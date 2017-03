Banning the Border Builders

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

If you help build the wall, you can take your business elsewhere.

That was the message of Public Advocate Letitia James, who said she will introduce legislation preventing companies that construct President Donald Trump’s border wall from obtaining New York City contracts.

The bill would bar firms from getting city contracts related to construction, maintenance and management.

“To all companies out there considering submitting a proposal to help build this wall, you have a choice — help build the wall, a monument to racism and xenophobia, everything that our country stands against, or do business with New York City,” said James at a press conference in Foley Square on Tuesday. “We won’t allow you to do both.”

“The same cranes President Trump uses to build this wall, cannot be turned around to build our schools or our libraries,” she added.

A trustee for the city’s largest pension fund, James said she’d also ask the Board of Trustees to divest city investments from companies that participate in the wall’s construction.

“It’s important to understand that there’s money from New York City employees, a number of them are immigrants, and their money should not be used to build a wall that is hateful,” remarked James.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it would issue a formal request for proposals in early March for contracts related to the wall.

James and immigrant advocates said they hoped that companies would avoid seeking to construct the wall, as those companies would be subject to protests and negative publicity.

“There will be protests, there will be thousands of people in the streets,” predicted Carlene Pinto of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC).

James noted that 450 companies responded to a pre-solicitation request from the Trump administration for the design and build of several prototype wall structures in the vicinity of the United States/Mexico border.

Of those, 17 companies have involvement in current or previous contracts in the city, according to James’ office.

The Public Advocate said she planned on contacting those 17 companies to “let them know about the consequences of doing business with the Trump administration and how it’s going to have an effect on their bottom line.”

Christiaan Perez, Advocacy Manager for LatinoJustice PRLDEF, said James’ proposal represents “an alternate solution to resisting what is a very oppressive and very bad” policy.

Perez called on activists to organize to fight the marginalization of immigrant communities.

“We might not have control over the highest elected office, or of the House or Senate, but we do have control over the streets,” he said. “We can show up in the streets and show up in the courts to reemphasize that this is a violation of our civil rights.”

“We are at a crisis across our country, and the world is watching,” said Pinto.

James admitted she expected pushback from companies if the city attempted to ban them, and suggested they might even attempt to sue.

“We’re a very litigious society, and everything is subject to litigation,” she remarked.

“As I’ve said to the Trump administration, ‘We’ll see you in court,’” she said. “I guess the businesses could say the same to me, and I welcome that.”