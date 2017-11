Ballers at the Bank

Giants lend helping hand in Harlem

Story by Gregg McQueen and Desiree Johnson

Photos by Gregg McQueen

The New York Giants may have had their struggles on the field this season, but they had little trouble assisting residents in need this week.

This past Mon., Nov. 13, players visited Food Bank of New York’s Community Kitchen and Food Pantry in Harlem to help serve dinner to clients of the site’s soup kitchen, which provides hot meals to hundreds of people each weekday.

The players — running back Paul Perkins, wide receivers Marquis Bundy and Kalif Raymond, defensive tackles Jay Bromley and Adam Gettis — also helped unload frozen turkeys from a Food Bank truck. The birds will be distributed to soup kitchen clients during Thanksgiving week.

Seana Weaver, Director of the Community Kitchen and Food Pantry, thanked the NFL players for their visit.

“We know that at least 1.5 million New Yorkers are dealing with hunger and food insecurity,” said Weaver, who noted that the Giants organization has been helping out at the pantry for the past decade.

“The work that we do here is very necessary, and you guys coming here today and shining a light on what we do is really helpful, and can’t be overstated, so thank you so much,” she said.

The soup kitchen serves more than 500 hot meals per day from Monday through Friday, and more than 11,000 meals are given out monthly through its food pantry. The pantry allows households to shop for fresh food once per month, and acquire enough food for nine meals per family member, Weaver said.

As the Giants helped unload the food truck, Food Bank client Omar Robinson underscored the need for such services.

“I’ve been coming here since September,” he said as he waited for the kitchen to begin serving its daily meal.

But he said even more help was needed.

“They have good food, but they should be open on the weekends, too. I go to St. John the Divine on Sundays.”

Weaver pointed out that the Harlem food pantry provides clients with two take-away meals on Fridays.

“It’s to make sure those weekend meals are taken care of,” she said.

The Harlem location is the only kitchen and pantry that Food Bank operates itself, though the organization supports more than 1,000 other locations run by churches and nonprofits and other agencies in all five boroughs.

Food is distributed to the sites from Food Bank’s 90,000 square foot food distribution warehouse in Hunts Point.

“We’re able to bring in wholesale food at cost, and also donations and rescued food to Hunts Point warehouse. Then it’s organized, and moved out by our fleet of trucks to the member agencies,” Weaver said. “We’re making sure that people get the food on their table when they need it.”

The Harlem site, located at 252 West 116th Street, also offers financial empowerment programs such as SNAP benefit enrollment and income tax help.

Weaver said the Harlem site the operation needs 300 volunteers per week to operate efficiently.

“Volunteers usually spike around the holidays, but the need really increases in January,” she said. “January through March, all nonprofits are in need of volunteers, so that’s really the time to find time in your schedule to volunteer. Hunger does not take a day off.”

Giants players said they were happy to do their part.

“I’m just excited to help out the community,” said Bundy. “These people need help. After we pass out all this food, I’m sure we’ll feel that we made a small difference.”

For more information on volunteer opportunities or on Food Bank’s operations, please visit www.foodbanknyc.org.