Badge of Parity

Leaders call for ERA passage, national museum

Story and photos by Gregg McQueen

“Be prepared.”

The motto of the Girl Scouts, the youth organization founded in 1912, is simple enough.

And when New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul joined numerous business and nonprofit leaders on Wall Street recently in honor of Women’s Equality Day, which commemorates the 1920 certification of the 19th Amendment, they came prepared – with Girl Scouts.

After ringing the opening bell on Fri., Aug. 25at the NASDAQ stock exchange, Maloney and Hochul, surrounded by members in uniform, discussed the importance of Women’s Equality Day, celebrated annually on August 26– while calling for the creation of a National Women’s History Museum and the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA).

The amendment to the Constitution would allow the federal government to pass laws preventing gender discrimination in hiring practices and ensure equal pay.

“It is only if we are guaranteed our rights in the Constitution that we are truly, truly protected,” remarked Maloney.

Maloney has drafted an updated version of the amendment, which requires approval from state legislatures.

“I will continue to ask every one that we meet today, every elected official, [and] I will continue to ask the president of the United States to stand up and support this amendment,” Maloney said.

She also pressed for the passage of her Smithsonian Women’s History Museum Act, which would establish a women’s history museum on the National Mall in Washington, DC.

Maloney said the bill — known as HR 19, in recognition of the 19th Amendment — has the support of the majority of the House of Representatives with 246 bipartisan cosponsors.

Maloney said it was “hard to believe” that a museum dedicated to the achievements of women did not already exist in the United States.

“We know that it is impossible to empower women if we do not even recognize their achievements,” she stated.

Hochul spoke of New York’s unique role in women’s history.

“New York State has that special place as the birthplace of the women’s rights movement. It’s a point of pride for all of us,” said Hochul, who presented Maloney with a citation from Governor Andrew Cuomo for her work in supporting women’s rights.

Hochul suggested that the fight for equal rights takes on added importance under the Trump administration, which she said has put women’s rights “under assault.”

“There are so many instances where, for example, the assault on women’s health care, the Affordable Care Act, that’s talking about rights that we hold dear, the right to have contraceptive access,” she said.

Meredith Maskara took the reins as Chief Executive Officer of the Girl Scouts of Greater New York on August 1st.

The group counts on 28,000 girls across the five boroughs, including Calista Lee.

Lee, a Girl Scout member for nine years in Chinatown, now serves as a mentor for other young scouts.

Lee is about to enter Princeton University, and said the Girl Scouts helped prepare her for a career by exposing her to STEM fields through a program at the New York Hall of Science.

“It meant a lot in terms of preparing us for our life,” she said. “The connections you make through the Girl Scouts in terms of women supporting women are amazing.”

Maskara, whose mother was a Girl Scout leader for 55 years and whose grandmother was a troop volunteer, said she brought Lee and her fellow scouts to meet Maloney, Hochul and other female leaders so they could encounter strong role models known for working to improve women’s rights.

“These are things that our young leaders of tomorrow need to see,” she said, “in order for them to believe that they could achieve their goals.”

Maskara also said that public affirmations of the value of women’s contributions, such as Women’s Equality Day, were essential.

Such events help celebrate milestones, she said, while also showing young women what still needs to be accomplished in terms of gender equality.

“It’s our day,” she remarked. “If we could celebrate and come together on Equality Day in order to show future generations and young women that the fight that has happened, [and that] the struggle that has gotten us to where we are today is not over.”