Story by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson Photos by Cristóbal Vivar and Gregg McQueen A four-alarm fire destroyed a row of Inwood stores on Sunday morning, November 12. The inferno gutted a string of businesses on Nagle Avenue near Thayer Avenue, and caused six firefighters to be sent to the hospital. Flames and thick smoke shot high into the air as the fire quickly spread through a half-dozen stores, destroying a dry cleaner, food market, barber shop, liquor store, Chinese food restaurant and the already-shuttered Mi Nido Tavern, which closed in August. Firefighters arrived at the scene just after 10 a.m., the FDNY said. Before the blaze was brought under control nearly three hours later, 170 firefighters across 40 different units were brought to the scene. Six firefighters were brought to New York-Presbyterian Hospital and treated for minor injuries, the FDNY said. The day after the fire, the Office of Emergency Management and Department of Small Business Services’ (SBS) Emergency Response Unit visited the scene of the fire, as FDNY officials surveyed the wreckage. Inwood resident María Cifres lamented the loss of the burned-downed businesses on Monday afternoon. “I feel bad for these people,” she said with tears in her eyes, referencing the employees and store owners. “They are good people. They are fighters and hard workers.” Cifres, who has lived in the neighborhood for 32 years, said she frequently shopped at the New Food Plaza Market, one of the destroyed stores. “And there, I bought my Lotto,” she said, pointing to where the liquor store had stood. On Monday, fire officials said the cause of fire was accidental, started by sparks from an operating saw blade. The fire originated in the dry cleaning business, Nagle Cleaners, which was undergoing renovations at the time, officials said. At the time of the fire, all of the businesses were closed except for the New Food Plaza Market, located next to the dry cleaning store. Idamis Adanes, whose family owns the food market, surveyed the charred remains of the store. “Everything is gone,” she said. Adanes said her younger sister was working at the store on Sunday morning, along with another employee. The employee went to bring something outside and saw flames coming out of the dry cleaners, said Adanes. “He ran back inside and told my sister to get out,” she said. “It’s a good thing he saw the fire when he did.” Danny Lin, owner of New York Liquors, said he received a call shortly after 10 a.m. from his security company, informing him that the alarm went off in the store. “I drove here as fast as I could from Queens, and when I got nearby, I saw all the smoke,” said Lin. He said he was waiting for information from his insurance company, as well as an indication from the city on when businesses could start rebuilding. “We have no idea what’s happening, we’re just waiting,” Lin said. A neighboring market also owned by Adanes’ family was undamaged by the fire but closed due to smoke damage, as was a Kennedy Chicken & Gyro store. “We’re waiting for the Health Department to come and tell us we can reopen,” said Nader Kabeer, owner of the Kennedy Chicken & Gyro, noting that his business was in a better position than the destroyed stores. “I feel sorry for them. People have families to take care of,” he said. Historia por Gregg McQueen y Desiree Johnson Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar y Gregg McQueen Un incendio de cuatro alarmas destruyó una fila de tiendas de Inwood en la mañana del domingo 12 de noviembre. El infierno destripó una serie de negocios en la avenida Nagle, cerca de la avenida Thayer, y provocó el envío de seis bomberos al hospital. Las llamas y el humo espeso se elevaron en el aire mientras el fuego se extendía rápidamente por media docena de tiendas, destruyendo una tintorería, un mercado de alimentos, una peluquería, una licorería, un restaurante de comida china y la taberna Mi Nido, que cerró en agosto. Los bomberos llegaron a la escena justo después de las 10 a.m., dijo el FDNY. Antes de que el incendio fuese controlado casi tres horas después, 170 bomberos de 40 unidades diferentes fueron llevados a la escena. Seis bomberos fueron llevados al Hospital New York-Presbyterian y fueron tratados por lesiones menores, dijo el FDNY. El día después del incendio, la Oficina de Manejo de Emergencias y el Departamento de Servicios para Pequeños Negocios (SBS, por sus siglas en inglés) visitó la escena del incendio, mientras oficiales del FDNY inspeccionaban los restos. La residente de Inwood, María Cifres, lamentó la pérdida de los negocios incendiados el lunes por la tarde. “Me siento mal por esas personas”, dijo con lágrimas en los ojos, haciendo referencia a los empleados y propietarios de tiendas. “Son buenas personas, luchadoras y muy trabajadoras”. Cifres, quien ha vivido en el vecindario durante 32 años, dijo que con frecuencia compraba en el New Food Plaza Market, una de las tiendas destruidas. “Y allí, compré mi Lotto”, dijo, señalando el lugar donde se encontraba la licorería. El lunes, oficiales de bomberos dijeron que la causa del incendio fue accidental, iniciada por chispas de una hoja de sierra en funcionamiento. El incendio se originó en el negocio de limpieza en seco, Nagle Cleaners, que estaba en proceso de renovación en ese momento, dijeron las autoridades. Al momento del incendio, todos los negocios estaban cerrados a excepción del New Food Plaza Market, ubicado al lado de la tintorería. Idamis Adanes, cuya familia es propietaria del mercado de alimentos, examinó los restos carbonizados de la tienda. “Todo se ha ido”, dijo. Adanes dijo que su hermana menor estaba trabajando en la tienda el domingo por la mañana, junto con otro empleado. El empleado fue a traer algo afuera y vio llamas saliendo de la tintorería, dijo. “Corrió adentro y le dijo a mi hermana que saliera”, dijo. “Fue una suerte que haya visto el fuego”. Danny Lin, propietario de New York Liquors, dijo que recibió una llamada poco después de las 10 a.m. de su compañía de seguridad, informándole que se activó la alarma en la tienda. “Manejé tan rápido como pude desde Queens y cuando estaba cerca, vi todo el humo”, dijo Lin. Explicó que estaba esperando información de su compañía de seguros, así como una indicación de la ciudad sobre cuándo los negocios podrían empezar a reconstruir. “No tenemos idea de lo que está sucediendo, solo estamos esperando”, dijo Lin. Un mercado vecino también propiedad de la familia de Adanes no sufrió daños por el incendio, pero fue cerrado debido a daños causados por el humo, al igual que una tienda Kennedy Chicken & Gyro. “Estamos esperando que el Departamento de Salud venga y nos diga que podemos volver a abrir”, dijo Nader Kabeer, propietario de Kennedy Chicken & Gyro, y señaló que su negocio estaba en una mejor posición que las tiendas destruidas. “Lo siento por ellos. La gente tiene familias a las cuales cuidar”, dijo.
Blaze on Nagle
Sunday morning fire destroys Inwood businesses
Fuego en Nagle
Incendio del domingo por la mañana destruye negocios de Inwood
