Bounty of the Bags

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

The parade was packing.

Hundreds of Northern Manhattan residents lined up outside the Catholic Charities food pantry in Washington Heights on August 9 to receive a bag packed with enough fresh food to feed their family for a week, courtesy of a food drive co-sponsored by the Dominican Day Parade and Goya Foods.

“It’s a great bag, it’s got everything you can think of,” said Dominican Day Parade Chairperson Maria Khury as she helped distribute food with other members of the parade’s leadership board. “It’s food that the community obviously wants.”

It was one of several events, including folkloric cultural workshops and scholarship presentations hosted by the Dominican Day Parade board leading up to the national parade celebrated on Sixth Avenue on August 13th.

Goya supplied 10,000 pounds of food for the event, ranging from rice and beans to canned meats, beverages and fresh vegetables and fruit.

“The idea was to be able to provide a balanced meal to the folks who came here today,” remarked Rafael Toro, Director of Public relations for Goya Foods. Toro said his company has worked in partnership with Catholic Charities for many years, and currently supplies 30,000 pounds of food each month for distribution to pantries throughout the Archdiocese of New York.

“We think that there’s no better way to celebrate the [Dominican] parade, to celebrate the community, than to make a donation of food to this community, and hopefully that will help people,” said Toro.

Khury said the food drive marked a way to connect with the Northern Manhattan community, which is heavily comprised of residents of Dominican heritage, prior to the August 13 parade up Sixth Avenue.

“We say we’re not just a parade, and doing these kinds of initiatives [shows] that,” stated Khury, who said she envisions the food drive becoming an annual event.

Monsignor Kevin Sullivan, Executive Director of Catholic Charities, said the food pantry, located at 4111 Broadway, provides an essential service to local residents struggling to make ends meet.

“For people who have limited income, they’re always trading off necessities,” he remarked. “Whether it be rent, food or medicine sometimes. What this does is provide nutritious meals so they can stretch their budget farther.”

“So many of the people that come here are working families,” Sullivan said. “They have jobs, but their income is just not enough to sustain them and their family.”

Sullivan explained that when clients use the food pantry, Catholic Charities attempts to connect them with additional services that can help them in other areas of their lives.

“We try to engage people so that they can move forward,” he said. “If we can make progress with some of them, we think their lives are going to be so much better.”

Flor Abad, Site Coordinator for the food pantry, said the location distributes food to locals twice per week ― on Wednesdays to seniors 70 and up, and on Thursdays to all ages.

The site typically hands out more than 400 bags of food per week, she said. To be eligible, food recipients must reside in the zip codes from 10032 to 10040.

“A lot of people in the community, they cannot even pay for their rent,” said Abad. “This program helps secure food for seniors, children and families. For that reason, I think it’s very important.”

Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, who helped distribute food bags at the drive, said local residents come into her office on a daily basis looking for information on food pantries.

“If you walk around the community on a Saturday morning, you will see the lines for the food pantries that stretch around the corners. That is because of the necessity for good food, fresh food in our community,” said De La Rosa. “The rents keep going up, and a lot of people in our community have fixed incomes. At this point, the food stamps are not enough to cover the entire month.”

De La Rosa expressed gratitude to the Dominican Day Parade for efforts to help the community.

“It’s not enough to just celebrate our heritage, and say we’re Dominican, loud and proud,” she remarked. “We have to give back where there’s an ability to give back.”