Story by Sherry Mazzocchi When the co-founders of Cafe Buunni took their employees to the beach for a one day vacation, they didn’t close up shop. Instead, Sarina Prabasi and Elias Gurmu put their customers in charge. And then television cameras showed up. Cafe Buunni, at 213 Pinehurst Avenue, opened about five years ago and quickly became a neighborhood favorite. It specializes in hot and cold drinks made from sustainably grown Ethiopian coffee beans. About a month ago, the small mom and pop shop wanted to give their staff a brief summer holiday. But they didn’t want to close for a day. Prabasi mentioned the dilemma to customer Melody Morrow, who quickly suggested customers “babysit the shop.” At first they laughed. Then they realized it would work. Prabasi put out the word. Soon a Google document with slots of volunteer hours was filled. The night before the switch, the “new” employees attended an orientation session. On Wednesday, the temporary staff took turns behind the counter while Buunni employees played hooky. Morrow spent most of the day in the shop, along with Elana Hedrych, a newly-hired barista, who stayed behind to make the more complex drinks. Meanwhile, about 7 employees piled into Prabasi and Gurmu’s mini van and drove to Jacob Riis State Park in the Rockaways. “It was sort of like a family trip,” said Pabrisi. A local CBS news team followed them to report on the story. Other news organizations also picked up on the news. “I surprised that we got so much attention,” said Prabasi. “We were on the evening news at 6 p.m. and then they ran it again at 6 a.m.” Back at the store, the employees for a day had fun and got to know one another. Gabriela Cinquegrana said she volunteered because she had worked as a barista and admired the couple’s business model. “I thought it was really great that they asked for help. I don’t think many places would do this.” Her friend, Craig Bunnell, came from the Fordham area of the Bronx to help out. “There’s nothing quite like this,” he said. Kate Theis, a local musician, said Cafe Buunni was a place where everyone feels at home. “It’s like being in your own kitchen.” The temporary employees received gift cards in exchange for their shifts. Morrow, who’s come to the cafe since it opened, has met a lot of neighbors there. She admires Buunni’s business model, which focuses on fair trade and sustainability. She likes the friendly vibe, the local artists’ work that hangs in the shop and added, “The coffee is delicious.” Customers approved of the switch. Meena Alexander said, “I think it’s wonderful. It’s become like a cooperative.” A local writer and poet, comes to the shop often to work, read and drink cappuccino. She said the atmosphere is conducive to creative thought. “It’s a great asset to the community.” It’s clear that the trust and loyalty between shopkeepers and customers was key to the day’s success. Morrow said, “The fact that they trust people and trust them with their property and their valuables—and feel that they could relax—it really does say a lot.” Meanwhile the Buunni family drove about as far south as you can go and still be in New York City. They barbecued ribs and ate hamburgers and salad. They spent a lot of time in the water. One employee had never been to the ocean before. “Everybody really enjoyed it,” Prabasi said. “It was a great day and we had perfect weather as well.” She added that the day at the shop also went well. The temporary staff documented the day on social media with pictures and Facebook Live videos. “I think they had fun with it,” she said. They even offered to do it again. And customers who didn’t get a chance to help out this time said they would pitch in at a future date. “To me the big takeaway was the trust. I didn’t feel like I was leaving the shop to strangers because many of these people we’ve known for five years on a regular basis,” she said. “Most of the people live within a few blocks of the coffee shop—as do we. That’s one of the reasons why it was possible.” Customer loyalty and devotion have paid off in other ways. In October, Cafe Buunni will open a new location at 3702 Riverdale Avenue. They also have plans to open two locations in the newly renovated George Washington Bridge Bus Station. One will be another, larger, cafe on the Fort Washington side. The other will be a takeout window at the subway level. While the terminal recently opened after several years of delays, the shops are still vacant. “We’re still hopeful,” she said. “Fingers very tightly crossed.” Even so, Prabasi is deeply grateful to be part of community where a switch in staff is possible. The day exceeded everyone’s expectations. “It’s gone so well that we might make this an annual tradition.” For more information, please visit buunnicoffee.com or call 212.568.8700. Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi Cuando los cofundadores de Cafe Buunni llevaron a sus empleados a la playa para unas vacaciones de un día, no cerraron la tienda. En cambio, Sarina Prabasi y Elias Gurmu pusieron a sus clientes a cargo. Y luego aparecieron las cámaras de televisión. Cafe Buunni, en el No. 213 de la Avenida Pinehurst, abrió hace unos cinco años y rápidamente se convirtió en un favorito del barrio. Se especializa en bebidas calientes y frías hechas de granos de café etíope cultivados de manera sostenible. Hace un mes, la pequeña tienda de papá y mamá quiso dar a su personal unas breves vacaciones de verano, pero no querían cerrar por un día. Prabasi mencionó el dilema al cliente Melody Morrow, quien rápidamente sugirió a clientes que “cuidarían la tienda”. Al principio se rieron. Después se dieron cuenta de que funcionaría. Prabasi corrió la voz. Pronto fue llenado un documento de Google con horarios de voluntarios. La noche antes del cambio, los “nuevos” empleados asistieron a una sesión de orientación. El miércoles, el personal temporal se turnó detrás del mostrador, mientras que los empleados de Buunni hicieron novillos. Morrow pasó la mayor parte del día en la tienda, junto con Elana Hedrych, una recién contratada barista que se quedó para hacer las bebidas más complejas. Mientras tanto, cerca de 7 empleados se apretujaron en la mini van de Prabasi y Gurmu y condujeron al Jacob Riis State Park en las Rockaways. “Fue como un viaje familiar”, dijo Pabrisi. Un equipo local de noticias de CBS los siguió para informar sobre la historia. Otras organizaciones de noticias también retomaron la noticia. “Me sorprendió que tuviéramos tanta atención”, dijo Prabasi. “Estuvimos en las noticias de la tarde a las 6 p.m. y luego de nuevo a las 6 a.m.”. De vuelta en la tienda, los empleados por un día se divirtieron y se conocieron. Gabriela Cinquegrana dijo que se ofreció como voluntaria porque ha trabajado como barista y admira el modelo de negocio de la pareja. “Pensé que era realmente genial que pidieran ayuda. No creo que muchos lugares hagan esto”. Su amigo, Craig Bunnell, vino del área de Fordham del Bronx para ayudar. “No hay nada como esto”, dijo. Kate Theis, músico local, dijo que el Café Buunni es un lugar en donde todos se sienten como en casa. “Es como estar en tu propia cocina”. Los empleados temporales recibieron tarjetas de regalo a cambio de sus turnos. Morrow, quien ha venido a la cafetería desde que abrió, ha conocido a muchos vecinos ahí. Ella admira el modelo de negocio de Buunni, que se centra en el comercio justo y la sostenibilidad. Le gusta el ambiente amigable, el trabajo de los artistas locales que cuelga en la tienda y añadió: “El café es delicioso”. Los clientes aprobaron el intercambio. Meena Alexander dijo: “creo que es maravilloso, es como una cooperativa”. Una escritora y poeta local, viene a la tienda a menudo para trabajar, leer y beber capuchino. Dijo que el ambiente es propicio para el pensamiento creativo. “Es un gran activo para la comunidad”. Está claro que la confianza y la lealtad entre comerciantes y clientes fue clave para el éxito del día. Morrow dijo: “el hecho de que confíen en la gente y les confíen sus propiedades y sus objetos de valor -y sientan que pueden relajarse- realmente dice mucho”. Mientras tanto, la familia Buunni se dirigió hacia el sur hasta donde pudieron ir y todavía estar en la ciudad de Nueva York. Asaron costillas y comieron hamburguesas y ensalada. Pasaron mucho tiempo en el agua. Un empleado nunca había estado en el océano antes. “Todo el mundo realmente lo disfrutó”, dijo Prabasi. “Fue un gran día y tuvimos un clima perfecto también”. Agregó que el día en la tienda también salió bien. El personal temporal documentó el día en las redes sociales con fotos y videos en vivo de Facebook. “Creo que se divirtieron”, dijo. Incluso se ofrecieron a hacerlo de nuevo. Y los clientes que no tuvieron la oportunidad de ayudar esta vez dijeron que darían una mano en una fecha futura. “Para mí el extra fue la confianza. No sentí como si le estuviera dejando la tienda a extraños porque a muchas de estas personas las hemos visto durante cinco años de forma regular”, dijo. “La mayoría de la gente vive a pocas cuadras de la cafetería, como nosotros. Esa es una de las razones por las que fue posible”. La lealtad del cliente y la dedicación han dado resultado en otras formas. En octubre, Café Buunni abrirá una nueva ubicación en el No. 3702 de la Avenida Riverdale. También tienen planes de abrir dos lugares en la recientemente renovada estación de autobuses del Puente George Washington. Uno será otro café más grande del lado de Fort Washington. El otro será una ventana para llevar al nivel del metro. Si bien la terminal se inauguró recientemente después de varios años de retrasos, las tiendas todavía están libres. “Aún tenemos esperanzas”, dijo. “Los dedos firmemente cruzados”. Aun así, Prabasi está profundamente agradecida de ser parte de la comunidad donde es posible un cambio de personal. El día superó las expectativas de todos. “Ha ido tan bien que podríamos hacer de esto una tradición anual”. Para obtener más información, por favor visite buunnicoffee.com o llame al 212.568.8700.
Buunni Beach
Café en la costa
Historia por Sherry Mazzocchi
Cuando los cofundadores de Cafe Buunni llevaron a sus empleados a la playa para unas vacaciones de un día, no cerraron la tienda. En cambio, Sarina Prabasi y Elias Gurmu pusieron a sus clientes a cargo.
Y luego aparecieron las cámaras de televisión.
Cafe Buunni, en el No. 213 de la Avenida Pinehurst, abrió hace unos cinco años y rápidamente se convirtió en un favorito del barrio. Se especializa en bebidas calientes y frías hechas de granos de café etíope cultivados de manera sostenible.
