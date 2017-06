Boosting autism outreach

It was her first bill.

As sponsored by Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, the New York State Assembly has passed a bill that amends the mental hygiene law, and directs the advisory board on autism spectrum disorders to identify strategies for improving outreach to minority groups.

De La Rosa, a member of the Assembly’s Mental Health Committee, has said the bill was designed to enhance mental health resources for historically underrepresented communities.

Under the legislation, the autism advisory board will make recommendations, improve outreach, and identify strategies for minority group members including African American, Latino and Asian children, and create an advisory council for these groups.

Known as A7976, the bill will allow for the review of services currently available for people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders, and identify legislative and regulatory activity which may be required to improve existing services.

It will also improve interagency coordination of autism services.

State Senator Jesse Hamilton is the sponsor for the bill in the Senate chamber (S5534-A), where it is currently reported and committed to rules, pending passage.

“Ensuring a level playing field for resources to reach our communities is an essential function of government,” said De La Rosa. “The under-diagnosis of autism for children in low-income minority communities is alarming and we must act in order to make sure all children have access to early intervention services that can drastically improve the quality of life for an autistic child and his/her family.”

For more information, please visit http://bit.ly/2sPMOou.