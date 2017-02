Banding for Cover

Celebrating World Hijab Day

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

They stood together for the right to cover.

Dozens of Muslim women and their supporters gathered at City Hall on February 1 to mark World Hijab Day, recognizing the right of women to wear the religious headscarves.

Those who assembled at City Hall said this year’s event held added significance in the wake of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders, predominantly one instituting a travel ban for people entering the U.S. from seven predominantly-Muslim countries.

Sarah Sayeed, a Senior Advisor in the Mayor’s Office Community Affairs Unit, said that Muslim women are currently under attack.

“We are singled out for how we look,” she said. “We are labeled as terrorists, and treated with suspicion.”

Started by Bronx native Nazma Khan in 2013, World Hijab Day is meant to foster religious tolerance and enhance understanding of Muslim practices. The day is now observed in 190 countries worldwide.

Several elected officials and non-Muslim women joined the City Hall rally in a show of unity.

“I stand here in solidarity. It’s been a tough week for those who believe in peace, justice and equality,” remarked City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito of the Trump’s administrative actions since taking office. “We’ve been out on the street almost every day in response to these executive orders that just keep raining down on us. There is havoc, there is chaos all around us. It’s just inciting fear and division.”

“We believe that when civil liberties are at risk for one group, or one person, it affects every single one of us,” stated Afaf Nasher, Executive Director of the Council of American Islamic Relations’ New York division.

“World Hijab Day gives the city the opportunity to say we are proud of our Muslim communities, and we are proud of Muslim women,” said Sayeed. “We will protect you and we will defend your right to practice your faith.”

“Make no mistake — when they come after the Muslim community, they come after all of us,” said Mark-Viverito.

Carmelyn P. Malalis, Commissioner of the New York City Commission on Human Rights, stressed that the city’s Human Rights Law makes it illegal to discriminate against someone because of their religion.

She said that any New Yorker who experiences harassment should report it by calling 311 and saying “human rights,” or by contacting the Commission at 718.722.3131.

“We embrace diversity, we embrace inclusion,” Malalis said. “This city, through the Commission, will use every tool at its disposal to make sure we maintain, we keep that diversity.”

Many rally attendees, including elected officials, wore hijabs fashioned out of an American flag. The event drew participants of all ages, including young children.

Aml Elsokary, a New York City police officer who was verbally harassed last December for wearing her hijab, said she regularly wears her hijab on duty.

Elsokary and her 16-year-old son were confronted by a man who told her, “Go back to your country.”

She said the hijab is part of her identity and remarked that she wears it with pride.

“It’s my choice, it’s my life, and no president, no human being can tell me different,” she stated.

Several speakers lamented that Muslim women are frequently tagged with negative stereotypes, rather than celebrated for their contributions to society.

“Women in hijabs are scientists, doctors, lawyers, [and] brilliant, committed community people — the best of the world,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer.

“Muslim women are strong, they are dynamic, they are at the forefront,” added City Councilmember Laurie Cumbo. “Muslim women are changing the world.”

Public Advocate Letitia James slammed Trump’s controversial order that banned foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days and suspended all refugee entry.

“It goes against our values,” said James, who suggested that the travel ban would incite anti-American sentiment.

“The Muslim ban will only make things worse,” she remarked. “It’s just a recruiting tool for those who would do us harm.”

Aisha Ahmed of the Bronx explained that World Hijab Day is a useful opportunity to show togetherness, and demonstrate that Muslims are peaceful.

She said it was important for Americans to disregard stereotypes and attempt to embrace other cultures.

“I believe that we can have a better country with better communication,” Ahmed stated. “We need to unite more.”

For more information, please visit worldhijabday.com.