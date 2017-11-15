Blaze on Nagle

Sunday morning fire destroys Inwood businesses



Story by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson



Photos by Cristóbal Vivar and Gregg McQueen

A four-alarm fire destroyed a row of Inwood stores on Sunday morning, November 12.

The inferno gutted a string of businesses on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Avenue, and caused six firefighters to be sent to the hospital.

Flames and thick smoke shot high into the air as the fire quickly spread through a half-dozen stores, destroying a dry cleaner, food market, barber shop, liquor store, Chinese food restaurant and the already-shuttered Mi Nido Tavern, which closed in August.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m., the FDNY said. Before the blaze was brought under control nearly three hours later, 170 firefighters across 40 different units were brought to the scene.

Six firefighters were brought to New York-Presbyterian Hospital and treated for minor injuries, the FDNY said.

The day after the fire, the Office of Emergency Management and Department of Small Business Services’ (SBS) Emergency Response Unit visited the scene of the fire, as FDNY officials surveyed the wreckage.

Inwood resident María Cifres lamented the loss of the burned-downed businesses on Monday afternoon. “I feel bad for these people,” she said with tears in her eyes, referencing the employees and store owners. “They are good people. They are fighters and hard workers.”

Cifres, who has lived in the neighborhood for 32 years, said she frequently shopped at the New Food Plaza Market, one of the destroyed stores. “And there, I bought my Lotto,” she said, pointing to where the liquor store had stood.

On Monday, fire officials said the cause of fire was accidental, started by sparks from an operating saw blade.

The fire originated in the dry cleaning business, Nagle Cleaners, which was undergoing renovations at the time, officials said.

At the time of the fire, all of the businesses were closed except for the New Food Plaza Market, located next to the dry cleaning store.

Idamis Adanes, whose family owns the food market, surveyed the charred remains of the store.

“Everything is gone,” she said.

Adanes said her younger sister was working at the store on Sunday morning, along with another employee.

The employee went to bring something outside and saw flames coming out of the dry cleaners, said Adanes. “He ran back inside and told my sister to get out,” she said. “It’s a good thing he saw the fire when he did.”

Danny Lin, owner of New York Liquors, said he received a call shortly after 10 a.m. from his security company, informing him that the alarm went off in the store.

“I drove here as fast as I could from Queens, and when I got nearby, I saw all the smoke,” said Lin.

He said he was waiting for information from his insurance company, as well as an indication from the city on when businesses could start rebuilding.

“We have no idea what’s happening, we’re just waiting,” Lin said.

A neighboring market also owned by Adanes’ family was undamaged by the fire but closed due to smoke damage, as was a Kennedy Chicken & Gyro store.

“We’re waiting for the Health Department to come and tell us we can reopen,” said Nader Kabeer, owner of the Kennedy Chicken & Gyro, noting that his business was in a better position than the destroyed stores. “I feel sorry for them. People have families to take care of,” he said.