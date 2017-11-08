Celebrate an outstanding teacher in your community by nominating them for the sixth annual Big Apple Awards, which recognize teachers across the city who inspire students, model great instruction, and enrich their school communities. All nominated teachers will be notified that a member of their community took the time to honor them for making an impact on New York City’s youth. Everyone—parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members—can submit a Big Apple Awards nomination and any full-time district, charter, or early childhood education center teacher may be nominated. This year’s Big Apple Awards represent another opportunity to celebrate the diverse teachers setting the foundation for the next generation, and engage in a citywide dialogue about excellent teaching. A Big Apple Awards nomination is a great way to show appreciation to a teacher for all they do. Big Apple Award recipients will be recognized by Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña and the NYC Department of Education community, and will have the opportunity to represent all teachers citywide during the 2018-19 school year as a member of the Chancellor’s Teacher Advisory Group. NOMINATION DEADLINE: Monday, November 27, 2017. For more information, please visit schools.nyc.gov/Offices/BigAppleAwards. Celebre a un maestro sobresaliente en su comunidad nominándolos para la sexta edición anual de los Premios Big Apple, que reconocen a docentes de toda la ciudad que inspiran a los estudiantes, modelan una gran instrucción y enriquecen a sus comunidades escolares. Todos los maestros nominados serán notificados de que un miembro de su comunidad se tomó el tiempo para honrarlos por tener un impacto en la juventud de la ciudad de Nueva York. Todos los padres, estudiantes, maestros, personal y miembros de la comunidad pueden enviar una nominación a los Premios Big Apple y cualquier maestro a tiempo completo de un centro educativo, charter o de educación infantil temprana, puede ser nominado. Los Premios Big Apple de este año representan otra oportunidad para celebrar a los diversos maestros que están sentando las bases para la próxima generación y participar en un diálogo de toda la ciudad sobre la enseñanza de excelencia. Una nominación a los Premios Big Apple la nominación es una excelente manera de mostrar agradecimiento a los maestros por todo lo que hacen. Los receptores de los Premios Big Apple serán reconocidos por la canciller de Escuelas Carmen Fariña y la comunidad del Departamento de Educación de NYC, y tendrán la oportunidad de representar a los maestros de toda la ciudad durante el año escolar 2018-19 como miembros del Grupo de Asesores Maestros de la canciller. FECHA LÍMITE PARA LA NOMINACIÓN: lunes 27 de noviembre de 2017. Para obtener más información, por favor visite schools.nyc.gov/Offices/BigAppleAwards.
Big Apple Awards
Los Mejores Maestros
Celebrate an outstanding teacher in your community by nominating them for the sixth annual Big Apple Awards, which recognize teachers across the city who inspire students, model great instruction, and enrich their school communities.
All nominated teachers will be notified that a member of their community took the time to honor them for making an impact on New York City’s youth.
Everyone—parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members—can submit a Big Apple Awards nomination and any full-time district, charter, or early childhood education center teacher may be nominated. This year’s Big Apple Awards represent another opportunity to celebrate the diverse teachers setting the foundation for the next generation, and engage in a citywide dialogue about excellent teaching.
A Big Apple Awards nomination is a great way to show appreciation to a teacher for all they do.
Big Apple Award recipients will be recognized by Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña and the NYC Department of Education community, and will have the opportunity to represent all teachers citywide during the 2018-19 school year as a member of the Chancellor’s Teacher Advisory Group.
NOMINATION DEADLINE: Monday, November 27, 2017.
For more information, please visit schools.nyc.gov/Offices/BigAppleAwards.
Celebre a un maestro sobresaliente en su comunidad nominándolos para la sexta edición anual de los Premios Big Apple, que reconocen a docentes de toda la ciudad que inspiran a los estudiantes, modelan una gran instrucción y enriquecen a sus comunidades escolares.
Todos los maestros nominados serán notificados de que un miembro de su comunidad se tomó el tiempo para honrarlos por tener un impacto en la juventud de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Todos los padres, estudiantes, maestros, personal y miembros de la comunidad pueden enviar una nominación a los Premios Big Apple y cualquier maestro a tiempo completo de un centro educativo, charter o de educación infantil temprana, puede ser nominado. Los Premios Big Apple de este año representan otra oportunidad para celebrar a los diversos maestros que están sentando las bases para la próxima generación y participar en un diálogo de toda la ciudad sobre la enseñanza de excelencia.
Una nominación a los Premios Big Apple la nominación es una excelente manera de mostrar agradecimiento a los maestros por todo lo que hacen.
Los receptores de los Premios Big Apple serán reconocidos por la canciller de Escuelas Carmen Fariña y la comunidad del Departamento de Educación de NYC, y tendrán la oportunidad de representar a los maestros de toda la ciudad durante el año escolar 2018-19 como miembros del Grupo de Asesores Maestros de la canciller.
FECHA LÍMITE PARA LA NOMINACIÓN: lunes 27 de noviembre de 2017.
Para obtener más información, por favor visite schools.nyc.gov/Offices/BigAppleAwards.