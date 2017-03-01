Story and photos by Gregg McQueen There are secrets everywhere – even beneath the floorboards. With recently achieved National Historic Landmark status, fresh renovations and a new exhibition spotlighting the history of the Black Power movement, these are eventful times for the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. A research center within the New York Public Library (NYPL) system, the Schomburg is a prominent archive for information on African descent and has been an integral part of Harlem’s cultural fabric since 1925. The center’s collection boasts millions of items including rare books, photographs and transcripts. The Schomburg hosts readings, exhibits, theater performances and community events, and serves as a research hub for scholars in residence. And an online “Digital Schomburg” archive provides users with 24/7 access to articles, photographs and video streams. “We’re more than just a library — we’re here to encourage lifelong education and interaction with the community,” said Center Director Kevin Young. In January, the Schomburg received National Historic Landmark status from the U.S. Department of the Interior, a designation which lists the center in the National Register of Historic Places and allows it to receive government funding for preservation and programming. “It’s a great honor and a validation of the work that Schomburg has been doing for over 90 years,” remarked Young. Located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, the center is named for Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Puerto Rican scholar of African and German descent, who amassed an extensive trove of documents and artifacts on black culture before selling them to the NYPL in 1926. In 2015, the center received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It was among ten recipients of the National Medal, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries, in recognition of service to the community and for making a difference in the lives of individuals, families, and communities. The center is comprised of three separate but connected buildings. A focal point that ties the buildings together is the Langston Hughes Lobby, which features striking artwork on the floor and is used for community events. “It’s been an almost sacred site for everything from poetry readings to parties,” said Young. “It’s been a venue for creativity.” The ashes of the late Harlem Renaissance writer Hughes are buried beneath the lobby floor, Young said. “An interesting fact that many visitors don’t know,” he remarked. Renovations to the center, completed in February as part of a $22 million overhaul, provide an enhanced exhibition space and a media gallery featuring movable video screens. “To me, this will be as much as a youth space as anything else, to use as an interactive classroom,” remarked Young, who called on local schools and youth groups to schedule visits so students can learn about black history. “It’s not a museum where you can’t touch anything — it’s interactive for everyone from students to scholars,” he said. Other upgrades are planned for later in the year, said Young, including a new bookstore and outdoor amphitheater in the Schomburg’s courtyard. During the Harlem Renaissance, the Schomburg served as a hub for African-American writers, artists, scholars and activists. The site is the original home of the American Negro Theater, where Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte and Lena Horne performed and W.E.B. DuBois and Carl Van Doren held weekly lectures. As part of Black History Month, and to commemorate a year-long acknowledgement of the 50th anniversary of the Black Power movement, the Schomburg Center launched a new exhibit on February 15 titled “Black Power!” Curated by Dr. Sylviane A. Diouf, the exhibit features photos, artifacts and writings that document the rise of the Black Power movement inside prisons and within grassroots activism in urban communities nationwide. “We get to provide the full context of the movement both with images and artifacts,’ said Young. “We’re trying to make sure the inspirational influences of the movement show through.” Key items on display include buttons worn by activists, a copy of the original Black Panther newspaper and a flyer from Malcolm X’s speech at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was assassinated. “Black Power!” can be viewed until the end of 2017. Other recent events at Schomburg have included a screening of the film I Am Not Your Negro, and a commemoration of the death of Malcolm X. While Schomburg is steeped in its historic past, Young said the center is focused on serving the next generation. “We have some exciting programs planned, some digital initiatives, and the best black archive in the world,” he remarked. “The diversity of programs, that’s how we serve the community,” he added. “With the historic landmark status and a new energy all around, it’s an exciting time.” The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY, 10037. Its phone number is 917.275.6975. For more information, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2lkFLvw. Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen Hay secretos por todas partes, incluso debajo de las tarimas. Con el recientemente alcanzado estatus hito nacional, recientes renovaciones y una nueva exposición que destaca la historia del movimiento Black Power, estos son momentos memorables para el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra. Un centro de investigación del sistema de Bibliotecas Públicas de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés), Schomburg es un archivo prominente para la información sobre la herencia africana y ha sido una parte integral de la estructura cultural de Harlem desde 1925. La colección del centro cuenta con millones de artículos, incluyendo libros raros, fotografías y transcripciones. El Schomburg alberga lecturas, exposiciones, actuaciones teatrales y eventos comunitarios, y sirve como un centro de investigación para los académicos en residencia. Y un archivo en línea “Digital Schomburg” proporciona a los usuarios acceso 24/7 a artículos, fotografías y transmisiones de video. “Somos más que una biblioteca, estamos aquí para fomentar la educación permanente y la interacción con la comunidad”, comentó Kevin Young. En enero, el Centro Schomburg recibió el estatus de Monumento Histórico Nacional del Departamento del Interior de los Estados Unidos, una designación que lista al centro en el Registro Nacional de Lugares Históricos y le permite recibir fondos del gobierno para su preservación y programación. “Es un gran honor y una validación del trabajo que el Schomburg ha estado haciendo durante más de 90 años”, comentó Young. Ubicado en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X, el centro recibe el nombre de Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, erudito puertorriqueño de ascendencia africana y alemana que amasó una extensa colección de documentos y artefactos sobre la cultura negra antes de venderlos a la NYPL en 1926. En 2015, el centro recibió la Medalla Nacional al Servicio de Museos y Bibliotecas. Fue uno de los diez receptores de la Medalla Nacional, el más alto honor otorgado a museos y bibliotecas, en reconocimiento al servicio a la comunidad y por hacer la diferencia en las vidas de individuos, familias y comunidades. El centro se compone de tres edificios separados pero conectados. Un punto focal que une los edificios es el Lobby Langston Hughes, que cuenta con obras de arte impresionantes y se utiliza para eventos de la comunidad. “Ha sido un sitio casi sagrado para todo, desde lecturas de poesía hasta fiestas”, dijo Young. “Ha sido un lugar para la creatividad”. Las cenizas del fallecido escritor Hughes del Renacimiento de Harlem están enterradas debajo del piso del vestíbulo, dijo Young. “Un hecho interesante que muchos visitantes no saben”, comentó. Las renovaciones del centro, terminadas en febrero como parte de una remodelación de $22 millones de dólares, proporcionan un espacio mejorado para exposiciones y una galería de medios con pantallas móviles de video. “Para mí, esto será un espacio para la juventud como cualquier otra cosa, para usar como un aula interactiva”, comentó Young, quien pidió a las escuelas locales y grupos de jóvenes programar visitas para que los estudiantes puedan aprender sobre la historia de los negros. “No es un museo donde no se puede tocar nada, es interactivo para todos, desde estudiantes hasta académicos”, dijo. Otras mejoras están previstas para finales del año, explicó Young, incluyendo una nueva librería y un anfiteatro al aire libre en el patio del Schomburg. Durante el Renacimiento de Harlem, el Schomburg sirvió como centro para escritores, artistas, académicos y activistas afro-americanos. El sitio es el hogar original del Teatro Negro Americano, donde Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte y Lena Horne actuaron y W.E.B. DuBois y Carl Van Doren realizaron conferencias semanales. Como parte del Mes de la Historia Negra -y para conmemorar un año del reconocimiento del 50 aniversario del movimiento Black Power- el Centro Schomburg inauguró una nueva exposición el 15 de febrero, titulada “Black Power!”. Curada por la Dra. Sylviane A. Diouf, la exhibición presenta fotos, artefactos y escritos que documentan el surgimiento del movimiento Black Power dentro de las cárceles y del activismo de base en comunidades urbanas en toda la nación. “Logramos proporcionar el contexto completo del movimiento tanto con imágenes como con artefactos”, dijo Young. “Estamos tratando de asegurarnos de que las influencias inspiradoras del movimiento se manifiesten”. Los elementos clave en la exhibición incluyen botones usados por los activistas, una copia del periódico originalBlack Panther y un volante del discurso de Malcolm X en el Audubon Ballroom, donde fue asesinado. “Black Power!” Se puede ver hasta finales de 2017. Otros eventos recientes en Schomburg han incluido una proyección de la película I Am Not Your Negro, y una conmemoración de la muerte de Malcolm X. Si bien el Centro Schomburg está empapado en su pasado histórico, Young dijo que el lugar se centra en servir a la próxima generación. “Tenemos algunos programas próximos interesantes, algunas iniciativas digitales y el mejor archivo negro del mundo”, comentó. “La diversidad de programas, así es como servimos a la comunidad”, agregó. “Con el estatus de hito histórico y una nueva energía todo el tiempo, es un momento emocionante”. El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X, Nueva York, NY, 10037. Su número telefónico es 917.275.6975. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://on.nypl.org/2lkFLvw.
“Best Black Archive in the World”
Schomburg Center marks new era
“El mejor archivo negro en el mundo”
El Centro Schomburg marca una nueva era
Story and photos by Gregg McQueen
There are secrets everywhere – even beneath the floorboards.
