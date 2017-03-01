“Best Black Archive in the World”

Schomburg Center marks new era

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

There are secrets everywhere – even beneath the floorboards.

With recently achieved National Historic Landmark status, fresh renovations and a new exhibition spotlighting the history of the Black Power movement, these are eventful times for the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.

A research center within the New York Public Library (NYPL) system, the Schomburg is a prominent archive for information on African descent and has been an integral part of Harlem’s cultural fabric since 1925.

The center’s collection boasts millions of items including rare books, photographs and transcripts. The Schomburg hosts readings, exhibits, theater performances and community events, and serves as a research hub for scholars in residence.

And an online “Digital Schomburg” archive provides users with 24/7 access to articles, photographs and video streams.

“We’re more than just a library — we’re here to encourage lifelong education and interaction with the community,” said Center Director Kevin Young.

In January, the Schomburg received National Historic Landmark status from the U.S. Department of the Interior, a designation which lists the center in the National Register of Historic Places and allows it to receive government funding for preservation and programming.​

“It’s a great honor and a validation of the work that Schomburg has been doing for over 90 years,” remarked Young.

Located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, the center is named for Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Puerto Rican scholar of African and German descent, who amassed an extensive trove of documents and artifacts on black culture before selling them to the NYPL in 1926.

In 2015, the center received the National Medal for Museum and Library Service. It was among ten recipients of the National Medal, the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries, in recognition of service to the community and for making a difference in the lives of individuals, families, and communities.

The center is comprised of three separate but connected buildings.

A focal point that ties the buildings together is the Langston Hughes Lobby, which features striking artwork on the floor and is used for community events.

“It’s been an almost sacred site for everything from poetry readings to parties,” said Young. “It’s been a venue for creativity.”

The ashes of the late Harlem Renaissance writer Hughes are buried beneath the lobby floor, Young said.

“An interesting fact that many visitors don’t know,” he remarked.

Renovations to the center, completed in February as part of a $22 million overhaul, provide an enhanced exhibition space and a media gallery featuring movable video screens.

“To me, this will be as much as a youth space as anything else, to use as an interactive classroom,” remarked Young, who called on local schools and youth groups to schedule visits so students can learn about black history.

“It’s not a museum where you can’t touch anything — it’s interactive for everyone from students to scholars,” he said.

Other upgrades are planned for later in the year, said Young, including a new bookstore and outdoor amphitheater in the Schomburg’s courtyard.

During the Harlem Renaissance, the Schomburg served as a hub for African-American writers, artists, scholars and activists. The site is the original home of the American Negro Theater, where Sidney Poitier, Harry Belafonte and Lena Horne performed and W.E.B. DuBois and Carl Van Doren held weekly lectures.

As part of Black History Month, and to commemorate a year-long acknowledgement of the 50th anniversary of the Black Power movement, the Schomburg Center launched a new exhibit on February 15 titled “Black Power!”

Curated by Dr. Sylviane A. Diouf, the exhibit features photos, artifacts and writings that document the rise of the Black Power movement inside prisons and within grassroots activism in urban communities nationwide.

“We get to provide the full context of the movement both with images and artifacts,’ said Young. “We’re trying to make sure the inspirational influences of the movement show through.”

Key items on display include buttons worn by activists, a copy of the original Black Panther newspaper and a flyer from Malcolm X’s speech at the Audubon Ballroom, where he was assassinated.

“Black Power!” can be viewed until the end of 2017.

Other recent events at Schomburg have included a screening of the film I Am Not Your Negro, and a commemoration of the death of Malcolm X.

While Schomburg is steeped in its historic past, Young said the center is focused on serving the next generation.

“We have some exciting programs planned, some digital initiatives, and the best black archive in the world,” he remarked.

“The diversity of programs, that’s how we serve the community,” he added. “With the historic landmark status and a new energy all around, it’s an exciting time.”

The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture is located at 515 Malcolm X Boulevard, New York, NY, 10037. Its phone number is 917.275.6975. For more information, please visit http://on.nypl.org/2lkFLvw.