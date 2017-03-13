By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Undocumented immigrants contribute about $40 billion a year to New York state’s gross domestic product, according to a new report. Unauthorized immigrants are about 5 percent of the labor force in the state, are responsible for 3 percent of the state’s economic output and pay more than $1 billion a year in state and local taxes, the Fiscal Policy Institute research said. David Dyssegaard Kallick, Director of the Institute’s Immigration Research Initiative, said that tax revenue would increase by another $247 million a year if those people were able to work legally. “That’s partly because they would have better jobs,” he said, “and it’s partly because now, the estimate is about half of all undocumented immigrants are filing income tax returns. If they had legal status, all of them would file.” The report also predicted that a policy of mass deportation would cause a huge disruption in the state’s economy. Kallick said he believes that if the undocumented immigrants currently in New York were removed, the total loss would be much more than billions of dollars in tax revenue and economic output. “It doesn’t include what happens to society if we really become the kind of police state that has constant raids and disruption of businesses, and disruption of communities,” he said. As an example, he pointed to the decline in tourism that already has begun as some foreign travelers avoid visiting the United States. While the Trump administration has indicated it may back off from its extreme stance on immigration enforcement, Kallick noted that the threat of deportation still hangs over the heads of an estimated 817,000 people in New York. “That’s more than the entire population of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers combined,” he said. “It would be an enormous undertaking and it would be, I think, hugely disruptive and really kind of horrifying.” A companion study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found similar positive economic effects of undocumented immigrants nationwide. More information is online at fiscalpolicy.org. Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection Inmigrantes indocumentados contribuyen cerca de $40 billones anuales al producto doméstico grueso del estado de Nueva York. Los inmigrantes sin documentos son cerca de un 5 por ciento de la fuerza laboral en el estado, son responsables de un 3 por ciento de la economía del estado y pagan más de $1 billón anual en impuestos estatales y locales, dijo la investigación del Instituto de Política Fiscal. David Dyssegaard Kallick, director de la Iniciativa de Investigación en Inmigración del Instituto, dijo que las ganancias en impuestos aumentaría otros $247 millones anuales si esas personas pudieran trabajar legalmente. “Eso parcialmente es porque tendrían mejores empleos”, dijo el, “y parcialmente porque ahora, el estimado es cerca de la mitad de todos los inmigrantes indocumentados están llenando declaraciones de impuestos. Si tienen estatus legal, todos ellos pudieran reportar”. El informe también predijo que una política de deportación masiva causaría una enorme perturbación en la economía del estado. Kallick dijo que cree que si los inmigrantes indocumentados actualmente en Nueva York fueran removidos, la pérdida total sería mucho más que miles de millones de dólares en ingresos fiscales y producción económica. “No incluye lo que le sucede a la sociedad si realmente nos convertimos en la clase de estado político que tienen constantes allanamientos en las comunidades”, dijo. Como ejemplo, señaló la disminución en el turismo que ya ha comenzado ya que algunos viajeros extranjeros evitan visitar los Estados Unidos. Aunque la administración de Trump ha indicado que puede retroceder de sus extremas posturas en la aplicación de la ley de inmigración, Kallick señaló que la amenaza de deportación todavía cuelga sobre las cabezas de un estimado de 817,000 personas en Nueva York. “Eso es más que la población completa de Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse y Yonkers combinado”, dijo él. “Sería una enorme tarea y sería, pienso yo, bastante molesto y realmente horripilante”. Otro estudio del Instituto en Impuestos y Política Pública encontró efectos económicos positivos similares de los inmigrantes indocumentados en todo el país. Más información disponible en línea en fiscalpolicy.org.
Billing the Benefits
Facturando Beneficios
By Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Undocumented immigrants contribute about $40 billion a year to New York state’s gross domestic product, according to a new report.
Unauthorized immigrants are about 5 percent of the labor force in the state, are responsible for 3 percent of the state’s economic output and pay more than $1 billion a year in state and local taxes, the Fiscal Policy Institute research said. David Dyssegaard Kallick, Director of the Institute’s Immigration Research Initiative, said that tax revenue would increase by another $247 million a year if those people were able to work legally.
“That’s partly because they would have better jobs,” he said, “and it’s partly because now, the estimate is about half of all undocumented immigrants are filing income tax returns. If they had legal status, all of them would file.”
The report also predicted that a policy of mass deportation would cause a huge disruption in the state’s economy. Kallick said he believes that if the undocumented immigrants currently in New York were removed, the total loss would be much more than billions of dollars in tax revenue and economic output.
“It doesn’t include what happens to society if we really become the kind of police state that has constant raids and disruption of businesses, and disruption of communities,” he said.
As an example, he pointed to the decline in tourism that already has begun as some foreign travelers avoid visiting the United States. While the Trump administration has indicated it may back off from its extreme stance on immigration enforcement, Kallick noted that the threat of deportation still hangs over the heads of an estimated 817,000 people in New York.
“That’s more than the entire population of Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers combined,” he said. “It would be an enormous undertaking and it would be, I think, hugely disruptive and really kind of horrifying.”
A companion study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy found similar positive economic effects of undocumented immigrants nationwide.
More information is online at fiscalpolicy.org.
Por Andrea Sears | New York News Connection
Inmigrantes indocumentados contribuyen cerca de $40 billones anuales al producto doméstico grueso del estado de Nueva York.
Los inmigrantes sin documentos son cerca de un 5 por ciento de la fuerza laboral en el estado, son responsables de un 3 por ciento de la economía del estado y pagan más de $1 billón anual en impuestos estatales y locales, dijo la investigación del Instituto de Política Fiscal. David Dyssegaard Kallick, director de la Iniciativa de Investigación en Inmigración del Instituto, dijo que las ganancias en impuestos aumentaría otros $247 millones anuales si esas personas pudieran trabajar legalmente.
“Eso parcialmente es porque tendrían mejores empleos”, dijo el, “y parcialmente porque ahora, el estimado es cerca de la mitad de todos los inmigrantes indocumentados están llenando declaraciones de impuestos. Si tienen estatus legal, todos ellos pudieran reportar”.
El informe también predijo que una política de deportación masiva causaría una enorme perturbación en la economía del estado. Kallick dijo que cree que si los inmigrantes indocumentados actualmente en Nueva York fueran removidos, la pérdida total sería mucho más que miles de millones de dólares en ingresos fiscales y producción económica.
“No incluye lo que le sucede a la sociedad si realmente nos convertimos en la clase de estado político que tienen constantes allanamientos en las comunidades”, dijo.
Como ejemplo, señaló la disminución en el turismo que ya ha comenzado ya que algunos viajeros extranjeros evitan visitar los Estados Unidos. Aunque la administración de Trump ha indicado que puede retroceder de sus extremas posturas en la aplicación de la ley de inmigración, Kallick señaló que la amenaza de deportación todavía cuelga sobre las cabezas de un estimado de 817,000 personas en Nueva York.
“Eso es más que la población completa de Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse y Yonkers combinado”, dijo él. “Sería una enorme tarea y sería, pienso yo, bastante molesto y realmente horripilante”.
Otro estudio del Instituto en Impuestos y Política Pública encontró efectos económicos positivos similares de los inmigrantes indocumentados en todo el país.
Más información disponible en línea en fiscalpolicy.org.