Beauty in the Baking

Story by Gregg McQueen and Debralee Santos

Photos by Gregg McQueen

It was kismet candy.

When in the midst of filling a cupcake order, her helper turned and asked, “Can I be your #1 sprinkle splasher?,” then-fledgling baker Tabatha Lozano knew a good thing the moment she heard it.

That moment, courtesy of her 10-year-old daughter Delilah, was precisely the inspiration she’d been seeking.

Lozano had been in search for just the right name for the baking business she was launching, and nothing had stuck.

But in that instant seven years ago, when Delilah asked about splashing on sprinkles, she knew.

“A lightbulb went off and I searched online for the availability of the url,” Lozano recalled. Upon finding it was up for grabs, she grabbed hold.

The Puerto Rican panadera has been baking as long as she can remember.

“Even as a young girl. In high school, I baked for all my friends,” said Lozano.

When she was planning her wedding ceremony and became dismayed at the cost of cakes, Lozano made her own.

“I see it as an art form. It was a God-given talent that I realized I had,” she remarked.

Lozano, the owner of Sprinkle Splash Sweet Shoppe, has translated that talent into a self-made small business specializing in customized cakes, traditional Puerto Rican desserts, cupcakes and other sugary treats.

Sprinkle Splash operates out of La Marqueta in East Harlem, where Lozano displays an enticing array of small desserts, all made fresh on the premises. Yet she said her store’s marquee products are the tall, fondant-laden cakes she creates for weddings, birthdays, baby showers and corporate events.

Currently on display on her counter is a stately confection designed to resemble a unicorn, complete with cascading rainbow-colored tendrils and a golden ringed horn.

Sprinkle Splash’s signature cake styles range from more traditional fare like chocolate or strawberries and cream, to unique concoctions such as coconut tres leches and “Caribbean Passion,” which features passion fruit buttercream with guava puree.

The shop also specializes in Puerto Rican fruit ices called limbers, which Lozano makes from fruit pulp, and come in a variety of flavors.

“They’re a really popular item in the summer,” she said.

Lozano started the business after leaving the corporate position she’d held for 15 years.

“It was a risk, but I wanted to follow my passion,” she remarked.

She had been working as a Marketing Coordinator at People en Español Magazine while baking her signature elaborate cakes on the side.

But after two years of juggling both, she was ready for a change.

“I decided to take a gamble on myself,” she said. “I asked to be packaged out.”

And like a good baker, she prepped in earnest. For a full year, she focused on the details.

“I took the next year to legitimize the business aspect,” she said. “I finalized my business plan, incorporated my business, built my website, created my logo, and taught myself many recipes and techniques.”

Lozano, who credits her mother for her first baking lessons, built up her business from home, one order at a time.

She said her early (and repeat) customers were particularly enamored with the traditional desserts.

“What was really moving for us were the traditional Puerto Rican desserts,” said Lozano. “I think it’s not always easy for people to find those authentic items.”

“People say to us, ‘This reminds me of what my grandmother used to make,” she said. “It brings back a lot of memories for them and they’ll tell us stories about their family.”

Sprinkle Splash has been based at La Marqueta for the past year and a half, and now all of the family, including her mother, husband, daughter and cousin, pitches in. Often, late nights are required to keep up with cake orders and other baking, she said.

Lozano’s connection with La Marqueta goes way back. Though she was born and raised in Chelsea, her family would travel up to East Harlem to buy food items such as meat, fish and baked goods at La Marqueta.

“I was very excited to get a business space here,” she said. “It’s like a second home to me.”

Lozano has always had strong ties to East Harlem — she has an aunt who resides on 99th Street and her children attended school in the neighborhood. It’s also where she met her husband.

“It’s a place that’s always made me feel connected, culturally relevant,” she remarked.

Lozano said that operating out of La Marqueta provides her with opportunity to interface with community members, but admitted that business can sometimes be slow at the venue, pointing out that little foot traffic is coming through to visit the half-dozen businesses inside.

More could be done, said Lozano, to increase the number and diversity of merchants there.

“If we could get produce or fresh juices in here, that would be great,” she commented. “More types of food, so it’s a shopping destination like the old days.”

She credits the efforts of Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, who spearheaded the multi-million dollar renovation of La Marqueta to restore it as a hub of culture and commerce. As managed by New York City Economic Development Corporation (EDC) and community partners such as the Acacia Network, GrowNYC, El Museo del Barrio, and Barrio Poetrix, the site, which also includes an outdoor public square, hosts live music and spoken word events, artisan exhibits, movie nights and children’s activities.

“These events help drive traffic to La Marqueta,” said Lozano, who has helped put together six film screenings at which free popcorn, juice and water are distributed to guests. “The movie nights we’ll kick off again in the fall for October with our Annual Halloween Party.”

And as with a mother who demurs to name a favorite child, Lozano will not admit to having one preferred dessert.

“I have several,” she laughed. “For pastries, I’d say the Guayaba Quesito. It’s a light, flaky puff pastry stuffed with a creamy cheese and guayaba puree that is just delicious perfect with café con leche. I’m also a huge Coconut Tembleque [coconut custard] fan. Eating it reminds me of my visits to Puerto Rico. It’s refreshing and creamy with a hint of cinnamon. Once you start, you can’t stop.”

Lozano has also not stopped in efforts to grow the business.

Sprinkle Splash is active on social media and recently joined Uber Eats. She also sells her goods at food plaza Uptown Grand Central, and recently began a partnership with ice cream company Tipsy Scoop to make ice cream cakes.

“It’s about getting your name out there,” Lozano said. “I want to get to the point where everyone knows who we are.”

Sprinkle Splash Sweet Shoppe is located inside La Marqueta at 1590 Park Avenue, New York NY.

For more information, go to www.sprinklesplash.com or call 800.764.6106.