Bus or Bust

Councilmembers, advocates beg mayor to speed up bus improvements

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Our buses are busted.

Transit activists and City Councilmembers had a special Valentine’s Day message for Mayor Bill de Blasio — fix the bus system, and step on it.

Brandishing signs reading “Will you be our bus mayor?”, advocates took to the steps of City Hall on February 14 to ask de Blasio to create policies that would improve the city’s moribund bus service.

Ydanis Rodríguez, Chair of the Council’s Transportation Committee, said the city needed to “take our buses to the 21st century” by using readily-available technology and making the Department of Transportation (DOT) ramp up enhancements to bus lines.

Rodríguez said he and 25 other Councilmembers issued a letter to de Blasio in January asking the city to install dedicated bus lanes on 10 local routes during the DOT’s 2018 painting season, accelerate the rollout of Transit Signal Priority (TSP) to 60 routes by 2020, and place countdown clocks to 1,000 busiest stops by that same year.

The TSP technology lets buses communicate with traffic signals, allowing the vehicles to shorten red lights and extend green ones.

“In the next four years, we should be able to modernize our buses,” stated Rodríguez, who said every bus should also be equipped with a camera so drivers can receive tickets for blocking buses in bus lanes.

“While the city has already developed a plan to expand the Select Bus Service (SBS) program, which will impact hundreds of thousands of daily users, we want the city to commit to an equally ambitious plan to improve local bus service for the two million riders who rely on non-SBS service,” the joint letter read.

Councilmember Carlos Menchaca, who referred to his Red Hook district as “a transportation desert,” said public transportation is the “lifeblood of our city and its economic engine.”

“The fastest impact to our goal to have transportation work for us is through our buses,” he said. “That is where we can make an impact, and the mayor has an opportunity to make that happen.”

Advocates noted that the Bus Turnaround Coalition issued report cards for bus lines in early February, with about 75 percent of bus lines receiving failing grades, based on bus speeds, frequency and on-time performance.

“It doesn’t have to be this way. The tools that we have used on Select Bus Service have demonstrated that good bus service is possible,” said Tabitha Decker, Deputy Executive Director of TransitCenter.

The local routes transit advocacy groups have prioritized for bus lanes are: Bx9, Bx19, Bx28, B35, B41, M57, M101, Q58, Q66 and S48.

These routes were selected because they have the greatest difference between their peak travel time speeds and off-peak speeds, explained Decker.

“They have the greatest potential for improvement. They are also very high ridership routes,” she said.

Stephanie Burgos-Veras, an organizer with Riders Alliance, referenced de Blasio’s State of the City address, where he labeled New York as “the fairest city in America.”

“But without reliable transportation for our communities who live in the outer boroughs, who are lower income, who are immigrants, who are mobility impaired, how can we consider ourselves the fairest city in America if our people don’t have access to reliable transportation?” she asked.

A DOT spokesperson said the agency has a plan to increase bus travel speeds by 2020 and is upgrading select bus service routes, as well as making improvements including bus lanes and signal priority to two to three local route segments each year. The agency plans to deploy TSP technology on a total of 15 bus lines by the end of 2020.

The timeline for these changes was unsatisfactory, advocates said.

“This crisis will not be remedied by two or three routes being upgraded a year,” said Decker, who noted that bus ridership dropped 6 percent in 2017. “We need an ambitious, ongoing program to turn around our local buses right now.”

For more information, please visit transitcenter.org.