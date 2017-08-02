Boots Boost

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

These boots are meant for fighting.

The City Council has allotted $4 million in funding to provide a much-needed second pair of boots to all New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters.

While it is standard for FDNY members to receive two jackets and two helmets as part of their standard equipment, they only receive one pair of boots.

City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito visited Engine 91 in East Harlem on July 26 to announce the funding. She was joined by Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, Chair of the Council’s Fire and Criminal Justice Committee and leaders from the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) and Uniformed Firefighters Officers Association (UFOA).

“Yours is truly a selfless profession, and our city is very grateful for that,” remarked Mark-Viverito to gathered fire officials.

The officials explained that if boots become waterlogged after fighting a fire, the footwear takes a long time to dry. If firefighters must respond to another call with waterlogged boots, it could delay response times.

Proper protective work boots also help prevent injuries to the foot that can occur during falls, slips, or sharp objects and other dangers.

A second pair of boots serves as a backup for each uniformed member.

“A second set of boots, a dry set of boots, may get us to your house faster in an emergency or a fire,” said FDNY Captain and UFOA Secretary George Farinacci. “Seconds count, and this could be the difference.”

“We need to make sure that our firefighters are getting to emergencies as quickly as possible, and believe it or not, when these boots are wet or frozen, it slows our firefighters down,” said Crowley, who noted that the firefighter union had been calling on the city to fund additional boots for nearly 20 years.

“A second set of boots is a matter of safety,” said Vincent Speciale, Manhattan Trustee for the UFA. “Oftentimes, firefighters need to work in poor weather conditions and endure dangerous environments on the job. This leads firefighters to wearing boots that are wet and contaminated multiple times in a single tour. The second pair of boots will ensure that New York City firefighters will continue to perform the excellent work that the residents of New York City come to expect.”

Mark-Viverito said there is not yet a definitive timeline for firefighters to receive the new boots, but that it would likely be done in a rollout over a period of time.

“Our firefighters are grateful to Speaker Mark-Viverito and Councilmember Crowley for supporting their needs,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement. “An extra pair of boots will provide added convenience and comfort.”

“Making sure that our firefighters are properly and adequately equipped is one of our main priorities,” said Mark-Viverito. “It ensures their safety and their ability to do their jobs properly.”