“Be willing to lose”

Junot Díaz talks shop uptown

Story by Desiree Johnson and Gregg McQueen

Photos by Desiree Johnson and Gregg McQueen

When Junot Díaz first shared with some closest to him word that he wanted to be a writer, they were not exactly encouraging.

“They laughed,” he recalled. “I definitely didn’t [become a writer] for my family’s approval.”

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Drown, The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao, and This Is How You Lose Her, among other works, visited the George Washington Educational Campus on January 29 for an intimate chat with students.

The visit was part of a recurring lecture series hosted by the campus’ High School of Media and Communications (HSMC).

“I came from a family that wanted me to find a good job that won some pocket change,” said Díaz, a statement that drew near-instant responses of understanding from the two dozen students.

“I was young when I started using art as my sort of haven,” he said of his relationship with his career choice. “Eventually you find out if you love it or not because you keep doing it.”

Díaz said it took him a while to build a wider audience.

“At first, nobody paid attention except for Dominicans and writing nerds,” said Díaz, who switched between English and Spanish in his remarks to accommodate student’s various fluency levels.

He challenged students to take risks, as any pursuits, especially one of an artistic nature, are bound to include some disappointments.

“You’ve got to have a tolerance for failure,” Díaz remarked. “You’ve got to be willing to lose, otherwise you can’t play the game. That’s how you learn.”

Though the audience consisted mostly of HSMC drama students, the lecture series also included participants from outside the school for the first time.

“We wanted to do something different, and open it up to different ages, to show the wide impact that Díaz has,” said HSMC Theater Director Zulaika Velázquez, who helped create the lecture series.

A group of students from Columbia University were among those who came to listen to Díaz.

Columbia senior Ricardo Suniga said Díaz’s advice on facing fears resonated with him. Born and raised in Mexico, Suniga remarked that his status as an immigrant has at times made him reluctant to assert himself.

“It’s at the core of your fears at times, for people of color, that you don’t belong in a certain place,” he said. “Sometimes you won’t want to apply or reach for things because you fear you won’t succeed.”

“When Junot said that we should take risks and not be afraid to fail, that really stood out to me,” Suniga added.

Alex Florian, a member of HSMC’s drama club, said that Díaz’s work guided his decision to pursue art, specifically animation.

“[Díaz’s] love for writing makes me think about how much I love what I do,” said Florian. “As long as I can do what I love, I’m happy.”

“Appearances are valued more than the truth in our culture,” added Díaz. “We want people to like us, but do you want people to like you, or do you want people to understand you?”

Michelle Romero, who is a part of the HSMC’s production in A Streetcar Named Desire, said she appreciated his perspective.

“I take the same attitude,” said Romero. “There will always be someone better than you, but you have to put in the effort.”

A writer of short stories and theater pieces, Julia Muhsen, who is part Latino and part Muslim, said Díaz’s writing led her to include more diverse characters in her work.

Muhsen said her senior thesis at Columbia was based on the works of Díaz and examined Latino culture within literature.

“It really made me find my voice, and think about what it means to be Latino and Muslim today,” she said. “I read Díaz and said, ‘I can do this,’ and assert my own voice.”

Musician and song-writer Oten Iban had arrived prepared with questions and took notes avidly.

“As an artist, I wanted to learn about his process, about the art of storytelling [and] truth-telling, and the art of bringing light to different issues that black and brown people face,” explained the Columbia student.

Díaz also discussed his new book – a children’s picture book titled Islandborn. It is illustrated by Leo Espinosa and has been published in English and Spanish. The story, set in Washington Heights, focuses on a young girl named Lola, who immigrates from the Dominican Republic and is unable to conjure images of the island she left as a baby.

“For me, it’s about that generation of immigrants who came over too young to remember, and a way a community creates intergenerational love,” Díaz said.

He also mentioned another project, though demurred from being specific — “I’m writing for a TV show for a channel,” he offered.

Díaz admitted that he was a disinterested student himself who struggled in school. Yet he was drawn to writing, he said, and found a lifeline in a few key individuals.

“There were teachers who made all the difference, and librarians who made all the difference,” he stated. “You only need one good teacher to save your future.”

For more, please visit www.junotdiaz.com.