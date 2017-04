Budget deadline blown

There was no budging on the budget.

For the first time in six years, still mired in policy disputes, state lawmakers blew past the April 1st deadline and did not pass an on-time state budget.

Despite engaging in round-the-clock negotiations, legislators could not come to agreement on the $150-plus billion budget amid contentious issues such as “Raise the Age” reform, the 421-a housing subsidy, and education funding.

Instead, Governor Andrew Cuomo passed an emergency budget extender on Mon., Apr. 3rd to avoid a shutdown of state government.

The move will extend the current state budget until May 31, or until another agreement is reached, ensuring that all government operations will continue.

According to a press release from the Governor’s office, the budget extender will help ensure access to clean drinking water, protect New Yorkers from high cost of prescription drugs and increase direct care professional salaries.

The extender also continues more than $1 billion in capital funding to the State University of New York, City University of New York and private colleges, and maintains funding for transportation capital projects.

“The passage of today’s budget extender continues all state operations and fully funds our $16.4 billion new New York construction and economic development plan for the next complete fiscal year,” said Cuomo in a statement.

“From the Buffalo Billion to Whiteface Mountain to Penn Station to the LIRR, our development moves forward. But make no mistake: we are far from done. We must finish the job and pass a responsible budget that makes college tuition free for the middle class, fully funds our public schools, cuts taxes for the middle class, Raises the Age of criminal responsibility, combats homelessness, and moves New York forward. We will work until we accomplish it all.”

A new budget had been due on April 1, the first day of the new fiscal year.

“Throughout these budget negotiations the Assembly Majority has made it clear that our goal is, and always has been, to prioritize the health and well-being of New York’s families and communities,” said State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. “Today, we passed emergency measures to ensure the continuity of government and the essential services New Yorkers are relying on.”

“We will continue working with our partners in the Senate and the Governor to reach a full resolution on these remaining priorities as quickly as possible,” Heastie added.