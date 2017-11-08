Big Apple Awards

Celebrate an outstanding teacher in your community by nominating them for the sixth annual Big Apple Awards, which recognize teachers across the city who inspire students, model great instruction, and enrich their school communities.

All nominated teachers will be notified that a member of their community took the time to honor them for making an impact on New York City’s youth.

Everyone—parents, students, teachers, staff, and community members—can submit a Big Apple Awards nomination and any full-time district, charter, or early childhood education center teacher may be nominated. This year’s Big Apple Awards represent another opportunity to celebrate the diverse teachers setting the foundation for the next generation, and engage in a citywide dialogue about excellent teaching.

A Big Apple Awards nomination is a great way to show appreciation to a teacher for all they do.

Big Apple Award recipients will be recognized by Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña and the NYC Department of Education community, and will have the opportunity to represent all teachers citywide during the 2018-19 school year as a member of the Chancellor’s Teacher Advisory Group.

NOMINATION DEADLINE: Monday, November 27, 2017.

For more information, please visit schools.nyc.gov/Offices/BigAppleAwards.