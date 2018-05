Book Buy-in

Advocates seek increased library funding

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

Library workers and advocates gathered at City Hall to urge Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to invest more money in public libraries.

At a rally on the City Hall steps on May 18, the group asked that an additional $16 million in library expense funding be included in the city budget, as well as $60 million in capital funding to address urgent facility maintenance.

“It’s a drop in the bucket in the greater $90 billion budget of the city of New York,” said Jimmy Van Bramer, the City Council’s Chair on Cultural Affairs, Libraries, and International Intergroup Relations. He remarked that libraries are “the heart and soul of a democratic society” and places where everyone, especially immigrants, can feel welcome and empowered.

“Libraries are the first line of defense against the assault on our values, and the first place people go when they need help,” he said.

“If the Mayor and the new Speaker believe that libraries are important, then we need to see that projected in the budget,” said Henry Garrido, Executive Director of DC 37, the city’s largest public employee union.

“[Libraries] are more than just books, they are safe havens for communities, they are a place where immigrants can come and participate,” Garrido said.

The rally, which featured the heads of the city’s three library systems, took place immediately before a City Council budget hearing, where advocates and workers asked Councilmembers for increased library investment and delivered 50,000 support letters from library patrons.

“The libraries definitely need more funding,” said Valencia, who has worked in the Brooklyn public library system for 38 years. “We could use more staff members, and also more computers. There aren’t enough to keep up with the number of attendees.”

New York Public Library President (NYPL) Tony Marx touted library services such as English classes, tutoring, resume workshops and citizenship classes.

He recalled a recent encounter with a library patron who said she visits the library with her son, so he can get homework help while she takes English language classes.

“Are we in New York ready to say, ‘I’m sorry, we don’t have the funding for that?’” asked Marx.

“People sometimes take us for granted, that our doors will always be open,” said Dennis Walcott, President of the Queens Library.

“We will face very difficult challenges in the years ahead if we don’t get funding,” he said.

Van Bramer acknowledged that the city has poured more funding into its public libraries in recent years, including a $110 million capital funding increase last year, but said even more was necessary to ensure branches can maintain weekend and evening hours, hire additional staff and improve technology.

“The truth is, we haven’t increased expense funding and the last few years, and costs are increasing,” he said.

Mike Neppl, Director of Government Relations and Advocacy for the New York Library Association, said 30 percent of New Yorkers making less than $50,000 per year do not have internet access at home, and rely on the library’s free Wi-Fi to access the internet.

He said that in other parts of the state, libraries are being forced to cut their hours due to financial constraints.

“They should be viewed as economic engines,” he said. “Libraries provide good paying jobs, so New York’s families are stronger.”

“Libraries are the great equalizer,” Garrido said. “They allow people of all backgrounds to have access to services. There’s a lot of fear among the immigrant community, and there’s no place like the library to feel that you’re safe. That’s why we need to make sure they’re properly funded.”