda la ciudad, y la organización planea ampliar su programa de lectura para la primera infancia para incluir guarderías, programas de Head Start y oficinas para mujeres, bebés y niños (WIC, por sus siglas en inglés). Lieber dijo que es imperativo tener lecturas disponibles en todo momento. “Deberían venderse libros de alta calidad en todas las farmacias y supermercados”, dijo. “Debemos estar seguros de que cada niño tenga todas las oportunidades para leer”. Para obtener más información y tener la oportunidad de donar libros usados y cuidados a LINC, visite lincnyc.org.