Hace un mes, la pequeña tienda de papá y mamá quiso dar a su personal unas breves vacaciones de verano, pero no querían cerrar por un día. Prabasi mencionó el dilema al cliente Melody Morrow, quien rápidamente sugirió a clientes que “cuidarían la tienda”.
Al principio se rieron. Después se dieron cuenta de que funcionaría.
Prabasi corrió la voz. Pronto fue llenado un documento de Google con horarios de voluntarios. La noche antes del cambio, los “nuevos” empleados asistieron a una sesión de orientación. El miércoles, el personal temporal se turnó detrás del mostrador, mientras que los empleados de Buunni hicieron novillos. Morrow pasó la mayor parte del día en la tienda, junto con Elana Hedrych, una recién contratada barista que se quedó para hacer las bebidas más complejas.
Mientras tanto, cerca de 7 empleados se apretujaron en la mini van de Prabasi y Gurmu y condujeron al Jacob Riis State Park en las Rockaways. “Fue como un viaje familiar”, dijo Pabrisi.
Un equipo local de noticias de CBS los siguió para informar sobre la historia. Otras organizaciones de noticias también retomaron la noticia.
“Me sorprendió que tuviéramos tanta atención”, dijo Prabasi. “Estuvimos en las noticias de la tarde a las 6 p.m. y luego de nuevo a las 6 a.m.”.
De vuelta en la tienda, los empleados por un día se divirtieron y se conocieron. Gabriela Cinquegrana dijo que se ofreció como voluntaria porque ha trabajado como barista y admira el modelo de negocio de la pareja. “Pensé que era realmente genial que pidieran ayuda. No creo que muchos lugares hagan esto”.
Su amigo, Craig Bunnell, vino del área de Fordham del Bronx para ayudar. “No hay nada como esto”, dijo.
Kate Theis, músico local, dijo que el Café Buunni es un lugar en donde todos se sienten como en casa. “Es como estar en tu propia cocina”.
Los empleados temporales recibieron tarjetas de regalo a cambio de sus turnos.
Morrow, quien ha venido a la cafetería desde que abrió, ha conocido a muchos vecinos ahí. Ella admira el modelo de negocio de Buunni, que se centra en el comercio justo y la sostenibilidad. Le gusta el ambiente amigable, el trabajo de los artistas locales que cuelga en la tienda y añadió: “El café es delicioso”.
Los clientes aprobaron el intercambio.
Meena Alexander dijo: “creo que es maravilloso, es como una cooperativa”. Una escritora y poeta local, viene a la tienda a menudo para trabajar, leer y beber capuchino. Dijo que el ambiente es propicio para el pensamiento creativo. “Es un gran activo para la comunidad”.
Está claro que la confianza y la lealtad entre comerciantes y clientes fue clave para el éxito del día. Morrow dijo: “el hecho de que confíen en la gente y les confíen sus propiedades y sus objetos de valor -y sientan que pueden relajarse- realmente dice mucho”.
Mientras tanto, la familia Buunni se dirigió hacia el sur hasta donde pudieron ir y todavía estar en la ciudad de Nueva York.
Asaron costillas y comieron hamburguesas y ensalada. Pasaron mucho tiempo en el agua. Un empleado nunca había estado en el océano antes. “Todo el mundo realmente lo disfrutó”, dijo Prabasi. “Fue un gran día y tuvimos un clima perfecto también”.
Agregó que el día en la tienda también salió bien. El personal temporal documentó el día en las redes sociales con fotos y videos en vivo de Facebook. “Creo que se divirtieron”, dijo. Incluso se ofrecieron a hacerlo de nuevo. Y los clientes que no tuvieron la oportunidad de ayudar esta vez dijeron que darían una mano en una fecha futura.
“Para mí el extra fue la confianza. No sentí como si le estuviera dejando la tienda a extraños porque a muchas de estas personas las hemos visto durante cinco años de forma regular”, dijo. “La mayoría de la gente vive a pocas cuadras de la cafetería, como nosotros. Esa es una de las razones por las que fue posible”.
La lealtad del cliente y la dedicación han dado resultado en otras formas. En octubre, Café Buunni abrirá una nueva ubicación en el No. 3702 de la Avenida Riverdale.
También tienen planes de abrir dos lugares en la recientemente renovada estación de autobuses del Puente George Washington. Uno será otro café más grande del lado de Fort Washington. El otro será una ventana para llevar al nivel del metro. Si bien la terminal se inauguró recientemente después de varios años de retrasos, las tiendas todavía están libres. “Aún tenemos esperanzas”, dijo. “Los dedos firmemente cruzados”.
Aun así, Prabasi está profundamente agradecida de ser parte de la comunidad donde es posible un cambio de personal. El día superó las expectativas de todos. “Ha ido tan bien que podríamos hacer de esto una tradición anual”.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite buunnicoffee.com o llame al 212.568.8700.