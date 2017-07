Boosting Business

Forum focuses on small business needs

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Manhattan is not a mall.

Borough President Gale Brewer made her views on the borough’s economic development clear at a recent Small Business Summit held uptown.

“Aside from housing and children, small business is likely the number one issue for New Yorkers,” she said during the forum held at Yeshiva University on July 11th.

She argued that small businesses were often held back from being included in new commercial development due to national credit tenant leases, which provide better financing terms to borrowers if they have an established chain business in the building.

“That is a damn shame,” she stated. “I’m sorry if there are national chains in the room, but we cannot be a mall in the borough of Manhattan. We have got to have the local [businesses].”

Brewer was one of the many elected officials, community and business leaders hosted by U.S. Congressman Adriano Espaillat at the event, which was designed to foster business opportunities uptown.

The summit brought small businesses together with dozens of agencies including the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Internal Revenue Service, Department of Consumer Affairs, Department of Buildings, Small Business Services, New York City Fire Department and New York City Environmental Protection.

Espaillat said that many small businesses owners are still feeling ramifications from the 2008 recession of the U.S. economy.

“A flurry of legislative changes since the recession have only complicated the struggle that small businesses often find difficult to navigate government agencies, contract services, tax laws, and unexpected utility issues before they even get their business off the ground,” said Espaillat.

He said he hoped that forum attendees would connect directly with city agencies for assistance with licensing, certification, clearing up violations and other issues.

Espaillat spoke of national efforts to help small businesses, such as the Growth Accelerator Fund competition, which SBA will conduct for the fourth straight year in 2017. The competition allows small businesses and startups to compete for monetary prizes of $50,000 each.

He also said that the federal and state government needed to do more to give tax relief to small businesses and entrepreneurs.

“It’s a travesty if only the big corporations get the tax breaks,” he remarked. “We’ve got to fight to ensure that small businesses also have a voice at the table, so that taxes are addressed for all your businesses.”

The summit was attended by several elected officials in addition to Brewer, including Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez, City Councilmembers Ydanis Rodríguez and Mark Levine.

“Adriano Espaillat has been a tireless partner in helping advance New York small businesses’ interests,” said Velázquez, Espaillat’s colleague on the House Small Business Committee. “In particular, his bill to authorize a Growth Accelerator Fund Competition will foster opportunity among high-technology firms and in traditionally disadvantaged communities.”

Rodríguez noted that many mom and pop stores in Northern Manhattan have vanished in recent years due to rising rents. He vowed that he would push for protections for small businesses to be part of the city’s Inwood NYC rezoning plans.

“Any rezoning that I support should include a percentage of local merchant space designated as affordable to local small businesses,” he said.

Rodriguez also advocated for pending Council legislation to provide an arbitrator to help decide on rents when landlords and small business tenants disagree.

Levine expressed his gratitude to the entrepreneurs and small business owners in attendance.

“Thank you for investing in our community,” he stated. “You are risk takers, you are visionaries, and you are innovators.

“It takes a lot of nerve to put your career on the line, to put your life savings on the line and to start a small business,” he added. “But because of you, small business uptown is an economic engine.”

Victor Vitulli, Deputy Chief Inspector with the FDNY, was at the summit to assist business owners with questions about fire code.

“We can help make sure people are in compliance before they even start to open a new site,” he said. “It saves a lot of trouble later on.”

Marcie Brown, who is about to launch a technology start-up company, journeyed all the way uptown from Queens to attend the summit.

“I find that there aren’t enough of these events around the city,” she remarked. “It’s a long trip from Queens but it’s not often you can talk to all of these city agencies at once.”

Annie Rodríguez, who runs a credit repair and counseling firm in Inwood, attended the summit to connect with local merchants who might need assistance before applying for loans.

“If your credit is poor, or there are inaccuracies on your report, it could be hard to get a loan,” she said. “You need to make sure things are in order before you apply to the banks.”

Evelyn Vargas, a counselor with the Washington Heights and Inwood Development Corporation, said the summit was timely, as many uptown businesses are afraid of displacement.

“Rents are extremely high right now,” she said. “People who have been in their community and run a business there for years are fearing that they’ll have to relocate.”

Quenia Abreu, President and Chief Executive Officer of the New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce, said it was encouraging to witness the summit, which drew several hundred attendees.

“This was important because [attendees] have a combination of resources to help them,” remarked Abreu, who said it was valuable for business owners to conference with agencies like the DOB, DCA and FDNY.

“These are the agencies who fine them,” she remarked. “They should know how to be in compliance.”

Abreu said she hoped to see legislation passed to give small businesses greater protection when their leases expired.

“If we’re talking so much about housing, we need to look at businesses, too,” she said. “They mean employment for our communities.”

