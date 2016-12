Batter Up

Fire up the oven, and join in the effort to bring a homemade treat to local families in need.

Cookies will be collected at the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Washington Heights this weekend in time for the last distribution of food before Christmas.

The goal is to have every family that needs to turn to the food pantry for a holiday meal this year to also enjoy a sweet bite made with care.

Here is how to get involved:

You bake holiday cookies, as many or few as you want. Have a cookie party and invite friends, bake with your kids, or enjoy the scent of fresh baking alone. Decorate lavishly, or let the children cover the cookies in sprinkles. Sturdy cookies work best. (No nuts, please, because of allergies.)

Package your cookies four to a Ziploc bag. Add festive décor to the packages, if you wish.

Drop off your cookies at Simone Song Properties (241 Cabrini Boulevard, near West 187th Street) during the weekend of December 17-18. Take a photo of yourself and your cookies and post it on social media, if you like.

We will deliver the cookies to the food pantry in time to make sure that they are included as part of the food distribution the week before Christmas.

Last year, over 700 bags of cookies were collected, and the hope is that even more will be prepared for distribution.

For more information, please call 212.928.5100.