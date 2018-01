Ban on the Bonds

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is calling for commercial bail bonds to be banned in the city as part of a larger bail system overhaul, according to a new report released by his office.

In the report, The Public Cost of Private Bail: A Proposal to Ban Commercial Bail Bonds in NYC, Stringer said that although crime, arrests and jail admissions have fallen in the last two years, the use of commercial bail bonds grew by 12 percent and the total value of bond postings increased by 18 percent over that period.

Stringer’s office estimated that within the past year, the private bail bond industry extracted between $16 million and $27 million in nonrefundable fees from New York City defendants and their families. Meanwhile, detainees lose about $28 million in wages every year because they were incarcerated after not being able to pay bail, the report said.

More than 80 percent of those jailed because they cannot afford bail are black or Hispanic and 40 percent are under 30 years old, the report said.

“This is about right and wrong, and it’s about justice. No one should be incarcerated simply because they lack the ability to pay bail, but that’s exactly what’s happening to New Yorkers, particularly in communities of color,” said Stringer. “The private operators who profit off this backwards system should be put out of business — that’s how we begin to reverse decades of short-sighted criminal justice policies.”

The Comptroller estimated that the city pays about $100 million annually to detain people pretrial who are unable to pay bail.

During fiscal year 2017, nearly two-thirds of all jail admissions in the city were because the person was unable to post bail, the report said.

The report also stated that some bail bond providers may collect fees above the legally permitted amount or fail to return collateral as required under contract. Additionally, private bail bond operators may file bonds with the court late, leading to unnecessary delays in a defendant’s release, even after a contract has been signed and all the required fees have been paid and collateral has been posted.

Stringer noted that the city divested its pension dollars from private prison companies in 2017.

“Likewise, private bail bonds are a roadblock to progress on criminal justice, and their continued use serves no good purpose,” said Stringer. “Simply put, commercial bail bonds prop up an immoral system – and they should be banned in our city, once and for all.”

The report highlights several alternatives to private bail bonds such as secured bonds, unsecured bonds and partially secured bonds, which judges are allowed to apply towards bail.

To view the fully report, please visit on.nyc.gov/2DuR4OS.