With recently achieved National Historic Landmark status, fresh renovations and a new exhibition spotlighting the history of the Black Power movement, these are eventful times for the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.
A research center within the New York Public Library (NYPL) system, the Schomburg is a prominent archive for information on African descent and has been an integral part of Harlem’s cultural fabric since 1925.
The center’s collection boasts millions of items including rare books, photographs and transcripts. The Schomburg hosts readings, exhibits, theater performances and community events, and serves as a research hub for scholars in residence.
And an online “Digital Schomburg” archive provides users with 24/7 access to articles, photographs and video streams.
“We’re more than just a library — we’re here to encourage lifelong education and interaction with the community,” said Center Director Kevin Young.
In January, the Schomburg received National Historic Landmark status from the U.S. Department of the Interior, a designation which lists the center in the National Register of Historic Places and allows it to receive government funding for preservation and programming.
“It’s a great honor and a validation of the work that Schomburg has been doing for over 90 years,” remarked Young.
Located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, the center is named for Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Puerto Rican scholar of African and German descent, who amassed an extensive trove of documents and artifacts on black culture before selling them to the NYPL in 1926.
In 2015, the center received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It was among ten recipients of the National Medal, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries, in recognition of service to the community and for making a difference in the lives of individuals, families, and communities.
The center is comprised of three separate but connected buildings.
A focal point that ties the buildings together is the Langston Hughes Lobby, which features striking artwork on the floor and is used for community events.
“It’s been an almost sacred site for everything from poetry readings to parties,” said Young. “It’s been a venue for creativity.”
The ashes of the late Harlem Renaissance writer Hughes are buried beneath the lobby floor, Young said.
“An interesting fact that many visitors don’t know,” he remarked.
Renovations to the center, completed in February as part of a $22 million overhaul, provide an enhanced exhibition space and a media gallery featuring movable video screens.
“To me, this will be as much as a youth space as anything else, to use as an interactive classroom,” remarked Young, who called on local schools and youth groups to schedule visits so students can learn about black history.
“It’s not a museum where you can’t touch anything — it’s interactive for everyone from students to scholars,” he said.
Other upgrades are planned for later in the year, said Young, including a new bookstore and outdoor amphitheater in the Schomburg’s courtyard.
During the Harlem Renaissance, the Schomburg served as a hub for African-American writers, artists, scholars and activists. The site is the original home of the American Negro Theater, where Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte and Lena Horne performed and W.E.B. DuBois and Carl Van Doren held weekly lectures.
As part of Black History Month, and to commemorate a year-long acknowledgement of the 50th anniversary of the Black Power movement, the Schomburg Center launched a new exhibit on February 15 titled “Black Power!”
Curated by Dr. Sylviane A. Diouf, the exhibit features photos, artifacts and writings that document the rise of the Black Power movement inside prisons and within grassroots activism in urban communities nationwide.
“We get to provide the full context of the movement both with images and artifacts,’ said Young. “We’re trying to make sure the inspirational influences of the movement show through.”
Key items on display include buttons worn by activists, a copy of the original Black Panther newspaper and a flyer from Malcolm X’s speech at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was assassinated.
“Black Power!” can be viewed until the end of 2017.
Other recent events at Schomburg have included a screening of the film I Am Not Your Negro, and a commemoration of the death of Malcolm X.
While Schomburg is steeped in its historic past, Young said the center is focused on serving the next generation.
“We have some exciting programs planned, some digital initiatives, and the best black archive in the world,” he remarked.
“The diversity of programs, that’s how we serve the community,” he added. “With the historic landmark status and a new energy all around, it’s an exciting time.”
The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY, 10037. Its phone number is 917.275.6975. For more information, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2lkFLvw.
Historia y fotos por Gregg McQueen
Hay secretos por todas partes, incluso debajo de las tarimas.
Con el recientemente alcanzado estatus hito nacional, recientes renovaciones y una nueva exposición que destaca la historia del movimiento Black Power, estos son momentos memorables para el Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra.
Un centro de investigación del sistema de Bibliotecas Públicas de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés), Schomburg es un archivo prominente para la información sobre la herencia africana y ha sido una parte integral de la estructura cultural de Harlem desde 1925.
La colección del centro cuenta con millones de artículos, incluyendo libros raros, fotografías y transcripciones. El Schomburg alberga lecturas, exposiciones, actuaciones teatrales y eventos comunitarios, y sirve como un centro de investigación para los académicos en residencia.
Y un archivo en línea “Digital Schomburg” proporciona a los usuarios acceso 24/7 a artículos, fotografías y transmisiones de video.
