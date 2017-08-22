Beach Buunni

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

When the co-founders of Cafe Buunni took their employees to the beach for a one day vacation, they didn’t close up shop. Instead, Sarina Prabasi and Elias Gurmu put their customers in charge.

And then television cameras showed up.

Cafe Buunni, at 213 Pinehurst Avenue, opened about five years ago and quickly became a neighborhood favorite. It specializes in hot and cold drinks made from sustainably grown Ethiopian coffee beans.

About a month ago, the small mom and pop shop wanted to give their staff a brief summer holiday. But they didn’t want to close for a day. Prabasi mentioned the dilemma to customer Melody Morrow, who quickly suggested customers “babysit the shop.”

At first they laughed. Then they realized it would work.

Prabasi put out the word. Soon a Google document with slots of volunteer hours was filled. The night before the switch, the “new” employees attended an orientation session. On Wednesday, the temporary staff took turns behind the counter while Buunni employees played hooky. Morrow spent most of the day in the shop, along with Elana Hedrych, a newly-hired barista, who stayed behind to make the more complex drinks.

Meanwhile, about seven employees piled into Prabasi and Gurmu’s mini van and drove to Jacob Riis State Park in the Rockaways. “It was sort of like a family trip,” said Prabasi.

A local CBS news team followed them to report on the story. Other news organizations also picked up on the news.

“I am surprised that we got so much attention,” said Prabasi. “We were on the evening news at 6 p.m. and then they ran it again at 6 a.m.”

Back at the store, the employees for a day had fun and got to know one another. Gabriela Cinquegrana said she volunteered because she had worked as a barista and admired the couple’s business model. “I thought it was really great that they asked for help. I don’t think many places would do this.”

Her friend, Craig Bunnell, came from the Fordham area of the Bronx to help out. “There’s nothing quite like this,” he said.

Kate Theis, a local musician, said Cafe Buunni was a place where everyone feels at home. “It’s like being in your own kitchen.”

The temporary employees received gift cards in exchange for their shifts.

Morrow, who’s come to the cafe since it opened, has met a lot of neighbors there. She admires Buunni’s business model, which focuses on fair trade and sustainability. She likes the friendly vibe, the local artists’ work that hangs in the shop and added, “The coffee is delicious.”

Customers approved of the switch.

Meena Alexander said, “I think it’s wonderful. It’s become like a cooperative.” A local writer and poet, Alexander comes to the shop often to work, read and drink cappuccino. She said the atmosphere is conducive to creative thought. “It’s a great asset to the community.”

It’s clear that the trust and loyalty between shopkeepers and customers was key to the day’s success. Morrow said, “The fact that they trust people and trust them with their property and their valuables—and feel that they could relax—it really does say a lot.”

Meanwhile the Buunni family drove about as far south as you can go and still be in New York City.

They barbecued ribs and ate hamburgers and salad. They spent a lot of time in the water. One employee had never been to the ocean before. “Everybody really enjoyed it,” Prabasi said. “It was a great day and we had perfect weather as well.”

She added that the day at the shop also went well. The temporary staff documented the day on social media with pictures and Facebook Live videos. “I think they had fun with it,” she said. They even offered to do it again. And customers who didn’t get a chance to help out this time said they would pitch in at a future date.

“To me the big takeaway was the trust. I didn’t feel like I was leaving the shop to strangers because many of these people we’ve known for five years on a regular basis,” she said. “Most of the people live within a few blocks of the coffee shop—as do we. That’s one of the reasons why it was possible.”

Customer loyalty and devotion have paid off in other ways. In October, Cafe Buunni will open a new location at 3702 Riverdale Avenue.

They also have plans to open two locations in the newly renovated George Washington Bridge Bus Station. One will be another, larger, cafe on the Fort Washington side. The other will be a takeout window at the subway level. While the terminal recently opened after several years of delays, the shops are still vacant. “We’re still hopeful,” she said. “Fingers very tightly crossed.”

Even so, Prabasi is deeply grateful to be part of community where a switch in staff is possible. The day exceeded everyone’s expectations. “It’s gone so well that we might make this an annual tradition.”

For more information, please visit buunnicoffee.com or call 212.568.8700.