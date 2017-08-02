- English
- Español
Boots Boost
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
These boots are meant for fighting.
The City Council has allotted $4 million in funding to provide a much-needed second pair of boots to all New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters.
While it is standard for FDNY members to receive two jackets and two helmets as part of their standard equipment, they only receive one pair of boots.
City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito visited Engine 91 in East Harlem on July 26 to announce the funding. She was joined by Councilmember Elizabeth Crowley, Chair of the Council’s Fire and Criminal Justice Committee and leaders from the Uniformed Firefighters Association (UFA) and Uniformed Firefighters Officers Association (UFOA).
“Yours is truly a selfless profession, and our city is very grateful for that,” remarked Mark-Viverito to gathered fire officials.
The officials explained that if boots become waterlogged after fighting a fire, the footwear takes a long time to dry. If firefighters must respond to another call with waterlogged boots, it could delay response times.
Proper protective work boots also help prevent injuries to the foot that can occur during falls, slips, or sharp objects and other dangers.
A second pair of boots serves as a backup for each uniformed member.
“A second set of boots, a dry set of boots, may get us to your house faster in an emergency or a fire,” said FDNY Captain and UFOA Secretary George Farinacci. “Seconds count, and this could be the difference.”
“We need to make sure that our firefighters are getting to emergencies as quickly as possible, and believe it or not, when these boots are wet or frozen, it slows our firefighters down,” said Crowley, who noted that the firefighter union had been calling on the city to fund additional boots for nearly 20 years.
“A second set of boots is a matter of safety,” said Vincent Speciale, Manhattan Trustee for the UFA. “Oftentimes, firefighters need to work in poor weather conditions and endure dangerous environments on the job. This leads firefighters to wearing boots that are wet and contaminated multiple times in a single tour. The second pair of boots will ensure that New York City firefighters will continue to perform the excellent work that the residents of New York City come to expect.”
Mark-Viverito said there is not yet a definitive timeline for firefighters to receive the new boots, but that it would likely be done in a rollout over a period of time.
“Our firefighters are grateful to Speaker Mark-Viverito and Councilmember Crowley for supporting their needs,” said FDNY Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro in a statement. “An extra pair of boots will provide added convenience and comfort.”
“Making sure that our firefighters are properly and adequately equipped is one of our main priorities,” said Mark-Viverito. “It ensures their safety and their ability to do their jobs properly.”
Las botas y los bomberos
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Estas botas son para luchar.
El Ayuntamiento ha asignado $4 millones de dólares en fondos para proporcionar un muy necesario segundo par de botas a todos los bomberos del FDNY.
Si bien es normal que los miembros del FDNY reciban dos chaquetas y dos cascos como parte de su equipo estándar, sólo reciben un par de botas.
La presidenta del Concejo Melissa Mark-Viverito visitó el camión de bomberos 91 en East Harlem el 26 de julio para anunciar la financiación. Estuvo acompañada por la concejala Elizabeth Crowley, presidenta del Comité de Incendios y Justicia Criminal del Concejo y líderes de la Asociación de Bomberos Uniformados (UFA, por sus siglas en inglés) y de la Asociación de Oficiales de Bomberos Uniformados (UFOA, por sus siglas en inglés).
“La suya es verdaderamente una profesión desinteresada, y nuestra ciudad está muy agradecida por eso”, señaló Mark-Viverito a los oficiales de bomberos reunidos.
Los funcionarios explicaron que, si las botas se empapan después de luchar contra un incendio, el calzado tarda mucho tiempo en secarse. Si los bomberos deben responder a otra llamada con botas anegadas, podría retrasar los tiempos de respuesta.
Las botas protectoras adecuadas para la labor también ayudan a prevenir lesiones al pie que pueden ocurrir durante caídas, resbalones o con objetos afilados y otros peligros.
Un segundo par de botas sirve como respaldo para cada miembro uniformado.
“Un segundo conjunto de botas, un conjunto seco de botas, puede llevarnos a su hogar más rápido en una emergencia o un incendio”, dijo George Farinacci, capitán del FDNY y secretario de la UFOA. “Cada segundo cuenta y esto podría ser la diferencia”.
“Tenemos que asegurarnos de que nuestros bomberos lleguen a las emergencias lo más rápido posible, y créanlo o no, cuando estas botas están mojadas o congeladas, retrasa a nuestros bomberos “, dijo Crowley, quien señaló que el sindicato de bomberos pidió a la ciudad que financiara botas adicionales durante casi 20 años.
“Un segundo juego de botas es una cuestión de seguridad”, dijo Vincent Speciale, administrador de Manhattan de la UFA. “A menudo, los bomberos necesitan trabajar en malas condiciones climáticas y soportar ambientes peligrosos en el trabajo. Esto los lleva a usar botas mojadas y contaminadas varias veces en un solo viaje. El segundo par de botas se asegurará de que los bomberos de Nueva York continúen realizando el excelente trabajo que los residentes de la ciudad de Nueva York esperan”.
Mark-Viverito dijo que aún no existe un cronograma definitivo para que los bomberos reciban las nuevas botas, pero que probablemente se llevará a cabo en un lanzamiento durante un período.
“Nuestros bomberos están agradecidos con la presidenta Mark-Viverito y la concejala Crowley por apoyar sus necesidades”, dijo el comisionado del FDNY, Daniel A. Nigro, en un comunicado. “Un par adicional de botas proporcionará mayor conveniencia y comodidad”.
“Asegurarnos de que nuestros bomberos estén debida y adecuadamente equipados es una de nuestras principales prioridades,” anadio Mark-Viverito. “[Esto] garantiza su seguridad y su capacidad para hacer su trabajo correctamente”.