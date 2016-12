Bank on the Books

$66,000 in Scholarships Available for High School Seniors

Scholars, take note.

Municipal Credit Union (MCU) is currently accepting applications for the 2017 Scholarship Program. MCU will award $66,000 in scholarship grants to college-bound graduating high school seniors, including eight memorial scholarships worth $5,000 and 13 grants of $2,000 respectively. Eligibility for participation in the MCU Scholarship Program is open to an MCU member, a child or a grandchild of a member in good standing. Selection is based on academic performance, extracurricular and community activities, references, and an essay expressing personal goals. Additionally, students applying for the scholarships who are also MCU members will also automatically be entered for a $500 statewide Public Relations and Marketing Council Scholarship.

“MCU is deeply committed to supporting the youth throughout the communities in which our members work and live. Our scholarship program is one way we achieve this by recognizing and rewarding young people for their outstanding academic performance and community service,” said MCU President/CEO Kam Wong. “We hope our scholarships will enable these students to achieve their goals and succeed in their future endeavors.”

Applications for MCU’s 2017 Scholarship Program are available at MCU’s Manhattan branches located at 280 St. Nicholas Avenue and 2 Lafayette Street, on MCU’s website, www.nymcu.org, and also at any MCU branch. The deadline for completed applications to be submitted is January 6, 2017.

MCU will hold a special awards reception in the spring of 2017 to recognize the eight $5,000 scholarship winners

2016 is Municipal Credit Union’s Centennial Celebration year. The credit union first opened its doors in 1916 in Manhattan’s Municipal Building, and today it serves more than 400,000 members.

For more information about Municipal Credit Union, visit www.nymcu.org.