“Somos más que una biblioteca, estamos aquí para fomentar la educación permanente y la interacción con la comunidad”, comentó Kevin Young.
En enero, el Centro Schomburg recibió el estatus de Monumento Histórico Nacional del Departamento del Interior de los Estados Unidos, una designación que lista al centro en el Registro Nacional de Lugares Históricos y le permite recibir fondos del gobierno para su preservación y programación.
“Es un gran honor y una validación del trabajo que el Schomburg ha estado haciendo durante más de 90 años”, comentó Young.
Ubicado en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X, el centro recibe el nombre de Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, erudito puertorriqueño de ascendencia africana y alemana que amasó una extensa colección de documentos y artefactos sobre la cultura negra antes de venderlos a la NYPL en 1926.
En 2015, el centro recibió la Medalla Nacional al Servicio de Museos y Bibliotecas. Fue uno de los diez receptores de la Medalla Nacional, el más alto honor otorgado a museos y bibliotecas, en reconocimiento al servicio a la comunidad y por hacer la diferencia en las vidas de individuos, familias y comunidades.
El centro se compone de tres edificios separados pero conectados.
Un punto focal que une los edificios es el Lobby Langston Hughes, que cuenta con obras de arte impresionantes y se utiliza para eventos de la comunidad.
“Ha sido un sitio casi sagrado para todo, desde lecturas de poesía hasta fiestas”, dijo Young. “Ha sido un lugar para la creatividad”.
Las cenizas del fallecido escritor Hughes del Renacimiento de Harlem están enterradas debajo del piso del vestíbulo, dijo Young.
“Un hecho interesante que muchos visitantes no saben”, comentó.
Las renovaciones del centro, terminadas en febrero como parte de una remodelación de $22 millones de dólares, proporcionan un espacio mejorado para exposiciones y una galería de medios con pantallas móviles de video.
“Para mí, esto será un espacio para la juventud como cualquier otra cosa, para usar como un aula interactiva”, comentó Young, quien pidió a las escuelas locales y grupos de jóvenes programar visitas para que los estudiantes puedan aprender sobre la historia de los negros.
“No es un museo donde no se puede tocar nada, es interactivo para todos, desde estudiantes hasta académicos”, dijo.
Otras mejoras están previstas para finales del año, explicó Young, incluyendo una nueva librería y un anfiteatro al aire libre en el patio del Schomburg.
Durante el Renacimiento de Harlem, el Schomburg sirvió como centro para escritores, artistas, académicos y activistas afro-americanos. El sitio es el hogar original del Teatro Negro Americano, donde Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte y Lena Horne actuaron y W.E.B. DuBois y Carl Van Doren realizaron conferencias semanales.
Como parte del Mes de la Historia Negra -y para conmemorar un año del reconocimiento del 50 aniversario del movimiento Black Power- el Centro Schomburg inauguró una nueva exposición el 15 de febrero, titulada “Black Power!”.
Curada por la Dra. Sylviane A. Diouf, la exhibición presenta fotos, artefactos y escritos que documentan el surgimiento del movimiento Black Power dentro de las cárceles y del activismo de base en comunidades urbanas en toda la nación.
“Logramos proporcionar el contexto completo del movimiento tanto con imágenes como con artefactos”, dijo Young. “Estamos tratando de asegurarnos de que las influencias inspiradoras del movimiento se manifiesten”.
Los elementos clave en la exhibición incluyen botones usados por los activistas, una copia del periódico originalBlack Panther y un volante del discurso de Malcolm X en el Audubon Ballroom, donde fue asesinado.
“Black Power!” Se puede ver hasta finales de 2017.
Otros eventos recientes en Schomburg han incluido una proyección de la película I Am Not Your Negro, y una conmemoración de la muerte de Malcolm X.
Si bien el Centro Schomburg está empapado en su pasado histórico, Young dijo que el lugar se centra en servir a la próxima generación.
“Tenemos algunos programas próximos interesantes, algunas iniciativas digitales y el mejor archivo negro del mundo”, comentó.
“La diversidad de programas, así es como servimos a la comunidad”, agregó. “Con el estatus de hito histórico y una nueva energía todo el tiempo, es un momento emocionante”.
El Centro Schomburg para la Investigación de la Cultura Negra se encuentra en el No. 515 del Bulevar Malcolm X, Nueva York, NY, 10037. Su número telefónico es 917.275.6975. Para obtener más información, por favor visite http://on.nypl.org/2lkFLvw.